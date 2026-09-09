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Bayleys battle it out set-for-set in squash

<p>Georgia and Ollie Bayley scoring after their big match. PHOTO: Drop Shot</p>\\n
<p>Georgia and Ollie Bayley scoring after their big match. PHOTO: Drop Shot</p>\\n

Georgia and Ollie Bayley scoring after their big match. PHOTO: Drop Shot

Weekly Forbes Squash results and news contributed by Drop Shot!
September 9, 2026 • 07:00

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