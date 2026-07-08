Construction of the approaches to the Warroo Bridge has continued over the past month.

Forbes Shire Council is working on pavement construction, drainage and connection to the existing road, the report to the June council meeting says.

The NSW Government is investing $15.3 million in a new concrete bridge over the Lachlan River on Warroo Bridge Road, 46 kilometres west of Forbes.

The final earthworks and construction of the road approaches has been under way since March.

The project included the replacement and upgrade of two existing culverts, which were widened to accommodate the new pavement and tie-ins.

The report to the council meeting said works would continue over the coming months, with the completed project set to improve safety and heavy vehicle access.

Following the final earthworks and pavement construction, the bridge will be opened to traffic before the last stage of the project, the demolition of the existing bridge, takes place later in the year.