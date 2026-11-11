Bayleys claim Wednesday squash crown

Week 11 Wednesday night 28 October - Finals for our Spring Comp at last. The two highest scoring teams Cogswells 109 and Bayleys 107 were led by Captains Christine and Alex whose total individual scores were; 36 with an average of 5.14 and 38 with 4.75 respectively, Robey McMillan for Bayleys scored 19, 2.71 and Nikki Doyle 14, 2.8, Lucas Bentick scored a very high total 48 points with an average of 6.00 points and Danielle Hornery 38, 4.75. Top liners, Christine and Alex are both talented all rounders with strong games; great versatility and variety of shots which makes for very entertaining squash. They played a three set match involving many exciting rallies and well hit winners from both ladies. Alex dominated early playing good length to the back corners and boasts to the court fronts. The first set was 15-10 to Alex. Christine led early in the second set 8-6 but Alex eventually won that 15-9 and the third set a healthy 15-6. This gave Bayleys a 6 to 1 points lead. Talented young Lucas Bentick and equally promising young Danielle Hornery produced a three setter also with lots of running and good shot play. All sets were taken convincingly by Lucas 15-4, 15-7 and 15-6 compounding Bayleys lead from 6-1 points to 12-2. The third proposed match became a forfeit to Robey McMillan as his opponent was unavailable for play. So Bayleys were winners claiming the Finals crown and becoming Wednesday night Spring Comp Champs for 2026. Wednesday night Line Toppers were: Line one Michelle Bentick, 41 points; Line two Lindy Cowhan 40 points; and Line three Michelle’s son Lucas Bentick 48 points. Thursday night Line Toppers were: Darryn Piper 54 points, George Lane 46, Blair Thomas 46, Scott Webb 40, Tim Coombs 38, Hunter Bilsborough, 49, Nate Markwort 38 and Noah Brown 34.