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Bowls Bushrangers battle weather in Dee Why Mug contest

<p>Mitchell Andrews bowling under the umbrella.</p>\\n
<p>Mitchell Andrews bowling under the umbrella.</p>\\n

Mitchell Andrews bowling under the umbrella.

News and results from Forbes Sports and Rec Club aka The Bowlie
November 11, 2026 • 06:00

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