As preparations continue for the 150th Forbes Show, organisers are making a final call for local young women to take part in the 2026 Forbes Show Young Woman competition.

The statewide program, formerly known as the Miss Showgirl competition, aims to develop leadership, communication skills, community involvement and agricultural knowledge, encouraging participants to become ambassadors for their communities and regional New South Wales.

The milestone 150th Forbes Show will also provide an opportunity to recognise the competition's history, with former titleholders invited to return and be part of the anniversary celebrations.

Forbes Show's 2025 Young Woman winner, Libby Coles, went on to represent the district at state level, progressing to Sydney as a state finalist last year.

Competition coordinators Susan Earl and Emma Gaffney are again overseeing the local program and happy to talk to anyone who is interested about what’s involved.

Mrs Earl has been involved with the Forbes Show Young Woman competition for 25 years, and encourages young women to take the opportunity.

Judging will take place on Saturday, August 8, with entrants taking part in interviews and activities designed to showcase their skills, community involvement and knowledge.

The successful entrant will be announced as the 2026 Forbes Show Young Woman during the official opening ceremony, which returns to the front of the grandstand on Friday night at 7pm.

The Show returns to a two-day format this year and the announcement will be part of a packed opening-night program, with entertainment throughout the evening leading up to the fireworks display at 8pm.

Young women interested in learning more about the competition or considering an entry can contact Susan Earl on 0428 445 531 or Emma Gaffney on 0407 108 210.