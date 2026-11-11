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Bayleys claim Wednesday squash crown

<p>Team captains Christine Cogswell and Alex Bayley after their finals match.</p>\\n
<p>Team captains Christine Cogswell and Alex Bayley after their finals match.</p>\\n

Team captains Christine Cogswell and Alex Bayley after their finals match.

Squash news and results from Drop Shot
November 11, 2026 • 06:00

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