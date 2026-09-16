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Bentick and Bayley go set-for-set in epic match

<p>Hunter Bilsborough and Tim Coombs post match.</p>\\n
<p>Hunter Bilsborough and Tim Coombs post match.</p>\\n

Hunter Bilsborough and Tim Coombs post match.

Weekly Forbes Squash results and news contributed by Drop Shot!
September 16, 2026 • 07:00

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