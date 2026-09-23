What's on in and around Forbes

STREET DREAMS FRIDAY 25 SEPTEMBER Victoria Park will be transformed into a flowing, luminous underwater realm - inviting the community to dive into an enchanting water-themed celebration of art, light and performance for Street Dreams 2026. The festival of light returns to Victoria Park 5pm to 9pm, with live music a new feature of this year's event. PIANO RECITAL Saturday 26 September Aki Ogane was a Rotary Exchange student in Forbes in 1981 - 1982, today she is an internationally respected pianist and cultural management researcher, serving as a director and audit committee member of Sangetsu Corporation and director of the Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra. Hosted by Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea, Aki will present a piano recital at Forbes Town Hall at 2pm on 26 September, tickets just $10 or $5 concession to support the Rotary Foundation. FORBES RODEO SATURDAY 26 SEPTEMBER The Club Forbes Forbes Rodeo is back! Gates open 10am for a full day of rodeo action with bull riding, saddle bronc, bare back riding and so much more. Award-winning rodeo clown Big Al will be in the arena, and all the action is replayed on the big screen. Live band to follow the rodeo action. It's on at the Forbes Multipurpose Equestrian Centre, tickets online now through ticketebo.com.au or go to Forbes Rodeo on facebook to find out more. CHARITY DINNER, AUCTION Saturday September 26 As part of this year's Central West Tractor Trek Group's annual trek, held in Parkes and surrounding areas this year, its annual dinner and auction will take place on the Saturday night of their trip, raising vital funds to support Little Wings and Medical Wings missions across the Central West. The evening will help Little Wings provide free flights for seriously ill or disabled children and their families travelling to major city hospitals, while Medical Wings brings health specialists directly to regional communities for vital clinics. The dinner starts at 6pm at the Parkes Leagues Club, entry is $50 and the dress code is smart casual. RSVP to cwctractortrek@outlook.com POOKA THE CLOWN AT THE LIBRARY Thursday 1 October Pooka the Clown is ready to entertain at Forbes Library with hilarious tricks, balloons, and lots of smiles. The show is suitable for families and is a great opportunity to enjoy some free school holiday entertainment at the library from 10am to 10.45am on Thursday 1 October. This is a free family event for all ages but please note children under the age of 10, require adult supervision at all times. Please book your spot online via Eventbrite or call Forbes Library on 6852 1463. The fun won't end when the show does, with every child receiving their very own friendship turtle balloon to take home. MOVIE NIGHT AT NELSON PARK FRIDAY 2 OCTOBER Grab your friends, bring a blanket and settle in for a fun outdoor movie night under the stars! It's happening at Nelson Park from 5.30pm to 8pm and it's free, just come along. Bring a blanket, comfy chair and your movie night essentials. SORTING AND PENNING SPONSOR SORT SATURDAY 3 OCTOBER The countdown is on for the Forbes Sponsors Sort and the club is gearing up for one massive weekend of competition at the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre. The feature will be the sponsor sort and top 10 from 4pm Saturday and the invitation is out there to fill the grounds with colour and raise funds for CanAssist. There will be donation buckets on ground, $5 and $10 100 Clubs, a raffle, or you can make a pledge. Last year the night raised $7500, organisers are hoping to beat that this year. CANOLA CUP FAMILY FUN DAY MONDAY 5 OCTOBER Eugowra Harness Racing club hosts one of Australia’s best country harness racing meetings. The club offers patrons of all ages free entertainment on and off the track with harness racing at its best, with great prizes for fashions on the field, a live band, free jumping castle and face painting, amusement rides, and Pooka's magical fun show. Join in the fun with the bouncing pony and foot races. There will be food vendors including ice cream, coffee van and slushies. TEEN TRIVIA Wednesday 7 October Think you’ve got what it takes to be crowned Teen Trivia champions? Get your team together and put your knowledge to the test with all new questions and all new prizes. This is a free event for people aged 12 to 24 years and it's happening at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 5pm. Register online through 123tix.com.au LASER TAG Friday 9 October Get your team together and get ready for an action-packed laser tag session at Forbes Youth and Community Centre. Test your skills, strategy and speed as you battle it out with your friends. There are two sessions, starting 9am and 11.30am, with free registration now open online through 123tix.com.au FORBES SPRING RACES Saturday 10 October Forbes Jockey Club's Spring Races are set for a spectacular return. All-inclusive Spring Fling packages, with your race entry, race book, upstairs access with six hours of canapes, beer, wine and drink, are now available through 123tix.com.au BBQ CHAMPIONSHIPS 17 and 18 October The National BBQ Championships Forbes returns to Grinsted Oval on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October for a sizzling weekend of grilling and smoking. Join us for two jam‑packed days of mouth‑watering barbecue action, featuring live cooking demonstrations, top‑tier competitions, live music, bustling market stalls, and plenty of kids entertainment to keep the whole family happy. Proudly delivered in partnership with the Australasian Barbecue Alliance. Registrations are online now, through the council website at forbes.nsw.gov.au NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY Saturday 24 October Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details to come. TEDDY BEARS PICNIC SATURDAY 31 OCTOBER Save the Date for the annual Forbes Teddy Bear Picnic, from 10am to 1pm on Saturday 31 October at Lions Park.