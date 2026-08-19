VETS GOLF

Many were tipping a score in the mid 30’s as a winner on Thursday during the twin towns veterans golf played in Forbes. However, local reps in winner Ted Morgan with 40 points and runner-up Ken Sanderson 39 blew this out the window.

Not so for yet another local, Frank Hanns, who only just received the encouragement award from Brian Asimus making a come-back to golf but he did par the 3rd, a highlight during an ordinary round.

Ball sweep to 30 points – 34 Alex Mackinnon (F), 33 Dale Stait (P), 32 Don McKeowen, Kim Herbert, Stuart French (F), 31 Mick Bond, Lindsay Elliott (P), Ken Walton, Alf Davies (F), 30 John Fowler (P), Steve McAlister, Steve Edwards, Barry Parker (F).

Nearest the pins, all Forbes players - 9th A grade Barry Parker, B grade Alex Mackinnon, 18th A grade Don McKeowen, B grade nil. With Forbes supplying 21 of the 31 starters they once again proved supreme in the T/T Cup, 209 points to Parkes’ 187.

After presentation it was announced that fees for Forbes vets will rise to $20 when due, full details from secretary/treasurer Beryl Roberts.

Thursday’s play will be Lachlan Valley monthly tournament to take place in Condobolin. Noms from 9am for a 10am shot gun start.

While Condobolin is noted for its hospitality another major will take place on Thursday with the final of the Lachlan Valley Vets NSW District Medal to be contested from those who qualified during earlier rounds.

The players who have qualified - from November, Peter Howarth (W/W), Ed Scott (W/W), Brett Whittaker (W/W); February, Jim Clyburn (Condo), Colin Hope (Condo), Phil Smith (Pks); April, Warren Steele (W/W), Trevor Tulloch (W/W), Anthony Jackson (Pks); May, David Keogh (G’Fell), Steve Uphill (Fbs), Leonard Wilks (G’fell); June, Andrew Norton-Knight (Fbs), Ted Morgan (Fbs), Peter Barnes (Fbs); July, Alex Mackinnon (Fbs), Stuart French (Fbs), Alf Davies (Fbs).

After Condo it is back to Parkes in the T/T comp with noms from 9am for a 9.30am shot gun start.

BOGAN GATE MASTERS

The brilliant Bede Tooth is the 2026 champion and with majority of the stableford scores in the mid 20’s he showed how to play sand greens finishing with an excellent 41 points after posting 78 off the stick playing off a 13 handicap on Tuesday.

Players from a five clubs were amongst the 36 that competed after the threat of rain resulted in a late 11 cancellations.

“I think that’s the best I’ve ever played. I hit the driver very well and I like those sand greens. I just got on the greens and one putt most of the time and in it went. And the hospitality, perhaps better then my golf,” a happy and smiling Bede said.

Bede had a five points win over fellow Forbes club member Andrew Norton-Knight who also played well to his handicap for 36 points.

Ball sweep winners – 33 points, Ken Walton (F), Matthew Edwards (Albert), 32 Terry Galvin (Trundle), Steve Bate (BG), Alf Davies, Neal Herbert (F), 31 Alex Mackinnon (F), 30 John Dwyer (P), 29 Don McKeowen (BG), Lindsay Elliott, Greg Deiner (P), Ted Morgan (F).

Nearest the pin, A grade Phil Wells (F), B grade nil. Encouragement award went to Sue-Ellan Taylor from Trundle.

Proving it a double Bede Tooth anchored the mystery four-ball drawing Phillip Edwards from Albert for 69 points.

Equal second with a combined 65 points were Ken Walton (F) and Terry Galvin (Trundle) along with Neal Herbert (F) and Matthew Edwards (Albert). Only one other score made it in to the 60’s, that of John Dwyer (P) and Steve Bate (BG) with 62 points.

From the Collins English Gem Dictionary: Volunteer - One who offers service, joins force of his own free will. That’s what was on show on Tuesday at the Bogan Gate Masters.

Prior to presentations of the successful ‘hit’ the force of volunteers was well and truly on show ... let’s explain.

Start with the barbecue cooks, Terry Hodges, Ian Coombs and Tom Lees, they did not play yet found time to be at the club to have lunch ready as players finished their rounds.

Presentation of the course. We’re told Monday afternoon Don McKeowen raked the greens only to be followed by rain. So what does he do early morning before anyone arrives, he goes out and rakes the greens again.

The mowing, Don sits on the tractor as does Steve Edwards and Graham Hunter. After play all players quite rightly praised the way the course was presented. It was very, very good.

Best left to last, the contribution to the Masters success by Ros and Steve Edwards, absolutely fantastic. Steve, as mentioned part of the course volunteers, now add taking nominations, doing the draw, revising handicaps, and rescuing a broken down buggy after play.

Ros, where do you start, Steve’s right hand lady.

Caterer extraordinaire. Knowing some liked licorice bites, chocolate peppermint slice and sour cream slice … all there and just part of the morning tea not out of place at any venue on the east coast. May we add that the presentation of trophies was laid out by, you know who? Ros.

Now that's what the scribe calls volunteering all done with a smile and guarantee that it will all take place again next year. Excellent Bogan Gate … bring it on.

Note – we naturally understand that thousands more volunteer their time but it’s just what was shown on Tuesday at Bogan Gate that displayed this to the limits.

MEN'S GOLF

Seventy seven contested the 18-hole stableford on Saturday, Daniel Bayley claiming the A Grade win with a score of 37.

Runner up went to Isaac Page with 36.

Seventy members and seven visitors - from Wentworth Golf Club, Grenfell, SGA and Canowindra - headed onto the course in conditions that had everyone talking about Spring.

In the B Grade competition, Bruce Chandler claimed top prize, and Brett Slack-Smith the runner up.

Nearest the pin on the 9th went to Todd Callaghan and the 18th to David Earl.

Andrew Grierson claimed the 3rd hole super pin.

LADIES GOLF

Wednesday 12 August was a fun day, with our ladies having dress up, I’m not privy to the winners of each section, but fun it would have been.

Saturday 15 August was Stableford , welcome to the podium Ev Uphill being the Div 1 winner with an amazing 41 points from next best Ann-Maree Gaffney with 36 points.

Ann Simmons was the Div 2 winner also scoring 41 points from next best Deborah Dingwall with 35. on the 9th and Ev Uphill on the 18th.

Matches set down for play this week include on Saturday 22nd, Golf NSW 2 person Ambrose Qualifying Round sponsored by Golf Pro Shop.

Sunday 23rd is the Peak Hill Men’s/Ladies Tournament and Wednesday 26th Cake Day- Shotgun start sponsored by Jean Judge in two divisions and Saturday 29th 4BBB Stableford Medley sponsored by Cahills Footwear.

Sunday 30th is the Trangie Tournament.

Good golfing everyone.