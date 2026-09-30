When the budget breaks

Vinnies is seeing increased requests for food assistance as cost of living pressures increase. With another interest rate rise announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia and E10 fuel prices higher than 239c a litre, St Vincent de Paul Wilcannia Forbes has shared the number of people coming to them for assistance - many for the first time. More than half of Australians are buying less food than they would like because of rising grocery costs, according to new YouGov research commissioned by Vinnies. The survey found four in five (83 per cent) Australians are spending more on groceries than they were 12 months ago, while 55 per cent say financial pressures have forced them to cut back on food purchases. Vinnies Wilcannia/Forbes has assisted 560 people in Forbes over the last 12 months, and 1400 people in the Central West, Central Council president Rhonda Keane said. The Central West region covers Forbes, Parkes, Condobolin and Trundle. Ms Keane said one in five of those were seeking support for the first time. "We're seeing people who we've never seen before," she said. "The cost of living is affecting everyone across the whole community. “It's not just the people normally who are in need." Ms Keane said the impact of rising food prices was compounded by of mortgage and rent increases. According to Vinnies' survey cost-of-living pressures are being felt across all income brackets, with households all saying they are spending more on groceries than a year ago. More than half said the financial pressures also made it harder to keep their household stocked with essential items. Vinnies has supported more than 106,000 people across the state through its members in the last year, providing more than $9.7 million in food-related assistance with hampers, supermarket vouchers and Christmas hampers. Yolanda Saiz, St Vincent de Paul Society NSW CEO said the research reflected what volunteers and members are seeing in communities across the state every day. "A weekly grocery shop doesn't go as far as it used to. The price of almost everything has increased, but many household budgets simply haven't kept pace," Ms Saiz said. Food assistance remains one of the most common reasons people seek help from the Society, accounting for nearly three in four people assisted by local members in the past year. "Every day we are meeting with people who have already cut back everything they can. There is simply nothing left to give," Ms Saiz said. "When households are buying less food and struggling to keep basic essentials stocked at home, it doesn't take much for a financial setback to become a crisis." Locally the Vinnies Forbes Conference provides assistance to people in need Monday to Friday, you can contact them on on 0483 221 402. Ms Keane also encourages anyone who wishes to volunteer with Vinnies to also contact that number.