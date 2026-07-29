By DROP SHOT

Results for Wednesday 22 July :

Court one; Coombs v Bayleys 9 points to 12. Graham v Alex in a thrilling four setter where dominated early but 16-14, 15-13 but lost the third set 8-15 then won the match 15-12.

Lucy Robinson v Robey McMillan 6-1 and Georgia Bayley v Lucus Bentick 1-6.

Court two; Benticks v McMillans 8 to 13. Michelle v sub Ellie Schofield 6-1, Beth Cannon v Kimberly Chudleigh 1-6 and Zac Wheeldon v Grace Chudleigh 1-6.

Court three; Schofields v Cogswells 3 to 18. Ellie v Christine 1-6, sub young Ollie Bayley nudged Nikki Doyle 14-16 first set but lost in three 13-15, 11-15 and Ollie Bayley v sub Lucus Bentick 1-6.

Thursday evening, 23 July follows:

Court One; Shaws vs Pipers 26 points to 22. Jake v Darryn 1-6, sub Riley Jones v Will Markwort 1-6, Cam Dale v Mark Webb no game, Lawry Brayne v Pete Cowhan forfeit to Lawry, sub Shanna Nock v Adam Chudleigh 6-1, Jacob Cannon v Greg Ridge 6-1, Mitch Roylance v Henry Willis 2-5 and Sebastion Markwort lost set one 8-15 but doubled up taking two sets 15-12 and 15-12.

Opponent Jack Coleman fought back 15-13 but Sebastion came home 15-9 for her as match winner.

Court two; Jones v Doyles 20 to 22. Max v Alex 6-1, sub Will Markwort v Dan Bayley 2-5, sub Blair Thomas v Claire Bayley 6-1, Scott Webb v Max Ridley no game, Tim Coombs v Sam Mackay no game, Lyndal Cooper’s lobs, boasts and precision drops served her well when she and Henry Willis endured a full on five set medley beginning 15-12 for Lyndal and ending 19-17 for her as winner.

Sub Sebastion Markwort v Jacob Davis 1-6 and sub Jack Coleman v Noah Brown 1-6.

Court three; Hornerys v Dawes 28 to 27. Sub Darryn Piper v Oli 5-2, George Lane v Jono Cannon 6-1.

Blair Thomas v Lockie Jones in ‘match of the week’ where Blair lost initially 12-15 but persevered for four more sets and secured the match in the fifth set 20-18, great effort guys.

Dave West v Tim Welsh 6-1. Dennis Haynes cantered home for a set one win by a nose 19-17 against John Ridley but the silver fox was too consistent on the home stretch eventually winning the match 5-2.

Hunter Bilsborough v Lucas Jones 1-6, Bec Jones v Nate Markwort 4-3 and Hudson Scott v Ian Perrin forfeit to Ian. This week’s draw both nights: Team 2 v 3, 1 v 6, 4 v 5.