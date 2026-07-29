The count down is on, this weekend the greens will be jam packed with the Mid Western Rookies Qualifying games as well as hosting the Bankstown guys.

Wayne Wright, Tim Everest, Nathan Suttie and Jason Howell will be representing our Mighty Bushrangers and the Forbes Bowlies against players throughout the region and will be giving it their very best in the hopes of progressing through to the next section.

First games for the rookies start at 9am on Saturday and last game will be at 1.30pm on Saturday.

If you have no plans on Saturday, get down to the bowlie and cheer the guys on. Good luck to all of you.

We will be holding social bowls with the Bankstown Group a mixture of Bankstown guys and our locals.

It will be a Sunday morning bowls format, 1 game, 16 ends then lunch following. If you would like to participate in the social bowls morning, names in by 9.30am for a 10am start. All welcome.

Just a reminder to all our club championship players last year, we will be holding our presentation day on Saturday 8 August.

The day will involve, social bowls commencing at 1pm followed by lunch then the presentation.

Nomination sheet is on the bowls board. All are welcome to participate in the day, we need to know numbers for catering purposes.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

The greens have been full of the Mighty Bushranger uniforms as we continue to work our way through our 2026 Club Championship games.

With only 5 weeks to go, we need to keep these games rolling through to ensure we are at Semi-Final stages across all club championships.

Minor Singles – Jason Howell has been absent of late on the greens but you wouldn’t have thought so watching his performance on Sunday against Shayne Staines in their minor singles clash.

Jason found his rhythm from the start and led 10-5 on 10 when Shayne start to answer.

Unlucky number 7 proved correct for Shayne and he was stuck on 7 for 11 ends whilst Jason ceased the opportunity and continued to add point after point to his side of the scoreboard. Shayne was able to get off 7 points on the 24th end but it was to late to match Jason’s 23 point lead. Overall score, Jason 25, Shayne 8.

Triples – Two Major Triples games and one Minor Triples games progressed through to the next round this week.

Major triples – Shayne Staines had more luck on Saturday in his 25-13 win with Ian Hodges and Bert Bayley when the played against Wayne Wright, Tim Everest and Dale Scott.

Team Bayley led from the start and were in front 10-5 on 9. Needing to keep the intensity in the game they forged ahead and led 17-8 on 17.

Team Scott added more points to their score on the 20th and 21st ends to trail 12-19. Team Bayley won two of the last three ends to concrete their win.

Our second Major Triples game saw Brian ‘Spro’ Asimus, Brett Davenport (filling in for Shane Bolam) and Scott ‘Scooter’ Andrews take on John Cutler, Joe Nicholson (filling in for Greg Gunn) and Jeff Nicholson.

Team Andrews started strong and carried that through the whole game. 14-3 on 13, 17-9 on 18.

Team Nicholson had a lucky but short run over the next three ends to trail 19-13 on 21. With only 4 ends to go, Team Andrews won three of the four adding an additional 5 points to the scoreboard to secure the win 22-15.

The Minor Triples game was played by Ange Dwyer, Richard Green (filling in for Sue Smith) and Sue White verse Phil Hocking, Al Phillips and Laurie Crouch.

Team Crouch flew off the starting blocks stamping their position early. Picking up an 8 on the ninth end they catapulted to 22-1.

Team White was a little slow to gel together and couldn’t quite get the magic to happen. Team Crouch showed no mercy and crossed the finish line 30 points in front, 35-5.

Mixed Pairs – The Eugowra duo once again proved to be a well-oiled machine when Posso Jones and Cherie Vincent won their game 21-5 against Ange Dwyer and Mick Merritt.

11-3, the scoreboard showed in favour of the Eugowrians then adding another 8 points over the four ends to lead 19-4. With only three ends to go, Ange and Mick couldn’t close the gap enough.

Lara Shine played her first club competition game leading for Phil Hocking when they drew Lyndy Bokeyar and Clint Hurford.

Lara and Phil stepped onto the greens like they had been together for years with the scoreboard showing their lead 10-0 on 4.

They kept their cool and were still in the lead 14-6 on 10. Lyndy and Clint were digging deep in the bag of tricks, but nothing worked as Lara and Phil sprinted across the line claiming victory 30-8.

A & B Pairs – This was a close game from start to finish for Jax Murphy leading for Steve Turner against Tara Shaw and Bert Bayley.

8-all on nine, 9-all on 11, Tara and Bert were able to pull away a little to lead 13-9 on 13.

Jax and Steve won the next three to change the leaders’ position on the 16th, 14-13. Tara and Bert won the next two and just pipped them at the post, winning 17-14.

Major Fours – Brett Davenport, Dan Tisdell, Christian West and Robert ‘Pooch’ Dukes proved to be a force to be reckoned with in their 37-9 win against Sue white, Sue Smith, Posso Jones and Cherie Vincent.

Team Vincent were first point scorers however Team Dukes answered and had a lucky run for the next three including a 6. Team Dukes are still in the lead 21-5 on 11, 29-7 on 16.

For the run home on the last five ends, Team Dukes gained 8 points and will progress through to the next round.

SOCIAL BOWLS:

Wednesday Bowls – After several one-sided game the previous week last Wednesday produced a different result with several close games.

