STARGAZING AT BOGAN GATE

Thursday 13 August

Come stargazing at Bogan Gate, from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday 13 August. This free National Science Week event is a collaboration between the Inland Astro-Trail, Bogan Gate Primary School and the Bogan Gate community. Enjoy a very special pop-up exhibition by the students, then explore the night sky with Alex Abbey and fellow astronomers, who will have the telescopes set up in the "dark sky parking lot" between the pub and the hall in Hutton Street. Bookings via 123tix.com.au

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday 18 August

Forbes RSL Sub Branch invites the community to the Vietnam Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park on Tuesday 18 August commencing at 11am.

Some 60,000 Australians served their country in the Vietnam Conflict from 1962 until 1975.

Australian suffered 521 dead and more than 3000 wounded during this conflict.

WENZDAY PROJECT

Tuesday 18 August

Who are Forbes' first Wenzday Project Writers? Meet them, listen to their stories and celebrate their creative achievements at Forbes Museum from 6-6.30pm on Tuesday 18 August.

SOUP AND SLICE KITCHEN

Thursday 20 August

The Forbes Evening Branch will open the doors on the third and final Soup and Slice Kitchen this Winter at 12 midday, at the CWA Hall in Lachlan Street. For $15, you will receive a serve of soup, a bread roll, slice and a cuppa to enjoy with friends or make new ones, as you take in the flavour of the soups offered.

WELCOME TO FORBES

Thursday 20 August

The Welcome to Forbes Event is a wonderful opportunity to bring new residents, families, workers and community members together in a friendly and relaxed setting. By showcasing local services, groups, businesses and opportunities, the event encourages people to build relationships, discover what Forbes has to offer and develop a stronger sense of belonging.

This event is free but please register online at 123tix.com.au

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

15-30 August

The next Parkes M and D Society production is about to hit the Little Theatre stage. The Importance of Being Earnest is far more than a comedy of manners; it is a subtle mirror held up to Victorian society, where laughter serves as a tool of social critique. Oscar Wilde masterfully combines wit, irony, and the lightness of formal dialogue to create a world where charm and hypocrisy walk hand-in-hand. Directed by Lisa Ramsay. Tickets are on sale at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office

BEDGERABONG SHOW

Saturday 22 August

Local show season opens with the return of the Bedgerabong Pastoral Agricultural and Horticultural Annual Show Saturday 22 August. Turn to pages 12 and 13 of this edition for more information.

DESPERADO - THE EAGLES SHOW

Friday 28 August

Don't miss this spectacular live performance - gather your family and friends for a fantastic night of classic rock and great entertainment as Club Forbes Presents DESPERADO: The Eagles Show. Doors open 7pm, tickets: $37.50 at the club or on their website.

THE BOSCARS FORBES BUSINESS AWARDS

Saturday 29 August

The BOSCARS celebrate business in the Forbes region and publicly promote and reward business excellence. The gala awards night at Club Forbes will be one to celebrate the businesses of our shire. Tickets on sale online through 123tix.com.au

UNITING CHURCH FETE

SATURDAY 5 SEPTEMBER

Forbes Uniting Church fete is on at the church, in Browne Street. Come along for the coffee, barbecue and lunch, enjoy the entertainment and browse the stalls.

FORBES SHOW

11 AND 12 SEPTEMBER

The 150th Forbes Show is on Friday night and Saturday this year. Put the dates in your calendar and plan your entries to be part of this very special event.

GRAZING DOWN THE LACHLAN

Saturday 12 September

The multi award winning foodie adventure celebrates produce native to the Central West NSW region. Grazers are Welcomed to Country and are then free to wander along the 2.5 kilometre bush track between six stations offering delicious food with a matched beverage. Tickets are online now at www.grazingdownthelachlan.com/tickets

HOMEGROWN PARKES

Saturday 12 September

The event that celebrates all things locally grown and made is back for its second installment for the year. Markets, crop swap, music, performances, activities and demonstrations take place in Cooke Park from 10am-2pm. For more details and to express interest in being a stallholder visit www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org.au/joinus/homegrownparkes.

FAMILY QUIZ NIGHT

Saturday 19 September

Save the date: This family quiz night is trivia but not as you know it, fundraising for the Northside Chapel. Put 7pm on 19 September in your diary, details to come.

STREET DREAMS

Saturday 23 September

Victoria Park will be transformed into a flowing, luminous underwater realm - inviting the community to dive into an enchanting water-themed celebration of art, light and performance for Street Dreams 2026. The festival of light returns to Victoria Park 5pm to 9pm on Friday 25 September.

NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY

Saturday 24 October

Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon.