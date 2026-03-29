The Phillip Adams Encouragement Award is presented to a sportsperson who shows exceptional talent and is well on their way to achieving sporting excellence – and that’s certainly true of dedicated all-rounder Madison.

Madi’s achievements include representing Forbes Public School in swimming and the junior relay team; in State in PSSA athletics; in the regional-winning Todd Woodbridge Cup tennis team.

At a school level Madi set a new junior girls shot put record, she went on to place 13th at PSSA State championships.

Madi is a member of Forbes Public’s girls’ AFL team and the girls’ rugby league team; represented Forbes Public at the western girls’ basketball trials and was a member of the mixed netball team who won their division at Schools Cup.

Outside of school sports, Madi is the currently Forbes Little Athletics club record holder for Under 11s shot put, discus and javelin, and placed 11th in Under 10s shot put when she competed at NSW Combined State Athletics.

She was awarded most dedicated for her league tag team, Red Bend JRL Under 11s, is a member of the Under 11s Forbes netball development squad and represented Forbes ranch sorting at RSNCA Nationals.