Winners were Ann Mackay and Barry Shine who produced a fast finish winning 23-16 over the ever-improving Neil Reilly and Cherie Vincent highlighted by a six on end 19 of 20. They also had the luxury of leading 11-4 after nine.

Impossible to get any closer with a 13-all draw between Irene Reilly and John Kennedy taking on Gail McKay and Don Craft in 18 ends.

5-all after nine, 10-9 at the end of 13 with Irene and John leading 13-10 at 16 before Gail and Don squared up 3-0 on the last two ends.

Laurie Crouch had his visiting brother Kelvin out for a roll teaming up to scrape home 18-17 in 20 over Phil Bayley and John Gorton.

They led 8-4 after seven before 11-all at 12 and 16-all at 17. Two singles to one got them home.

Eddie Gould and Alf Davies also had to battle hard before winning 21-18 in 20 over Bill Scott and Peter Mackay. They were behind 5-10 after eight before five equalled the score and once in front never surrendered the lead.

Richard Green took the reigns to skip and did a good job for Wayne Wright winning 17-15 over Lesley Dunstan and Paul Doust, also in 20 ends. 6-all at eight, 7-all 10, 14-all after 17 then 3-1 on the run home.

In the last Cheryl Hodges and Noel Jolliffe won 20-12 in 18 over Angela Dent and Colleen Liebich due to a fast finish with the score 12-all after 14. 8-0 to finish highlighted by a three on the last. In-club winners Phil Bayley and Alf Davies.

Thursday Bowls – A close game with one point the difference for the winning card winners Tara Shaw and Laurie Crouch when they one 20-19 against Peter Mackay and Steve Honan.

Tara and Laurie came from being down 5-10 on 9 then started their comeback tour.

They levelled the score 12 a piece on 13 then took the lead. Still leading 18-13 on 16 with four ends to go, Peter and Steve were lucky to win 3 in a row to lead again 19-18 but Tara and Laurie scored a 2 on the last to win the game.

Two points the difference on Rink 1 when Bobby Grant and Dale Scott won 19-17 against Wayne Burton and Al Hilder. 9 all on 9, 10 all on 10 then 13 all on 15.

Bobby and Dale had a good run winning the next four to lead 16-13 until Wayne and Al picked up a 4 to change the leaderboard again 17-16. Bobby and Dale scored a 3 on the last to secure the win.

The second largest margin card was played between Wayne Wright and Paul Doust winning 24-14 over Dick Sharkey and Glen Kearney. It was a friendly rink 4 all on 5, 8 all on 10 the 9 all on 12, Wayne and Paul added a 5 to their side of the card to hit the lead.

They backed this up with a 6 and then a 9 to increase their lead significantly 23-9 on. Dick and Glen had a little luck on their side winning four of the last five ends but couldn’t quite close the gap on the scoreboard.

The last game and biggest margin was played by Phil Bayley leading for Cherie Vincent when they drew Maynard and Tim Everest. Maynard and Tim had 10 points to 2 by the 5th end when Phil and Cherie started to gain momentum.

Maynard and Tim showed no signs of slowing down and put their foot flat to the floor to claim victory 27-12.

Winning Rink: Tara and Laurie. Losing Rink: Phil Bayley and Cherie Vincent.

Jackpot winner of the day: Phil Bayley.

Sunday Bowls – With a full afternoon of club championship games booked in, 18 bowlers still took the greens for social Sunday morning bowls.

A close call with 2 points separating Richard Green and Al Hilder against Trish Todd and Peter Tisdell. Richard and Al were the leaders on the board at half time 7-5, Trish and Peter need to climb back after the break.

Richard and Al had other plans and put their foot down. Trish and Peter were able to add 4 points to their score on the 14th but it wasn’t enough to win the game. Richard and Al won 13-12.

Noel Hocking and Lyall Strudwick just got over the line by four points when they took on Juss Scifleet and Paul Doust.

Noel and Lyall hand a handy lead of 3 points on 8 leading 9-6. Juss and Paul levelled at 10 all on 10, they were not throwing in the towel just yet.

Noel and Lyall answered with 5 points over the next three ends to again take the lead. Juss and Paul were trailing by 2 points with two ends to go but it wasn’t their day, Noel and Lyall securing the 17-13 victory.

Nathan Suttie and Pat O’Neill did the victory dance at the end of their game, claiming a 20-10 win over Chris Simmonds and Tim Everest.

Nathan and Pat led from the start and went into the break 6-3 on top. There was something in the water at half time as Chris and Tim scored a 4 on the 9th and took the lead.

Nathan and Pat regrouped and dug their heels in. Having won 6 of the back 8 ends, Nathan and Pat danced their way over the finish line in first place.

The last game of the morning was played by Bobby Grant, Joyce Gray and Al Phillips who claimed victory 17-5 against Terry Murphy, John Simmonds and Ross Williams.

Ross’s team was a little slower to start than Al’s team and needed to refuel at halftime and come out guns blazing due to trailing 2-11 on 8. Al team added another 6 points with a 4 and a 3 in the back 6 which sealed their winner’s title.

Winning Rink: Richard Green and Al Hilder. Losing Rink: Chris Simmonds and Tim Everest.

Jackpot winner of the day: Lyall Strudwick.

Chicken raffle winners: Duncan Willaims, George Andrews, Brian Clarke, Fred Brown, Al Phillips, Ange Dwyer, Mitch Andrews and Jacko Jackson.