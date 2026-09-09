Bayleys battle it out set-for-set in squash

Matches of the week: Oliver and his sister Georgia Bayley played a big set-for-set feast. Ollie lost at first 8-15 but won the next 15-10. Georgia claimed the third set 15-13 while Ollie won the fourth 16-14 and he was in top gear for the fifth decider winning that 15-4. Excellent effort by these two keen youngsters. Anthony Trotter won a full on match against Greg Ridge that almost went on as long as the red lights at the Iron Bridge. Tony actually grabbed the first sets 15-13, 15-9 but Greg hit back 15-12, 15-11then it was point-for-point to 15-all when Tony grasped victory taking that final set 17-15, what a stupendous match. Wednesday night 2 September Court one: Benticks were lapped by Cogswells 7 to 14. Michelle v Christine 5-2, Beth Cannon v sub Robey McMillan 1-6, Zac Wheeldon v Danielle Hornery 1-6. Court two: McMillans v Bayley 8 to 13. Gabe v Alex 1-6, sub Lucas Bentick v Robey McMillan 6-1. Court three: Schofields v Coombs 11 to 10. Ellie v Graham 2-5, Lindy Cowhan v Lucy Robinson 5-2, Oliver Bayley v Georgia Bayley 4-3. Michelle v Graham 5-2, sub Lucas Bentick v Lucy Robinson 1-6, Zac Wheeldon v Georgia Bayley 5-2. Thursday evening Court one: Jones v Dawes 15 to 20. Max v Oli 1-6, Sandy Paterson v Lockie Jones 3-4, Scott Webb v sub Lawry Brayne, sub Noah Brown v Nate Markwort 1-6. Court two; Doyles v Pipers 20 to 29. Sub George Lane v Darryn 1-6, Dan Bayley v Will Markwort 5-2, Claire Bayley v Mark Webb 1-6, Max Ridley v Pete Cowhan 1-6, sub Hunter Bilsborough v sub Tim Coombs 2-5, Tony Trotter v Greg Ridge 4-3, sub Nate Markwort v Noah Brown 6-1. Court three: Hornerys v Shaws 26 to 14. Sam v Jake 1-6, George Lane v Cooper Jones 6-1, Blair Thomas v Cam dale 2-5, Dave West v Lawry Brayne 5-2, Dennis Haynes v Bradman Hardy forfeit to Dennis, Hunter Bilsborough v Jacob v Cannon forfeit to Hunter. This week’s draw both nights: Team 6 v 3, 4 v 2, 1 v 5.