We are getting ready to welcome 40 plus bowlers this weekend for our annual July Mixed Pairs carnival.

We will be hosting a two day carnival which will be jam packed with outstanding bowls not to be missed.

Why not join in the great atmosphere as a spectator and witness the game at its best.

Casey McFarlene, a musician from Cowra, will be entertaining patrons at the club on Saturday night from 7pm. Casey plays a variety of music and caters for all.

The bowlie is the place to be this weekend.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Its great see the greens full each weekend with club championships rolling through so can we meet our semi-final dates in early September.

Thanks everyone for your effort in getting through these and we need to keep a finger on the pulse and get through these games as soon as we can.

MINOR SINGLES

Geoff Brown and Dale Maynard (Maynard) had a great battle over 23 ends in their minor singles match on Saturday.

Maynard had first runs on the board and led 6-3 on 5. Geoff scored a four and hit the top of the scoreboard. 9-8 on 9, this was a very close game when Geoff again, scored another four and increased his lead.

Maynard was not rolling over just yet.

Maynard won the next three in a row to close the gap trailing by 1, 12-13 on 13.

Geoff had a streak of luck and won four in a row leading 22-13 on 19 and headed for the finish line.

Maynard won three of the last four but it wasn’t enough to catch Geoff. Geoff progressing through after winning 25-16.

A & B PAIRS

Last week it was Mick Merritt turn to play multiple games in one weekend, this weekend it was Shayne Staines (Sharka) turn.

Sharka leading for Viv Russell won 22-11 over Tim Everest and Jeff Nicholson. Shark and Viv were off to a flying start proving to be Insync from the get go 12-6 on 10.

Shot for shot, four up to one down was the name of the game. Tim and Jeff were making Shark and Viv work for every point.

Picking up a 4 on the 13th put Tim and Jeff back in the game to trail by 2, 11-13. Shark and Viv won the last 5 ends including another 4 to contribute to their winning score.

It was not Phil Hocking and Robert (Pooch) Dukes' day on Sunday when they came up against Cherie Vincent and Brian (Spro) Asimus.

The game started well with both teams taking two ends each and only 2 points the difference until Cherie and Spro scored 6 points on the next two to lead 7-4.

Cherie and Spro adding another 4 on the 9th, they leaped infront by 9, 13-4.

Phil and Pooch found their groove on the 12th and won three in a row and were closing in on the score to only trail 13-16 on 14.

Cherie and Spro sensed victory and sprinted across the finish line adding the last four end wins to their score to finish up 22-13 on top.

MINOR PAIRS

Shayne (Sharka) Staines’ second game of the weekend, Shark led for Mick Merritt who drew Clint Hurford and Brett Davenport.

Clint and Brett were out of the starting boxes stamping their position from the start leading 11-3 on 7. Shark and Mick needed to find their rhythm and they certainly did on the 8th.

Only trailing by 3 points on the 11th, Shark and Mick were showing no signs of throwing in the towel just yet. Clint and Brett were going to make Sharka and Mick work hard in their come back.

Leading 17-15 in favour of Clint and Brett with 2 ends to go, the scales could tip either way. A 6 on the second last concreted Clint and Bretts win with the final score 23-16.

They have been called the well-oiled machine and dynamic duo and they proved this to be true on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Baker who has had some time off from bowls led for John Cutler (JC) in their 24-13 victory over Wayne Wright and Steve Turner.

Wayne and Steve were a little slower starting the Paul and JC which showed Wayne and Steve chasing 10 points on the 7th, 4-14.

Paul and JC were showing no mercy and continued to put their foot flat to the floor and won the next 4 ends to lead 22-4 on 11. Luck was finally on Wayne and Steves side to win the 6 on the last 7 ends but it wasn’t enough to catch the leaders.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wendesday: Only two games were worthy of mention from last week and both were drawn as winner and runner-up.

Taking top prize had Geoff West leading for Jeff Nicholson who took time off from a bust schedule to score a 20-16 win in 22 ends over ‘new boy’ Neil Reilly leading for Kerry Dunstan.

Neil and Kerry started like a run-away train leading 5-1 after four ends but that soon became 6-all at the end of 8 for Geoff and Jeff looking good at 17-8 after 16 taking the foot off the pedal going down 8-4 on the run home.

Also close for the runners-up, Leslie Dunstan and Paul Doust scraping home 17-14 in 20 over Darryl Burley and Sue White. An even start, 2-all after two, 4-all after five then 12-6 to Darryl and Sue who then only graced the score card two more times with singles.

Such is bowls, in fact any sport. Never over until the last roll/shot etc.

Now little to report on the remaining three games where Irene Reilly and Noel Jolliffe won 28-7 over Bill Scott and Don Craft who could only score one double and five singles from the 18 ends played.

Angela Dent and Peter Mackay suffered similar going down 6-25 to the hot combo of Wayne Wright and Peter Barnes in 20. It was 13-0 to Wayne and Peter before their opponents got the eyes open. But they did win the last end with their only double for the entire game.

