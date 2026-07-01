NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS

Thursday 2 July

Each year the Forbes community celebrates NAIDOC Week. The purpose of NAIDOC Week is to celebrate the achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and to foster greater understanding of Indigenous culture.

The event will commence at 10am at South Circle, Camp Street with a march along the lake to the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre where the official ceremony and activities will take place.

100 YEARS OF MARIST EDUCATION IN FORBES

Sunday 5 July

Red Bend Catholic College is celebrating 100 years of Marist education in Forbes, starting with a centenary mass and lunch on Sunday 5 July. Mass is at 10am at Mary Our Good Mother Chapel and there is an optional tour of the College at 11.15am. The "back to the College" event and gala night are on Saturday 15 August.

MAGPIES HOME GAME

Sunday 5 July

Forbes Magpies return to Spooner Oval with a full day of games against Dubbo Macquarie. League tag kicks off at 10.30am, first grade scheduled for 2pm.

EUGOWRA RUGBY LEAGUE

Sunday 5 July

Eugowra Golden Eagles host Cowra Magpies and it's Old Boys and Girls Day on ground. Come along, reconnect with old teammates and supporters and have a look at the new club house.

STREET DREAMS PAINTING WORKSHOP

MONDAY 6 JULY

Children are invited to join this school holiday painting workshop, where they’ll unleash their creativity to create artworks to be displayed at this year’s annual Street Dreams event. All materials supplied.

There are two sessions - from 9.30am - 11am and from 11.30am - 1pm. They are open to children aged six years and above.

Bookings online through 123tix.com or go online to Forbes Shire Council’s Forbes Youth and Children Hub on social media to find out more. If this event is sold out - please email youth@forbes.nsw.gov.au to be added to the waitlist.

SUPER SPORTS DAY AT JENNY MURPHY PARK

THURSDAY 9 JULY

Get ready for an action packed day of sport, fun, and friendly competition these school holidays run by the Creative Community Concepts Team at Jenny Murphy Park from 10am to 1pm.

Whether you’re looking to test your skills, try something new, or simply have a great day with friends, there’s something for everyone: Archery Tag (12+); Laser Tag; Hockey; Multi Sports; League Tag; Footy for Fun for the little ones.

Bring your mates, bring your energy, and get ready for an unforgettable day of active fun!

SUPERHERO PARTY AT CLUB FORBES

SATURDAY 11 July

Grab your cape and bring the kids along for a Superhero Party packed with fun for the whole family at Club Forbes on Saturday 11 July. It’s $5 for members, $10 non-members and there will be music and dancing, face painting, jumping castle, fun games and prizes. More information at the club, on their social media or website.

FORBES WORKING DOG AUCTION

17 and 18 July

It's that time again - Forbes Working Dog Club and Auction hosts its annual demonstration days and auction on Friday and Saturday 17 and 18 July. Friday has paddock demonstrations with sheep, goats and cattle. Saturday will have the sheep yard demonstrations followed by the auction. It all happens at Forbes showground.

RAISE THE WINGS DINNER

Saturday, 25 July

Secure your tickets now for the 2026 Raise Wings Dinner at Club Forbes. This special event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Little Wings, a charity committed to providing free flights and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families in regional NSW. Enjoy a night filled with delicious food, inspiring stories from families supported by Little Wings, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Tickets are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/raise-the-wings-forbes-2026

COMMUNITY GARDENS HOST CRAIG CASTREE

25 and 26 July

Have you ever wondered where your food comes from or how your food is produced? Stuck on how to grow your own food in a small space? This event is for you!

Craig Castree will be joining Forbes Riverside Community Gardens for three workshops on 25 and 26 July.

Workshops are "Soil is not a dirty word"; Regenerative edible gardening; and Bio-stimulants Plus.

Tickets are $20 each workshop (with morning/afternoon tea included) and if you book both workshops on the Sunday then you get lunch included.

Enquiries to Di on 0427 511 831 or Nina 0424 410594, or email forbescommunitygarden@outlook.com

Book online at https://events.humanitix.com/craig-castree

FORBES CUP

Sunday 2 August

Forbes Jockey Club presents The Forbes Cup, featuring The Big Dance qualifying race and The Ben Hall Bullet open spring.

General admission tickets can be purchased on the day, or book your seat in the President's Marquee in advance. There'll be a full afternoon of racing, fashions on the field, bar, TAB and canteen facilities. Tickets online now through www.123tix.com.au/events/52947/forbes-cup-2026

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.