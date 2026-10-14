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Bowlers roll up for a great cause

<p>2026 Minor triples winners Laurie Crouch, Phil Hocking and Al Phillips.</p>\\n
<p>2026 Minor triples winners Laurie Crouch, Phil Hocking and Al Phillips.</p>\\n

2026 Minor triples winners Laurie Crouch, Phil Hocking and Al Phillips.

Thirty enthusiastic bowlers took to the greens for the Wings4Kids Charity Day.
Forbes Advocate
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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