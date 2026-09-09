What's on in and around Forbes

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<p>Grazing Down the Lachlan is on Saturday.</p>\\n
<p>Grazing Down the Lachlan is on Saturday.</p>\\n

Grazing Down the Lachlan is on Saturday.

Forbes Show, Grazing Down the Lachlan this weekend
September 9, 2026 • 07:00

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