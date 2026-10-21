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Betland blitzes golf championship with seven-under par round

<p>Association president Stuart French congratulating John Betland while looking on were fellow grade champions Kim Herbert, Anthony Alley and Max Haley.</p>\\n
<p>Association president Stuart French congratulating John Betland while looking on were fellow grade champions Kim Herbert, Anthony Alley and Max Haley.</p>\\n

Association president Stuart French congratulating John Betland while looking on were fellow grade champions Kim Herbert, Anthony Alley and Max Haley.

John fires seven under par to claim another golf championship
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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