Athletes shine at zone championships

A strong contingent of Forbes athletes has booked its place at the regional championships after impressive performances at the 2026 Western Plains Zone Championships in Parkes. Forty local competitors made the short trip to Northparkes Oval for the two-day carnival, with 39 qualifying for the next stage of competition following a series of standout performances across a range of disciplines. Held across 31 October and 1 November, the championships attracted about 350 athletes from throughout the Western Plains region, who competed in more than 1,400 events including heats and finals. Forbes Athletics coordinator Greg Ridge said it was pleasing to see so many athletes progress to the regional championships, to be held at Dubbo. Abi Bloomfield from Forbes in the shot put. Mr Ridge said the standard of competition was strong across the board, with athletes from right across the zone producing impressive performances while displaying excellent sportsmanship throughout the weekend. Mr Ridge said the kids were really committed, with their training showing at the zone championships. "It was very well received by all," he said. "Very great sportsmanship by all the kids." Thomas Leslie in the long jump. For those who narrowly missed qualification in Parkes, there will be another opportunity later this month at the Region 3 Country Trials in Orange on 28 and 29 November. The trials have been introduced to provide athletes with an additional pathway to the regional championships and are expected to attract competitors from across country NSW. Mr Ridge said the extra qualifying opportunity would be valuable not only for athletes chasing a regional berth, but also for those looking to gain more competition experience and continue building towards the second half of the season. Ava Darcy flying in the long jump. The successful regional qualifiers will now turn their attention to the Region 3 Championships in Dubbo in February, with a place at the NSW State Championships in March up for grabs. With several months until the regional championships, Mr Ridge said Forbes athletes now had plenty of time to refine their skills and continue building on their momentum from Parkes. The zone championships were made possible by the efforts of more than 40 volunteers from across the region, with Mr Ridge also praising Forbes' Lacey Osborne and Max Ridge for stepping up to assist with officiating duties throughout the two-day event. Huxley Guess in the discus.