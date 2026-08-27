A 46-year-old woman is facing charges including drug possession after police were called to a Brolgan Road property on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Parkes property following reports of concern for welfare, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

They spoke to a woman who allegedly threw an object at a police officer which struck his leg.

Officers allege that during the woman’s arrest, she refused to follow police direction and resisted arrest; a physical altercation ensued and capsicum spray was deployed.

The woman was taken to Parkes Hospital for a precautionary assessment.

Police have allegedly seized eight mobile phones, methylamphetamine and cannabis following the arrest.

During a search of the Brolgan Road home later the same day, police seized methylamphetamine, cannabis, eight mobile phones and a drug ledger.

The woman was taken to Parkes Police Station, where she was charged with possessing prohibited drug; assaulting a police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm; hindering or resisting police officer in the execution of duty, and breaching bail.

She was refused bail and appeared before Bail Division Court 4 on Monday, where she was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday 24 September.

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