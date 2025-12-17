Boys to the Bush is thrilled to announce the completion of the much-needed new roof at the Forbes hub - made possible thanks to the generous support of NGM Group’s Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation and the commitment of our community.

Supporters and community members gathered at the historic building on the corner of Rankin Street and Court Lane for a Raise the Roof celebration with Boys to the Bush.

The Forbes hub has been a lifeline for hundreds of young men across the central west - a place where they find safety, MENtoring, connection, and opportunities to grow.

For years, however, the 1930s roof has posed challenges, with leaks and structural issues threatening the integrity of the building and the programs delivered inside it. With the new roof now complete, the building is finally equipped for the long-term.

“This roof means security, stability, and a promise kept to the young people of Forbes,” Boys to the Bush Head of Operations Scott McIntyre said.

“It ensures our hub will continue to be a safe home base for boys who need us most, not just now, but for generations to come.”

NGM Group’s Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation’s funding investment of $200,000 has been instrumental.

Their support enabled BttB to take action on a long-standing need and protect a building that is central not just to program participants, but to the broader Forbes community.

“We’ve previously provided over $100,000 to Boys to the Bush to support their school programs and we’re thrilled to be able to help out again,” NGM Group Head of Community and Sustainability, Kirrah McClelland said.

“This hub is an amazing haven for young men from right across the Central West, so making sure it’s able to stand the test of time is really important to provide stability for everyone who visits.”

Lysaght also gave support with at-cost materials for the project.

The hub has become a trusted and well-used asset - a place where youth, families, partners, and community groups gather, learn, connect, and find support.

During times of crisis, including the 2022 floods, it has served as a crucial base for relief efforts, helping the community pull together when it mattered most.

The new roof now strengthens that role, ensuring the building can continue to serve as a safe meeting place, crisis refuge, and centre for learning.

Each year, participants engage in MENtoring programs, early intervention school programs, camps, and crisis support through the Forbes hub.

Many live with disability, trauma or social isolation.

A secure, weatherproof roof provides the foundation for everything that happens inside - from cooking skills and vocational learning to care meetings, wellbeing conversations and everyday connection.

With phase one complete, planning is already underway for the next stage of internal upgrades that will make the hub even more accessible, functional, and welcoming for the growing number of families and youth who rely on it.

Boys to the Bush focuses on prevention and early intervention strategies, putting the young man first.

Programs include one-on-one MENtoring, school programs and holiday camps - where the important work of Boys to the Bush all began.

The building Boys to the Bush now occupies has a long history and the organisation is committed to caring for it for our community.

It has over the generations been a munitions factory, tobacco factory and wool store, been home to Lachlan House With No Steps and our biscuit factory.

Boys to the Bush is a registered not-for-profit, community-based charity that focuses on preventative and early intervention strategies for 'disengaged' young males and they bought the Forbes hub four years ago.

It is the home of the service as they seek to mentor boys and connect them with our community - through farm visits, community organisations and work experience.