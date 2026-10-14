Bowlers roll up for a great cause

WINGS4KIDS CHARITY DAY It was all smiles, sunshine and plenty of friendly competition as 30 enthusiastic bowlers took to the greens for the Wings4Kids Charity Day! With two games of 10 ends on the cards, the bowlers were out to enjoy a fantastic day of bowls, plenty of laughs and, most importantly, support a wonderful cause. While the competition was friendly, there were certainly a few teams with their eyes on the prize! Taking out top honours were the terrific trio of John Kennedy, Wayne Burton and Bobby Grant, who bowled their way into first place. Hot on their heels and claiming second place were Kim Hall, Michelle and Sue White, proving the ladies were certainly a force to be reckoned with! Rounding out the podium in third place were Billy Cowell, Richard Green and Cheryle Hodges, putting in a great team effort to secure their spot among the winners. But the biggest winner of the day was undoubtedly Wings4Kids, with everyone coming together in true community spirit to support such a worthy cause. A massive shout-out and heartfelt thank you goes to our generous sponsors Bernardi's Supermarket, Woolworths, BWS, Flint Street Butchery and Shell Service Station. Your generosity and support helped make this wonderful charity day possible. A huge thank you also goes to all 30 bowlers who rolled up, joined in the fun and supported the day. THE LEGENDS BOWLS DAY The countdown is on, and the excitement is building. This Saturday, 17 October, Forbes Sports & Recreation Club will come alive as we gear up to host our annual 'The Legends Bowls Day Tournament'. With a whopping 38 teams travelling from near and far to battle it out for an incredible $6,000 prize pool, the greens are set to be buzzing with excitement, friendly rivalry and some top-class bowls! For a one-day tournament to attract 38 teams is an outstanding achievement and something our club can be extremely proud of. It certainly shows just how popular this fantastic event has become. But while the competition will be fierce and everyone will have their eyes on the prize, the day is about much more than bowls. It's about bringing people together, sharing a few laughs, catching up with old mates and, most importantly, honouring three of our club legends – Lindsay Willding, Clive Herbert and Greg Parlsow. With plenty of talent on the greens and bragging rights up for grabs, there are sure to be some nail-biting finishes and a few stories to tell by the end of the day. A huge thank you goes to everyone involved in organising this fantastic event and to all the teams making the trip to join us. Who will take home the top prize and claim The Legends Day crown for 2026? One thing is for certain – 38 teams, $6,000 up for grabs and one massive day of bowls. TEAM CROUCH CROWNED 2026 MINOR TRIPLES CHAMPIONS! It was a dominant display on the greens as Phil Hocking, Al Phillips and Laurie Crouch stormed to victory in the 2026 Minor Triples Final, defeating Maynard, John Cutler and Troy Clark with an impressive 29–4 win. Team Crouch came out firing, taking control early and building a handy 11–3 lead after 10 ends. But they weren't about to take their foot off the pedal. The trio shifted into top gear over the final seven ends, collecting a whopping four shots on three separate ends to leave their opponents with little chance of a comeback. A fantastic team effort and a convincing victory saw Phil, Al and Laurie crowned our 2026 Minor Triples Champions! SOCIAL BOWLS Wednesday bowls – On a magnificent Wednesday morning last week 32 gathered for a couple of hours on the green, some with success, others not so. Winners in a game of triples were Dean Jeffery, Sue Smith and Wayne Wright 21-17 in 16 ends over Peter Mackay, Tom Dicks and Kerry Dunstan. After jumping away to a 15-2 lead after seven ends it looked good for the Dunstan trio but the wheels fell off as the Wrights did everything right keeping the opposition to only one more end win, a two. Runners-up were Phil Phillips and Scotty McKellar cruising to a 29-11 win in 22 over Neil Riley and Dale Scott. It was 13-6 