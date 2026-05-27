BOWLS

CanAssist Day: 33 bowlers, 10 teams of keen bowlers took to the greens to participate in our CanAssist Charity Day. The vibe was electric across the green with lots of laughter and banter from all players.

Two games of 10 ends were played before lunch with scores being based on ends won over the two games. Following the delicious lunch cooked and prepared by our army of volunteering heroes, CanAssist, we crowned the day's winners, drew the raffle and held a small auction.

CanAssist have advised that money raised on the day with all profits going to our local CanAssist branch totalled just over $1900 which is a great effort and every little bit helps.

At the conclusion of the games, there were two standout teams who both had won 30 ends each over two games so it went on a count back of margins.

Maynard, John Gorton and Laurie Crouch were the victors of the day with 30 ends and a margin of 30 points followed closely behind were Jason Howell, Posso Jones and Bobby Grant who had won 30 ends with a margin of 15.

Thank you to all that participated in the day and raised much-needed funds for CanAssist and to the workhorses of the day, our local CanAssist team who always do a fantastic job.

BENTICK TROPHY

Our first semi-final for the Bentick Trophy has been played by Viv Russell and Phil Hocking. The game was a marathon played over 31 ends with Viv Russell coming out on top to win the game 31-14.

Viv led from the start 9-3 in front on 9, Phil hit back and picked up 4 points on the next two ends to trail by 2. Viv kept his composure and picked up multiple 3’s to increase his lead again 18-9 on 17.

Phil was not throwing in the towel as yet and was giving it all he had. 23-14 to Viv on 25, Phil was unable to gain any points to contribute to his side of the card on the last 6 ends and Viv crossed the finish line the victor.

SOCIAL BOWLS:

WEDNESDAY BOWLS – A real mix of scores last Wednesday morning, especially the two card draw winners.

Taking top honours were Lesley Dunstan and Peter Barnes 28-11 over 22 ends playing John ‘Slippery’ Ward and Peter Mackay. After 9-2 at the end of four it soon became 11-4 at seven but all that changed for a moment with 11-10 at the end of 10. That was it, the rot sent in and 27-1 to Lesley and Peter cruising home.

The same ‘ol story for runners-up Colleen Liebich and Laurie Crouch who thumped Gail McKay and Barry Shine 29-9 in 20. Gail and Barry did win the first with a four but only graced the card another three time as Colleen found form followed with Laurie weaving magic with his extended delivery arm.

Another one-sided game as Phil Bayley and Jeff Nicholson won 31-9 in 22 over Geoff West and Noel Jolliffe. After 6-1 at the end of three the closest Geoff and Noel got was 8-5 after nine. All over ‘red rover’.

There were a couple of close games, none closer than the 18-15 win by the ‘Billies’, Scott and Cowell in 19(?) over Sandra Priest and Paul Doust. Sandra led well on the come-back trail for Paul to have it 7-all after nine and 13-all after 16 to end in front 15-14 before the last which went to the Bill’s with a four. Conversation after centred on the missed end, the 20th. As they say, ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’.

In the last Irene Reilly and Lyall Strudwick sang in tune winning 20-14 in 22 over Sue Smith and John Gorton, close all game until the last three end. It started 2-all after two, 5-all at eight before 14-all after 19. Three twos to ‘Good-Nite’ and Lyall had then on the winners stage. In-club winners, Geoff West and Bill Cowell.

Start the day with a roll any Wednesday morning, noms by 9.30am for a 10 start. All welcome.

THURSDAY BOWLS:

16 players, 4 games of pairs rounded out our Thursday afternoon social bowls.

Luck was not on Lyndy Bokeyar and Posso Jones side when they played against Maynard and Phil Hocking. With 3 resting touchers on this rink, this was an indication of the battle. Maynard and Phil flew out of the starting boxes and led 13-5 on 12 ends. Picking up multiple 3’s they jumped high over the finish line with a 22-9 final score.

Tara and Spro proved to be a well-oiled machine in their 26-15 victory against John Kennedy and Sue White. 4 points separating the two on 10, the game could go either way. Tara and Spro won 9 points over the next 3 ends and sprinted to the finish line as victors.

Bobby Grant and Laurie Crouch just scrapped over the finishline in their 22-15 win over Wayne Burton and Viv Russell. Keeping it nice a friendly to begin with, 1 point separating them all the way to the 9th end. Bobby and Laurie won 4 ends in a row and hit the lead. Gaining a 4 on the 16th, Wayne and Viv were back in the game but it was to late to catch the winners.

Last game of the day was played by Tim Everest leading for Cherie Vincent against Eddie Gould and Glen Kearney. 10-8 in favour of Eddie and Glen on the 10th, the score was level pegged 10 a piece on 13. 15 all going into the last end, Tim and Cherie scored 1 point to seal the deal 16-15.

Resting touchers: Lyndy Bokeyar, Phil Hocking, John Kennedy, Sue White, Tim Everest and Eddie Gould.

Raspberry: Wayne Burton and Posso Jones.

Winning Rink: Bobby Grant and Laurie Crouch. Losing Rink: Eddie Gould and Glen Kearney.

Jackpot winner of the day: Eddie Gould.

SUNDAY

Our big day of bowls the day before kept our numbers a little lower than usual this week.

The biggest margin rink was played on by Rod Butler and Pat O’Neill winning by 20 points, 28-8 against John Simmonds and Dale Scott. Rod and Pat led 12-5 at half time and never looked back on the back 8. Rod and Pat won 6 of the back 8 and gathered multiple 3’s to add to their overall score.

The game was a little closer next door when Chris Simmonds and Phil Hocking were just pipped at the post 10-15 by Al Hilder and Joh Kennedy. Chris and Phil had a great comeback trailing by 7, 2-9 on 8 they needed to dig deep in the back 8. Chris and Phil started the second half strong but couldn’t quite catch Al and John.

The triples game, the loudest, funniest rink was played by Noel Hocking, Daryl Burley and Al Phillips verse Tara Shaw, Dick Sharkey and Peter Tisdell. The “healthy encouragement” was flowing strong for the first 6 ends with Al’s team leading by 5. Peter’s half-time pep talk must have worked as they came out guns loaded and took the win 14-12.

Resting touchers: John Kennedy and Tara Shaw. Raspberries: John Kennedy and Chris Simmonds.

Winning rink: Tara Shaw, Dick Sharkey and Peter Tisdell. Losing Rink: John Simmonds and Dale Scott.

Jackpot winner: Noel Hocking.

Chicken raffle winners: Matt Teale x 2, Noel Hocking, Mick Breaden, Rod Butler, Dale Scott, Daryl Burley, Craig Anderson and Chris Simmonds.