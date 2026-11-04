What's on in and around Forbes

BIRD WATCHING AT GUM SWAMP Saturday 7 November Want to learn more about our wonderful wildlife? Hear from Bird Life Australia's Jayden Gunn as they share insight into the diverse bird species that call Gum Swamp home. It's on from 8.30am to 10.30am, bring comfortable walking shoes, hat, camera, weather-appropriate clothing and binoculars if you have them. Tickets $20 from Forbes Visitor Information Centre in Mary Street, phone 6852 4155, includes breakfast, places are limited. GARAGE SALE TRAIL 7 NOVEMBER - 15 NOVEMBER Australia’s biggest secondhand treasure hunt is returning this November. Thinking of decluttering? Hosting a garage sale or secondhand market has never been easier. Or curate your own treasure map from the thousands of sales happening across the country. There’s no better time to hunt down unique finds and secondhand steals. Head to www.garagesaletrail.com.au to find a sale near you or to register. DIY WORM FARM BUILDING FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER This workshop is an opportunity for both beginners and seasoned composters to build and take away their very own upcycled worm farm. This workshop will be facilitated by local waste experts from EnviroCom Australia and hosted by the Riverside Community Garden. Register via link or contact netwastelearning@envirocom.com.au or 0428 265 076. ROTARY MARKETS SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER Come along and browse a wonderful variety of stalls, enjoy a coffee and a delicious Rotary breakfast, all in the lovely surroundings of Lions Park from 8am to 12.30pm. Stallholders welcome - there is plenty of shade and space. Enquiries to 0427 201 445. EUGOWRA MUSEUM REOPENING Saturday 14 November Save the date for the reopening of the Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre. The flood-ravaged collection has been salvaged, cleaned and brought home in a refurbished museum. The museum will be open for community viewing, with free entry, from 10am. OFFICIAL OPENING OF PARKS 15 NOVEMBER The community is invited to celebrate the official opening of the redeveloped Apex Park and Lions Park precincts on Sunday 15 November. EUGOWRA CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER Eugowra's annual Christmas Shopping night is on again, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Businesses will be open and there will be local street stalls. WHITE RIBBON DAY WEDNESDAY 25 NOVEMBER The Forbes community is invited to come together on Wednesday 25 November for the annual White Ribbon Day event, raising awareness and showing support for ending violence against women. There will be a march down Lachlan Street at 10am followed by official proceedings in Victoria Park. Local services and community groups will host stalls and activities, providing valuable information and connections for attendees. SUMMER LOVE ART EXHIBITION Opening Thursday 26 November Celebrate the creativity of our local artists at the Forbes Arts Society's Summer Love Art Exhibition at the Forbes Town Hall. Opening night is on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm at Forbes Town Hall. Enjoy an evening of original local art, conversation and festive celebration with a glass of bubbles and grazing boards. The exhibition will be open Friday, and 9am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday with Christmas gift and art market stalls. CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL 4 -6 DECEMBER Start designing those nativity and Christmas tree displays, Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival is coming up on the first weekend of December. CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL Friday 11 December Save the date for Forbes Business Chamber's Christmas carnival, down town in Templar and Rankin streets from 5pm to 9pm. CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT SATURDAY 12 DECEMBER Sing in the festive season with Carols By Candlelight when this favourite of the Christmas calendar returns. Pop the date in your dairy. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.