Bentick and Bayley go set-for-set in epic match

When scoring matches with score sheets please do not use lead pencils or red pens, only black pens are acceptable. And if possible please use blank score sheets available in the office, when scoring a match from a different court played on a spare court and transfer results to the correct score sheets ASAP. Please do not use a score sheet's empty spaces of matches not played, as this can confuse results, totals etc when transferring to scoreboards. Matches of the week: Sub Michelle Bentick and Alex Bayley went set for set for four sets 14-16, 15-13, 10-15, 17-15 and at 15 all Alex hit the two required winners to snatch the fifth set victory 17-15. Another big match was that between tireless runner Dave West and solid all rounder sub Tim Coombs. Dave dropped set one 12-15 then hit back taking two in a row 15-11, 15-8 but Tim grabbed set four and held his own to 12 all set five until Dave won three more points for the win. Great effort by both blokes that match. Wednesday night 9 September Court one: Schofields v Cogswells 10 to 11. Ellie v Christine 2-5, Lindy Cowhan v Nikki Doyle 6-1, Ollie Bayley v Danielle Hornery 2-5. Court two: Coombs v Bayleys 10 to 11. Sub Micnelle Bentick v Alex 3-4, Lucy Robinson v Robey McMillan 6-1, Georgia Bayley v Lucas Bentick 1-6. Court three: Benticks v McMillans 2 to 12. Michelle v Gabe no game, sub Lucas Bentick v Kimberley Chudleigh 1-6, Zac Wheeldon v Grace Chudleigh 1-6. Thursday evening Court one: Hornerys v Dawes 17 points to 17. Sam v Oli no game, George Lane v sub Chris McQuie 6-1, Blaire Thomas v Lockie Jones 1-6, Dave West v Tim Coombs 3-4, Dennis Haynes v John Ridley no game, Hunter Bilsborough is improving with every match verified by his defeat of Lucas Jones 6-1, Bec Jones v Nate Markwort decision pending, Hudson Scott v Ian Perrin forfeit to Ian. Court two: Shaws v Pipers 18 to 10. Jake v Darryn 1-6, Cooper Jones v Will Markwort 1-6,Cam Dale v Mark Webb no game, Lawry Brayne v Pete Cowhan 6-1, Brad Hardy v Adam Chudleigh no game, Jacob Cannon v Greg Ridge decision pending, Sebastion Markwort v Jack Coleman decision pending. Court three Jones v Doyles 31 to 24. Max v sub Darryn 6-1, sub Will Markwort v Dan Bayley 2-5, Sandy Paterson v Claire Bayley 6-1, Scott Webb V Max Ridley 5-2, Tim Coombs v Sam Mackay forfeit to Tim, Lyndal Cooper v Tony Trotter 1-6, was it sub Sebastion Markwort v Jacob Davis 4-3 and sub Ollie Bayley v Noah Brown1-6. This week’s draw both nights: Team 4 v 5, 2 v 3, 1 v 6.