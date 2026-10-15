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Betlands lead golf championships after opening weekend

<p>John Betland putts in Saturday\\'s opening round.</p>\\n
<p>John Betland putts in Saturday\\'s opening round.</p>\\n

John Betland putts in Saturday's opening round.

Steve and John Betland are in contention along with Caleb Hanrahan with another weekend of play ahead.
October 15, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, October 15, 2026 • 06:19

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