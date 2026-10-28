What's on in and around Forbes

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<p>The teddy bears picnic is on Saturday 31 October.</p>\\n
<p>The teddy bears picnic is on Saturday 31 October.</p>\\n

The teddy bears picnic is on Saturday 31 October.

Your local and regional events guide
October 28, 2026 • 02:00

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