The community is invited to come together on Wednesday 25 November for the annual White Ribbon Day event, raising awareness and showing support for ending violence against women. White Ribbon Day, 25 November each year, is a national day of action aimed at raising awareness and preventing violence against women and girls. Sally Nayda, member of the Forbes Domestic and Family Violence Committee, said the statistics remained confronting. “In Australia, every seven days, a woman is killed by her current or former partner," she said. "One in four women have experienced violence by an intimate partner since the age of 15, and one in two women have experienced sexual harassment since the age of 15. “Changing these numbers starts with everyday actions. "Whether it's challenging disrespectful behaviour, speaking up when something isn't right, supporting someone who may be experiencing violence, or modelling respectful relationships - we all have a role to play." The day will begin with a community march through the CBD, assembling at 9.45am in Spring Street, followed by an official ceremony in Victoria Park commencing at 10.15am. Local services and community groups will host stalls and activities, providing valuable information and connections for attendees. Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said this year’s theme, Gender Equality and the Role We Play, is about empowering individuals to help influence the people, relationships and communities around us. “Sadly, inequality is still prevalent in everyday attitudes and behaviours," she said. "Sexist jokes, rigid gender expectations, disrespect, controlling behaviours and the dismissal of women's experiences can all contribute to a culture in which violence is more likely to occur. "Creating change starts with recognising these behaviours and challenging them when we see them. "By promoting respect, inclusion and equality in our homes, workplaces, sporting clubs and community organisations, we can all contribute to preventing violence against women." To ensure the safety of participants, Spring Street and surrounding streets along the march route will be temporarily closed from 9.30am to 11am. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes during this time.