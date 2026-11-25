CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS – ONE FINAL TO GO! The second-last club championship final for 2026 was played on Saturday, with the A & B Pairs title up for grabs between Tara Shaw and Bert Bayley against Cherie Vincent and Brian (Spro) Asimus. The match started as a tight contest, the scoreboard locked at 5-all after six ends. But from there, Tara and Bert found another gear and put their foot firmly on the accelerator. Cherie and Spro were left stranded on five shots for 12 ends as Tara and Bert took complete control of the match. Despite Cherie and Spro's efforts to get back into the contest, the damage had been done, with Tara and Bert powering home to claim a convincing 21–8 victory and be crowned the 2026 A & B Pairs Champions. Congratulations to Tara and Bert on a fantastic win, and well done to Cherie and Spro on making the final. BENTICK TROPHY The Bentick Trophy is heating up at Forbes Bowling Club, with our Wednesday night twilight games proving to be a big hit. Five matches were played in the early evening and under the lights, with plenty of competitive bowls, friendly rivalry and some impressive performances on the green. We will again have more games playing this Wednesday night at 6pm. Mitch Andrews (handicap 15) was in fine form, proving too strong for Juss Scifleet (handicap 3), cruising to a convincing 37–11 victory. Nathan Suttie (handicap 6) was another bowler who meant business, taking on Terry Bokeyar (handicap 0) and coming away with an impressive 31–12 win. Shayne Staines (handicap 8) kept the winning momentum rolling, defeating George Falvey (handicap 5) 28–18 in another entertaining contest. Ange Dwyer (handicap 5) had her work cut out for her against Brett Davenport (handicap 10). Despite her best efforts, Brett proved too strong on the night, claiming a 30–16 victory. Rounding out Wednesday night's action, Brian "Spro" Asimus (handicap 15) showed he wasn't there just to make up the numbers, delivering a dominant performance against Lyndy Bokeyar (handicap 7) to take the win 33–12. The action didn't stop there! Saturday saw Billy Cowell (handicap 8) take on Bobby Grant (handicap 7). Billy was clearly on a mission, putting together a strong performance to secure a comfortable 25–11 victory. Sunday's match saw Gill Taylor (handicap 0) step onto the green for her very first singles game, taking on the experienced Lyall Strudwick (handicap 10). It was certainly a baptism of fire for Gill, with Lyall claiming a 35–10 win. Full credit to Gill for having a crack at singles bowls. With seven matches played across the week, the Bentick Trophy is well and truly underway. It's fantastic to see players getting involved, especially with the twilight format adding something a little different to the usual bowls calendar. SOCIAL BOWLS Wednesday – Thanks to Kerry Dunstan four games of pairs were played last Wednesday morning with co-host Billy Cowell the happiest of happy contestants winning on the green then in-club taking home the Flint St Butchery raffle. Bill’s lead was the ever young Lesley Dunstan winning 22-18 in a tight game over 20 ends accounting for Bill Scott and Kerry Dunstan. In the end it was the first two ends which separated the pairs with Bill and Lesley 5-0 leading but they then dropped behind 7-10 after eight. They hit the lead 17-14 after 15 before an even finish over the last six ends. A real battle was witnessed between the Bayley family (winners again) accounting for Peter Mackay and Peter Barnes 21-10 in, wait for it, 21 ends! Sue Smith (Bayley) and brother Phil got home with a single on the last before a fright in the last four ends. They led 20-11 after 18 to then drop a five for 20-16 as the two Peters won the last three ends 4-1 but that lady had sung. Neil Wright and Lyall Strudwick enjoyed the morning winning 37-12 over Gail McKay and Jeff Nicholson leading 17-3 after nine. A highlight for the winners was scoring four fives during the course of the game played over 20 ends. In the last Cheryl Hodges and Alf Davies won 25-13 in 22 over Dean Jeffery and Noel Jolliffe. After 6-all at the end of eight Cheryl and Alf dominated to lead 21-6 after 14. Despite winning the run home 7-4 Dean and Noel left their run to late. Thursday - Another great day on the greens at the Bowlie, with some close contests, convincing victories and a familiar visitor returning for a roll-up! It was lovely to welcome back Judy Egan, visiting from Wallerawang, who teamed up with Al Phillips to take on Bobby Grant and Dale Scott. Judy certainly hadn't forgotten how to find the jack, with the visiting-local combination doing just enough to sneak home with a narrow 19–17 victory. A great game and a winning return for Judy. Ange Dwyer and Wayne Burton were clearly in no mood for mucking around, putting on a dominant display against Billy Cowell and Posso Jones. Ange and Wayne had their eyes firmly on the prize, cruising to a convincing 18–6 win. Billy and Posso might be hoping for a kinder draw next time! Moose Burton and Glen Kearney combined forces to take on Tara Shaw and Al Hilder. Moose and Glen proved too strong on the day, claiming a solid 17–10 victory. Tara and Al gave it their best shot, but the winning combination had all the answers. The biggest winning margin of the day belonged to Jeff Herbert and Tim Everest, who were absolutely on fire against Wayne Wright and Viv Russell. Jeff and Tim recorded an impressive 29–11 victory, leaving Wayne and Viv wondering where all those shots came from. Winning Rink: Jeff Herbert and Tim Everest. Losing Rink: Billy Cowell and Posso Jones. Jackpot winner: Ange Dwyer. Resting touchers: Wayne Burton, Tara Shaw, Viv Russell, Bobby Grant and Dale Scott. Sunday - Kelly Stringer and Sue White were the stars of the show, putting on a bowling masterclass against John Simmonds and Terry Murphy. Kelly and Sue were clearly in no mood to share the spoils, piling on a whopping 38 shots to claim a massive 38–11 victory. With a 27-shot winning margin, John and Terry might be checking the scorecard twice and hoping for a little more luck next time. Grub Reilly and Al Hilder had their work cut out for them against Nathan Suttie and Paul Doust. Nathan and Paul proved to be a formidable combination, taking control of the contest and powering home to a convincing 23–9 win. Grub and Al gave it their best shot, but the opposition had all the answers on the day. Visitor Judy Egan teamed up with Pooch Dukes to take on Juss Scifleet and Viv Russell in what turned out to be the closest contest of the day. With just three shots separating the teams at the finish, Juss and Viv has a great come back in the second half and sneak home with a 16–13 victory. A great effort from both sides! Rounding out the day's action, Trish Todd and Al Phillips faced off against Chris Simmonds and Laurie Crouch. Chris and Laurie combined well to secure a solid 17–11 victory. Trish and Al put up a good fight but couldn't quite close the gap. Winning rink: Kelly Stringer and Sue White. Losing rink: Grub Reilly and Al Hilder. Jackpot winner: Viv Russell. Resting touchers: Sue White and Laurie Crouch. Raffle winners: Brian Clark, Peter Cook and Judy Egan winning a ham each. Dick Sharkey and Shaz Sharkey both won a voucher to Flint Street Butchers.