Barry Shine and Gail Mackay were handed a thrashing going down 34-6 in 20 playing Sandra Priest and Laurie Crouch. The best Barry and Gail got was 3-7 after five but the less said the better.

Gail did go home a winner of some sort, a voucher to Flint St Butchery as did Kerry Dunstan.

Thursday: 18 bowlers battled it out on the greens on Thursday afternoon with Maynard and Al Phillips being crowned the winning rink of the day. Maynard and Al drew Geoff Brown and Posso Jones.

It was all friendly to start with, 4 all on 4, 7 all on 8, 9 all on 10. Maynard and Al started to pull away a little on the 11th until Geoff and Posso took the lead again on 13, 13-12. Maynard and Al answered with a 3 on the 14th and saw the finish line. Final score 17-15.

Our losing rink of the day where 3 points was the difference went to Phil Hocking and Cherie Vincent who played Wayne Wright and Billy Cowell. Trailing by 5 on 8, Phil and Cherie scored a 5 to level the board nine apiece.

Wayne and Billy answered and took the lead 12-10. Wayne and Billy were running for the hills collecting every point they could along the and secured the win 18-15.

Two points was the difference between Bobby Grant and Viv Russells win over Wayne Burton and Glen Kearney. Bobby and Viv starting well and led 7-3 on 7, Wayne and Glen needed to pull their socks up. Bobby and Viv still leading 14-9 on 15, Wayne and Glen were hoping luck would come their way. Wayne ang Glen scored a 5 on the last but it wasn’t enough to win the game, overall score 15-17.

The triples games played by Richard Green, Al Hilder and Laurie Crouch taking on Tara Shaw, Paul Doust and John Kennedy. 6 all on 6, 9 all on 9 both teams wanted the bragging rights of winners. Laurie’s team were only able to contribute 1 point to their side of the board in the back 5 whilst Johns team picked up a 5 on the third last to increase their lead to win the game 17-10.

Raspberries: Al Phillips, Paul Doust and John Kennedy.

Jackpot winner of the day: Posso Jones.

Sunday: Everyone comes out to play when we have fantastic weather, and it showed with 30 bowlers across a full green on Sunday morning.

Our youngest bowler, Jax Murphy teamed with Tim Everest and gave Tara Shaw and Peter Tisdell a lesson in bowls in their 25-10 win. Jax and Tim led 10-4 on 8, Tara and Pete should have had half time to refuel but Jax and Tim were taking no prisoners gaining two 4’s in last 4 ends.

Peter Greenhalgh and Terry Murphy were to good for John Simmonds and Lyall Strudwick in their 14-9 win. Lyall and John trailed 3-8 at half time and game out guns blazing. Levelling the board on 12 8 a piece, Peter and Terry dug deep for last four to secure the win.

Welcome back George Falvey who hasn’t played for some time and was paired with Billy Cowell to take on Richard Biles, another who has not played for a while and Bert Bayley. Billy and George scored 2 on the 8th to go into the break 1 point ahead 6-5. Richard and Bert fought back and won 6 of the back 8 to take the win 16-7.

Kelly Stringer and Viv Russell just scrapped home with a 14-11 win against Wayne Wright and Scooter Andrews. Wayne and Scooter were first point scorers but Kelly and Viv led 9-5 at oranges. Wayne and Scooter talked tactics and pulled out all the stops, but Kelly and Viv came home strong with the victory.

Joyce Gray led for Nathan Suttie when they drew Noel Hocking and Paul Doust. Noel and Paul had 9 points under their belt by 6 ends against Joyce and Nathans 2 points.

Joyce and Nathan had some rocket fuel during the break to come out on fire. Winning 5 of the last 8 including a 4 and a 3 which put them in top spot to win the game 19-12.

Peter Mackay and Bobby Grant were a dynamic duo keeping the opponents Ange Dwyer and Al Hilder from scoring double figures. Peter and Mackay in the lead 8-3 on 8, gaining a 3 on the 9th and a 5 on the 12th catapulted them over the finish line for the win 19-8.

The triples games played between Eddie Gould, Trish Todd and Al Phillips who came up against JC, Chris Simmonds and John Kennedy. Team Kennedy picked up a 5 on the 4th to set the scene 9-3 on the 7th. Team Phillips scored 3 points over the next two ends to trail 7-9. Team Kennedy won the next two and hit double figures and won the game 13-8.

Winning rink: Richard Biles and Bert Bayley. Losing Rink: Ange Dwyer and Al Hilder.

Raspberry: John Simmonds. Resting touchers: George Falvey, Nathan Suttie, Paul Doust and JC.

Jackpot: Peter Greenhalgh.

Chicken raffle: Viv Russell, Richard Biles, Alfie Andrews, Peter Mackay, Laurie Crouch, Mick Merritt, Lyall Strudwick, John Simmonds and George Falvey.