at half way and the winners keep the trend up highlighted by a five on end 17. In the remaining game of triples Angels Dent, Barry Shine and John Cutler had an even battle over 14 ends with Darryl Burley, Noel Jolliffe and Lyall Strudwick winning 14-10. In a game of few highlights a five on end two to the Strudwick trio kept it interesting until Mr Cutler stepped up to show his extended arm talents. Geoff West and Alf Davies had few problems accounting for Therese Davis and Billy Cowell 24-10 in 19 showing their superiority leading 6-0 after only three end. That dominance continued to the end. There were plenty of shots scored in the game between Don Craft and Peter Barnes who won 33-28 in 22 ends over Lesley Dunstan and Richard Green. It was all Craft/ Barnes early, 33-14 after 15 before they went to sleep losing the run home 14-0. Also having a pressure free morning were Eddie Gould and Laurie Crouch winning 22-9 in 20 over Irene Riley and Paul Doust leading 9-1 after only five ends to then have the score 15-3 after 11. All over ‘Irene’. In the last it was closer with Colleen Liebich and Phil Bayley winning 17-14 in 18 over Cheryl Hodges and Phil Hocking who only won due to a strong finish despite leading 5-0 after the first four ends then only 14-13 at 15 ends. In-club winners Sue Smith and Angela Dent. With daylight saving, Wednesday bowls start at 9.30am. Names in before 9am or you may miss having a roll up mid week. Thursday bowls - It was another beautiful afternoon on the greens, with 16 bowlers enjoying the sunshine and a welcome gentle breeze keeping the heat at bay. Richard Green and Laurie Crouch proved too strong for the Wayne duo, Wayne Wright and Wayne Burton, claiming a solid 21–12 victory. Richard and Laurie combined beautifully to keep the two Waynes chasing throughout the match. A special mention goes to Jordan Wright, who was only playing bowls for the second time ever and certainly showed some promising talent. Teaming up with Cherie Vincent, Jordan stepped into the lead position and produced some impressive bowls. Unfortunately, the pair ran into a red-hot Tara Shaw and Glen Kearney, who showed no mercy on their way to a convincing 25–5 win. Keep it up, Jordan – there's plenty more great bowls to come. Meanwhile, Maynard and Posso Jones were left scratching their heads as Bobby Grant and Viv Russell proved a tough combination to crack. Bobby and Viv had their winning touch switched on, taking the game 21–10. Another fantastic afternoon of bowls, with plenty of laughs, friendly rivalry and good company. After all, that's what Thursday bowls is all about! T & M TYRES TOURNAMENT OFF TO A ROLLING START The first round of our annual T & M Tyres Three-Week Bowls Tournament has kicked off, with 14 enthusiastic bowlers hitting the greens for some friendly rivalry, plenty of laughs and, of course, a few bragging rights. Our triples clash saw Juss Scifleet, Dick Sharkey and Lyall Strudwick combine forces to claim a handy 12–6 victory over George Falvey, John Simmonds and Chris Hodge. The winning trio proved a tough combination to beat, getting their tournament campaign off to a great start. In one of the closer battles of the morning, Lorraine and Scotty McKellar had to work for every shot against Ace Elphick and Al Hilder. With just four shots separating the teams at the finish, Lorraine and Scotty scraped home with a 17–13 win. A little too close for comfort, but a win is a win Meanwhile, Gill Taylor and Dave Johnson certainly weren't mucking around. The pair came out firing against Chris Simmonds and Dale Scott, putting together an impressive performance to claim a convincing 20–10 victory. That fantastic effort has put Gill and Dave in the top spot on the leaderboard after round one, giving the rest of the field something to chase. With two weeks still to play, there's plenty of time for the leaderboard to be shaken up. Will Gill and Dave hold onto their lead, or will someone come charging through the pack? A huge thank you to Tony and Helen from T & M Tyres for their continued generosity and sponsorship of this much-loved annual tournament. Their ongoing support is greatly appreciated and helps keep these fantastic club event