Betlands lead golf championships after opening weekend

GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS At the half way mark of the Forbes Golf Club 72-hole championship scores are near as predicted with the Betland brothers, Steven and John, along with Caleb Hanrahan looking comfortable leading A grade. However, it has been reported that Caleb, like previously having a prior engagement will not be playing the final 36 hole set down for Saturday and Sunday. That leaves the Betland brothers in the frame to collect yet another major with Steven leading by the barest of margins, a single shot. After the first round Saturday evening Caleb was the toast of the club posting a three under par round 69 to lead John by four shots with Steven one shot further back. All that changed Sunday with Steven shooting one under par 71 while John scored another one over 73 with Caleb far from happy posting an eight over par round of 80. Leading A grade scores after 36 holes – Steven Betland 74, 71 (145); John Betland 73, 73 (146); Caleb Hanrahan 69, 80 (149); Harry Callaghan 75, 77 (152); Andrew Dukes 78, 77 (155). While it’s not unusual for John Betland to play in the seeded group he does hope there is some way Caleb can get to finish the championship. “Caleb is capable of a good score as indicated last Saturday, I hope he can get to play this weekend. The weekend should be a good test as Harry (Callaghan) is also playing some good golf,” John said on Monday. “And of course as usual Steve is also hitting it pretty solid so it will be interesting. Steve said he played good on Sunday to finish one under,” John added. As expected John is in the thick of the action feeling he is also hitting it quite good. “It’s not to bad but I’m not putting the best, but no three putts. I feel if I hit it as good or better next weekend I will be thereabouts come Sunday evening,” he said. The greens are catching many out due to their slick pace while overall the course is in very good condition with John expecting to see the pace of the greens quicker this weekend. “It will definitely make it more interesting, but if you putt well it will help your score for sure,” John added. He was a firm favourite to win A Reserve and he has not let his supporters down with Kim Herbert looking good six shots in front after rounds of 82, 79 (161) from Kailab Tyne 85, 82 (167); Stuart French 81, 88 (169) and Charles Dwyer 89, 83 (172). “I left my rubbish golf in Cowra (vets tournament) last Thursday to play all right over the weekend,” Kim said on Monday. “Drove the ball good, hardly missed a fairway all weekend and my putting is also good. "But it is tight around the greens at the moment and my chipping isn’t as good as I would like. But still I’m happy with where I’m at,” he added. The minor grades have plenty feeling confident at the half way mark with Lachlan Hodge leading B grade after rounds of 81, 87 (168) from Ken Sanderson 86, 85 (171); Anthony Alley 89, 85 (174); Peter Barnes 88, 88 (176) and Patrick Murphy 94, 84 (178). Jonathon Cutler leads C grade after rounds of 93, 98 (191); Adam Andrews 99, 95, (194); Max Haley 97, 97 (194); Brett Slack-Smith 97, 99 (196); Jesse Hamilton, 96, 100 (196); Cameron Herbert 104, 95 (199). The final round on Sunday will see a seeded draw with the leading four players in each of the four grade playing the one group with C grade expected to commence proceeding around 11.30am. Spectators are invited to the ‘golfie’ to witness local play in the final round where the pressure of major play will be witnessed on a local scene. LADIES CHAMPIONSHIPS Brianna Duncan has another major at her mercy leading the ladies A grade by 12 shots after rounds 84, 83 (167) from Heather Davidson 91, 88 (179) and Ev Uphill 92, 91 (183). Sally Crosby has a slight lead in B grade after rounds of 100, 103 (203) from Lindy Cowhan 105, 100 (205) and Colleen Venables 101, 104 (205). Due to numbers playing a C grade in stableford points has been added for this year. Leader is Rose Carroll 38, 38 (76); Sarah Black 39, 26 (65); Lindy Pollock 25, 35 (60).