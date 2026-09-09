What's on in and around Forbes

CLUB FORBES BIRTHDAY WEEKEND 11 TO 13 SEPTEMBER Club Forbes turns 72 and you're invited. The club is hosting a big weekend with live music, karaoke, raffles, prizes, bingo and much more. Grab your friends, book dinner and make a weekend of it. Details page 7. FORBES SHOW 11 AND 12 SEPTEMBER The 150th Forbes Show is on this Friday and Saturday, with live entertainment, your sideshow alley favourites and the promise of the biggest fireworks display this show has seen. Read all about it in our special liftout feature inside this edition. GRAZING DOWN THE LACHLAN Saturday 12 September The multi award winning foodie adventure celebrates produce native to the Central West NSW region. Grazers are Welcomed to Country and are then free to wander along the 2.5 kilometre bush track between six stations offering delicious food with a matched beverage. Tickets are online now at www.grazingdownthelachlan.com/tickets HOMEGROWN PARKES Saturday 12 September The event that celebrates all things locally grown and made is back for its second installment for the year. Markets, crop swap, music, performances, activities and demonstrations take place in Cooke Park from 10am-2pm. For more details and to express interest in being a stallholder visit www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org.au/joinus/homegrownparkes. EUGOWRA SHOW SATURDAY 19 SEPTEMBER Eugowra Show is on again and there is so much to see and do: yard dog trials, show jumping and ring events, animal nursery, ute show and shine, barrel racing for bikes and utes and lawn mower racing. There will be kids entertainment, the demolition derby, fireworks and live entertainment at the bar until late. FAMILY QUIZ NIGHT Saturday 19 September Save the date: This family quiz night is trivia but not as you know it, fundraising for the Northside Chapel. Put 7pm on 19 September in your diary, details to come. STREET DREAMS FRIDAY 25 SEPTEMBER Victoria Park will be transformed into a flowing, luminous underwater realm - inviting the community to dive into an enchanting water-themed celebration of art, light and performance for Street Dreams 2026. The festival of light returns to Victoria Park 5pm to 9pm, with live music a new feature of this year's event. PIANO RECITAL Saturday 26 September Aki Ogane was a Rotary Exchange student in Forbes in 1981 - 1982, today she is an internationally respected pianist and cultural management researcher, serving as a director and audit committee member of Sangetsu Corporation and director of the Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra. Hosted by Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea, Aki will present a piano recital at Forbes Town Hall at 2pm on 26 September, tickets just $10 or $5 concession to support the Rotary Foundation. FORBES RODEO SATURDAY 26 SEPTEMBER The Club Forbes Forbes Rodeo is back! This is the ninth annual Forbes Rodeo - a premier community event - come along and support local youth and sporting development and enjoy and unforgettable experience. It's on at the Forbes Multipurpose Equestrian Centre, ticket details to come. SORTING AND PENNING SPONSOR SORT SATURDAY 3 OCTOBER The countdown is on for the Forbes Sponsors Sort and the club is gearing up for one massive weekend of competition at the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre. The feature will be the sponsor sort and top 10 from 4pm Saturday and the invitation is out there to fill the grounds with colour and raise funds for CanAssist. There will be donation buckets on ground, $5 and $10 100 Clubs, a raffle, or you can make a pledge. Last year the night raised $7500, organisers are hoping to beat that this year. CANOLA CUP FAMILY FUN DAY MONDAY 5 OCTOBER Eugowra Harness Racing club hosts one of Australia’s best country harness racing meetings. The club offers patrons of all ages free entertainment on and off the track with harness racing at its best, with great prizes for fashions on the field, a live band, free jumping castle and face painting, amusement rides, and Pooka's magical fun show. Join in the fun with the bouncing pony and foot races. There will be food vendors including ice cream, coffee van and slushies. FORBES SPRING RACES Saturday 10 October Forbes Jockey Club's Spring Races are set for a spectacular return. All-inclusive Spring Fling packages, with your race entry, race book, upstairs access with six hours of canapes, beer, wine and drink, are now available through 123tix.com.au BBQ CHAMPIONSHIPS 17 and 18 October The National BBQ Championships Forbes returns to Grinsted Oval on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October for a sizzling weekend of grilling and smoking. Join us for two jam‑packed days of mouth‑watering barbecue action, featuring live cooking demonstrations, top‑tier competitions, live music, bustling market stalls, and plenty of kids entertainment to keep the whole family happy. Proudly delivered in partnership with the Australasian Barbecue Alliance. Registrations are online now, through the council website at forbes.nsw.gov.au NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY Saturday 24 October Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details to come.