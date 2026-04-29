MASTER OF NANIMA

Friday, 1 May

A reimagining of the classic 1962 radio play, brought to you by Galari River Arts Forbes Inc. Presented at the Lachie Cafe, May Street, from 6pm. Tickets online through humanitix.com/the-master-of-nanima Enquiries 0414 943 248.

EUGOWRA TOWN SIREN TEST

Saturday, 2 May

The annual testing of Eugowra town siren will occur at 11am on Saturday. Eugowra SES and RFS will be at the showgrounds from 10am to 1pm on the day, inviting the community to join them for a free community barbecue and what they do.

ECCC PRE-LOVEC CLOTHES MARKET STALL FUNDRAISER

Saturday, 2 May

Get your mates together and head to Eugowra to grab a bargain or two at Eugowra Community Children’s Centre fundraiser at Welsh's Shed North Street, Eugowra, from 10am to 2pm. Morning tea on offer and try your luck with the raffle. Cash and EFTPOS available.

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

A community group behind the Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is thrilled to announce they’re taking the reins for the next festival - and it’s shaping up to be something special. They're ready to set up the biggest, happiest, dance floor NSW has ever seen. Tickets online now at https://trundleabbafestival.123tix.com.au/events

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

Wednesday, 6 May

Forbes Family Domestic Violence Committee will be holding a candlelight vigil for domestic and family violence remembrance day. This is a day that recognises and remembers the lives sadly lost to family and domestic violence. This event will commence in Victoria Park at 5.30pm. For more information contact 02 6850 1234.

FUNDRAISER TRIVIA

Friday, 8 May

Join in a fun filled trivia night in support of a village community in the Philippines. Gather your friends, test your knowledge and enjoy a great night out while making a meaningful difference. Tables of up to 10 are available, so book your table and get ready for a night of fun, friendly competition and exciting raffle prizes. Book a table online now through 123tix.com.au

FIRE STATION OPEN DAY

Saturday, 9 May

NSW Fire and Rescue Forbes is back with its annual open day, this year coming to Rotary Park. Between 10am and 2pm come along and meet the firefighters, see demos and chat about winter home fire safety.

SISTER ACT

9-31 May

Opening night for the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's first production for 2026, Sister Act, is Saturday, 9 May, which is all but sold out. This heavenly feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film will have audiences jumping to their feet. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Directed by Ruth Barnes and Christie Green, this show is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. Get your tickets now at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.

COMMUNITY GARDEN MORNING TEA

Saturday, 9 May

Come along to Forbes' Riverside Community Gardens for morning tea for mother's day. It's $5 per head, between 9am and midday, and you can get your chrysanthemums for mother's day. Potted plants and bunches available. Proceeds from the morning to Forbes CanAssist.

FORBES VINTAGE AND COLLECTABLES FAIR

Saturday, 16 May

Book your stalls now to be part of the vintage and collectables fair that is such a feature of heritage week in Forbes Town Hall.

Contact Rotary Ipomoea members on 0439 708 456 or 0413 274 735.

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

VIEW CLUB TRIVIA NIGHT

Friday, 29 May

Forbes VIEW Club is hosting a trivia night at Club Forbes starting at 7pm. You can book a table of eight to 10 people or just come along and they'll make up tables. It's $10 per person and Forbes View Club supports Australian children experiencing disadvantage through the Smith Family. At present, Forbes View Club supports nine students of varying ages through this charity. Tables can be booked, by 10 May, by contacting Helen Pitt on 0427201445 or Judy Kerr on 0408426115.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.