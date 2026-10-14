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Young performer finds his voice on stage

<p>ASHY has performed at the Galari River Arts Festival this year. PHOTO: Renae Sims</p>\\n
<p>ASHY has performed at the Galari River Arts Festival this year. PHOTO: Renae Sims</p>\\n

ASHY has performed at the Galari River Arts Festival this year. PHOTO: Renae Sims

Local singer ASHY has been going from strength to strength.
Brendan McCool
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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