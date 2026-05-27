Peak Hill Community Garden Propagation Workshops have inspired new gardeners.

Earlier this year, CWLL supported three fantastic propagation workshops, led by local volunteers, inspiring participants to propagate and gain a deeper understanding of seasonal planting protocols.

The Peak Hill Community Garden is a beautiful community space in the centre of town, that is entirely overseen by volunteers.

After the initial Crop Swap event was held at the Garden with Mindy Woods as part of the Building Health Communities Challenge, there were registrations from community members expressing their interest in being involved in activities at the Garden.

Central West Lachlan Landcare worked with Peak Hill volunteers to increase engagement in the Garden space. Three propagation workshops were proposed.

The first workshop, led by Cliff George, focused on propagation preparation, having the correct supplies to propagate, knowing the timeframes for planting, watering requirements knowing when you should expect germination and how you should transplant seedlings into a garden area.

Cliff's second workshop provided information about propagating Old Man Salt Bush. This workshop included gathering seed, processing seed and planting conditions.

The third workshop, led by Judi Unger, focused on propagating Quandongs. Like Salt Bush, Quandongs are a native plant to Central West NSW, but still very under-utilised.

Each workshop was a 'hands-on' experience with all participants engaged in propagation.

As well as being physically engaged in the workshop, preparing seed trays, seeds and planting, workshop attendees also had the opportunity to take home their trays in the hope of being able to move on seedlings to a position in their own garden or patio where they are providing healthy food throughout the season.

Being able to use the Peak Hill Community Garden as an educational space was absolutely fantastic! It also sparked off harvesting of persimmons for jam making, which will be used for a future Crop Swap and Learning Day on Saturday, 3 October.

Sharing knowledge of propagation is empowering to a community. Equally, sharing delicious food using homegrown produce adds an additional level of appreciation to a workshop when you can taste what you are propagating.

We have submitted an application for further support funding for projects in Peak Hill and Trundle, so we are looking forward to finding out the outcome of those applications in the weeks ahead.