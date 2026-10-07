What's on in and around Forbes

LASER TAG Friday 9 October Get your team together and get ready for an action-packed laser tag session at Forbes Youth and Community Centre. Test your skills, strategy and speed as you battle it out with your friends. There are two sessions, starting 9am and 11.30am, with free registration now open online through 123tix.com.au FORBES SPRING RACES Saturday 10 October Forbes Jockey Club's Spring Races are set for a spectacular return with a six-race program on Saturday afternoon. All-inclusive Spring Fling packages, with your race entry, race book, upstairs access with six hours of canapes, beer, wine and drink, are now available through 123tix.com.au Gates open at noon, with general admission tickets available at the gate. Entry is free for children under 16 years of age. Canteen, coffee van and bar on site. PARKES OPEN GARDENS Sunday 11 October Save the date, Parkes QUE Club's Open Gardens and Markets are back on 11 October from 9.30am. Market stalls, fashion parade, fresh food, raffle, and much more at the Parkes Racecourse, plus private gardens open. Celebrate spring at their major fundraiser with all proceeds assisting local charities and organisations. There are regular updates on their Facebook page. BBQ CHAMPIONSHIPS 17 and 18 October The National BBQ Championships Forbes returns to Grinsted Oval on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October for a sizzling weekend of grilling and smoking. Join us for two jam‑packed days of mouth‑watering barbecue action, featuring live cooking demonstrations, top‑tier competitions, live music, bustling market stalls, and plenty of kids entertainment to keep the whole family happy. Proudly delivered in partnership with the Australasian Barbecue Alliance. Registrations are online now, through the council website at forbes.nsw.gov.au SHOW 'N' SHINE Saturday 17 October The Central West Car Club Show ‘n’ Shine and Swap Meet returns but to a new location at McGlynn Park, Parkes. Take a stroll around the stunning vintage and classic cars and motorbikes on display, and browse through what’s on offer at the swap meet. It’s a gold coin donation on entry for both the show ‘n’ shine and swap meet, with proceeds going to charity. Gates open to the public from 6am for the swap meet and from 9am–3pm for the show ‘n’ shine. There will be a canteen available. The show ‘n’ shine awards presentation will take place at 2pm. ICONIC - 75 YEARS OF PARKES M AND D 17-25 October 75 years, six shows and one spectacular celebration. It has been 150 years since Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society’s first production in 1875 and 75 years since the Society officially reformed in 1951. To mark this extraordinary milestone, the Society takes to the stage with ICONIC – a spectacular concert series celebrating 75 years of outstanding, quality theatre. They have assembled more than 60 of its most talented performers and musicians to bring an unforgettable line-up of songs from some of the world’s most iconic musicals to life. Featuring unforgettable songs from Annie, Wicked, Chicago, Mamma Mia!, Frozen, Fame, Come From Away, Shrek, The Lion King, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Grease, School of Rock, Matilda, Rock of Ages, Les Misérables, Chess, The Sound of Music, Footloose and many more, ICONIC promises a theatrical experience like no other. Tickets available at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY Saturday 24 October Have you ever wondered what happens at Northparkes? They’re opening their doors and inviting the community to go behind the scenes at their open day. Enjoy a fun-filled day for all ages, featuring: guided surface operations tours, interactive displays and mining equipment, family-friendly activities and entertainment, food and refreshments, career and apprenticeship information, and the opportunity to meet the Northparkes team. Free buses will be provided. Select your bus ticket for entry to the open day. Due to the high number of attendees, it is essential you choose a bus time to ensure you get a seat. Whether you’re a local resident, mining enthusiast, student, or simply curious about what happens at Northparkes, they’d love to welcome you. Tickets are essential. Buses will depart from: Northparkes Oval, Parkes; Victoria Park, Forbes; Memorial Park, Peak Hill; Berryman Oval, Trundle; and Dubbo Train Station. Tickets online through www.123tix.com.au LADIES NIGHT THURSDAY 29 OCTOBER Join the team at Flannery's Pharmacy for a fun and informative night discussing all things women’s health. Special guest speakers include Di Green from McGrath Foundation, dietitian Jasmine Howard Rachel Kerrin from kerin health. Get your tickets online by heading to the Pink October Ladies Night through www.eventbrite.com PROBUS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS Friday 30 October Forbes Men’s Probus Club is marking a significant milestone in 2026 as Probus celebrates 50 years of connection, friendship and community across Australia. The club will host a special morning tea, on Friday 30 October at Club Forbes. Anyone who is retired or semi retired and interested in learning more about Forbes Men’s Probus Club can contact the president on 0412905720, secretary 0401742136 or email forbesprobus@gmail.com to find out more. TEDDY BEARS PICNIC SATURDAY 31 OCTOBER Save the Date for the annual Forbes Teddy Bear Picnic, from 10am to 1pm on Saturday 31 October at Lions Park. OFFICIAL OPENING OF PARKS 15 NOVEMBER The community is invited to celebrate the official opening of the redeveloped Apex Park and Lions Park precincts on Sunday 15 November. WHITE RIBBON DAY WEDNESDAY 25 NOVEMBER The Forbes community is invited to come together on Wednesday 25 November for the annual White Ribbon Day event, raising awareness and showing support for ending violence against women. There will be a march down Lachlan Street at 10am followed by official proceedings in Victoria Park. Local services and community groups will host stalls and activities, providing valuable information and connections for attendees.