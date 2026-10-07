What's on in and around Forbes

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<p>Forbes Spring Races are on Saturday 10 October.</p>\\n
<p>Forbes Spring Races are on Saturday 10 October.</p>\\n

Forbes Spring Races are on Saturday 10 October.

Your local and regional events guide
October 7, 2026 • 04:00

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