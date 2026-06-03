CHILD RESTRAINT CHECKS

Friday, 5 June

Forbes Shire Councils is ensuring children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles by offering free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters once again in June.

Bookings are essential so please phone 6861 2364 to secure your place. Checks will be carried out between 11am and 3pm at Lions Park. Information about child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will also be available.

PEAK HILL ARTS AND CRAFTS EXHIBITION

5-7 June

The 53rd Peak Hill Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition returns to Peak Hill's main street, with the official opening taking place on the Friday evening at 6pm at the Peak Hill Leisure Centre Arts and Craft. The event will then run over Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm across three venues: Leisure Centre, The Carrington and Peak Hill Country Crafts, with a $2 entry fee.

The weekend features exhibitors and demonstrators, and artist-in-residence showcasing everything from jewellery, macrame, junk journaling, mosaics and pot plants to wool and yarn crafts, card making, patchwork quilts, photography and spinning and weaving. There will also be Devonshire Teas at the Leisure Centre, coffee van and morning tea and lunch at The Carrington, and handmade arts and crafts at Country Crafts. For more information call Maria on 0414 690 405.

PARKES PICNIC RACES

Saturday 6 June

The countdown is on to one of our biggest social events on the calendar. A day for the whole family, the Parkes Picnic Races feature a thrilling five-race program, a new VIP tent inclusive of food and drinks, and Fashions on the Field, live music from Hunter Rawson and Foxxy Cleopatra, a kids corner and plenty to eat and drink all day. Gates at the Parkes Racecourse open from 11.30am, adults are $20 or $25 at the gate and under 16s are free. Buses and taxis will also run on a continuous loop. Tickets: https://www.123tix.com.au/.../52067/parkes-picnic-races-2026.

RUGBY LEAGUE DERBY

Sunday 7 June

The June long weekend in Parkes isn't complete without the iconic Parkes versus Forbes rugby league derby at Pioneer Oval in Parkes. It's a derby not to miss as the Spacies reckon they have some unfinished business and Forbes is fired up too. It all kicks off first with the league tag from 10.30am.

CAMP OVEN COOK-OFF AND FAMILY FUN DAY

Saturday 13 June

The Ben Hall Shears Association is hosting a camp oven cook-off and family fun day to support vital infrastructure for the shearing shed at our local show. Come down for a day of great food, cold drinks, and a bit of friendly rivalry with judging across main, dessert and damper categories.

Registration opens at 9am at the shearing shed, entry is just $10, with cooking to start at 10am. More information and entry forms through the Ben Hall Shears Association facebook page. From 11am to 4pm, there'll be a family fun day with stalls, bouncy castle, games and activities. Just a gold coin donation at the gate.

ANNIE JR

26 and 27 June

Join the incredibly talented cast and crew at Red Bend Catholic College as they bring this timeless, heart warming story to life on stage. Filled with unforgettable songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard-Knock Life", it’s a feel-good show perfect for the whole family.

Come along and support the College's wonderful students on June 26 and 27. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase on the evening. Get your tickets online www.123tix.com.au/events/53215/annie-jr

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

25-28 June

Parkes Christian School presents Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days amateur production over four exciting performances, which includes a Sunday matinee. Phileas Fogg, fantastically wealthy and a dedicated man of scientific reason, has deduced that a mere 80 days is enough to circumnavigate the globe. And he’s staked his entire fortune on it.

Will bandits, an act of chivalry, and a meddlesome inspector from Scotland Yard prevent him from fulfilling this mindboggling task? Follow Fogg and his loyal valet Passepartout aboard steamships, locomotives, and elephants - as he learns about the heart, himself, and a world bigger than he ever anticipated. $20 for an adult and $10 for a child, tickets available at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1583947.

HEAVY VEHICLE BREAKFAST

Thursday, 11 June

Registrations are now open for this year's central west heavy vehicle breakfast forum in Forbes. This year's event will focus on policy updates, access improvements, safety, compliance, an industry case study and more. It's on at Club Forbes from 6.30am to 11.30am. The forum is free but registration is required for catering purposes. Register online through https://www.trybooking.com/DMCAS

GOOLOOGONG ESKY BALL

Saturday, 20 June

Get your group of friends together to enjoy a night of great food, great tunes, great company - the Gooloogong Esky Ball is back with a Vintage Vegas theme. There'll be music by Class Act - Trio, canapes and main meal by Eat Your Greens. Tickets $110 on sale 16 May through trybooking.com

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.