What's on in and around Forbes

LADIES NIGHT THURSDAY 29 OCTOBER Join the team at Flannery's Pharmacy for a fun and informative night discussing all things women’s health. Special guest speakers include Di Green from McGrath Foundation, dietitian Jasmine Howard Rachel Kerrin from kerin health. Get your tickets online by heading to the Pink October Ladies Night through www.eventbrite.com PROBUS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS Friday 30 October Forbes Men’s Probus Club is marking a significant milestone in 2026 as Probus celebrates 50 years of connection, friendship and community across Australia. The club will host a special morning tea, on Friday 30 October at Club Forbes. Anyone who is retired or semi retired and interested in learning more about Forbes Men’s Probus Club can contact the president on 0412905720, secretary 0401742136 or email forbesprobus@gmail.com to find out more. TEDDY BEARS PICNIC SATURDAY 31 OCTOBER The annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic will make a “beary” exciting return to the newly redeveloped Lions Park. The day will be packed with free activities, craft, sensory play, live music and entertainment, special guests, interactive displays, lucky door prizes, a petting zoo, jumping castles, delicious food and drinks, and plenty of opportunities for children and families to play, explore and connect. JACKSON ACES IN PARKES Saturday 31 October Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon and night of mystery, music and fun as viral magician and global sensation Jackson Aces makes his Central West debut in Parkes. See him live at the Parkes Leagues Club on Saturday 31 October over two shows: a child-friendly show designed especially for families and kids at 3.30pm, ticket $20 or $90 for a group of five (children must be accompanied by an adult) ; then experience the full magic spectacular, plus live music from talented Parkes country music artist Gracey Denham-Jones in an extended night show at 7.30pm, ticket $50, $100 for VIP (limited available) or $200 for a group of five. It's all to raise money for the Middleton Public School P&C. Tickets can be found at https://events.humanitix.com/host/middleton-public-school-p-and-c, or purchased from Inkwood & Ivy Book Shop in Clarinda Street, Middleton Public School front office and Parkes Leagues Club. TALK2MEBRO LADIES CATCH-UP Sunday 1 November Talk2MeBro is bringing another ladies catch-up to Forbes, at the Youth and Community Centre from 7am on Sunday. This event is dedicated to fostering wellness, connection, and mutual support with breath-work, connection and ice baths. Please register online https://www.talk2mebro.org.au/event/forbes-ladies BIRD WATCHING AT GUM SWAMP Saturday 7 November Want to learn more about our wonderful wildlife? Hear from Bird Life Australia's Jayden Gunn as they share insight into the diverse bird species that call Gum Swamp home. It's on from 8.30am to 10.30am, bring comfortable walking shoes, hat, camera, weather-appropriate clothing and binoculars if you have them. Tickets $20 from Forbes Visitor Information Centre in Mary Street, phone 6852 4155, includes breakfast, places are limited. REMEMBRANCE day Wednesday 11 November Forbes RSL Sub Branch invites the community to come together at the Cenotaph, Victoria Park, on Remembrance Day. This is the anniversary of the Armistice of 1918 that ended fighting in World War I, and a time to honour all personnel who died or suffered in the service of Australia. Community members are invited to gather about 10.50am for the service to commence at 11am. DIY WORM FARM BUILDING FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER This workshop is an opportunity for both beginners and seasoned composters to build and take away their very own upcycled worm farm. This workshop will be facilitated by local waste experts from EnviroCom Australia and hosted by the Riverside Community Garden. Register via link or contact netwastelearning@envirocom.com.au or 0428 265 076. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. ROTARY IPOMOEA MARKETS SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER Come along and browse a wonderful variety of stalls, enjoy a coffee and a delicious Rotary breakfast, all in the lovely surroundings of Lions Park from 8am to 12.30pm. This is the last Rotary market for the year. Stallholders welcome - there is plenty of shade and space. Enquiries to 0427 201 445. EUGOWRA MUSEUM REOPENING Saturday 14 November Save the date for the reopening of the Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre. The flood-ravaged collection has been salvaged, cleaned and brought home in a refurbished museum. The museum will be open for community viewing, with free entry, from 10am. OFFICIAL OPENING OF PARKS 15 NOVEMBER The community is invited to celebrate the official opening of the redeveloped Apex Park and Lions Park precincts on Sunday 15 November. EUGOWRA CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER Eugowra's annual Christmas Shopping night is on again, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Businesses will be open and there will be local street stalls. WHITE RIBBON DAY WEDNESDAY 25 NOVEMBER The Forbes community is invited to come together on Wednesday 25 November for the annual White Ribbon Day event, raising awareness and showing support for ending violence against women. There will be a march down Lachlan Street at 10am followed by official proceedings in Victoria Park. Local services and community groups will host stalls and activities, providing valuable information and connections for attendees.