Don’t forget our CanAssist Bowls day is coming up this weekend on Saturday 23 May.

Enter your team of triples or put your name down individually and we will make a team for you. Names in by 9.30 for 10am Start. $20 per person lunch included. Contact the club to put your names down or arrive before 9.30 on the day.

PENNANTS

Saturday the Mighty Bushrangers played Bathurst City in the Mid-Western Region sectional playoffs.

They were a little slow starting but turned the tables around mid way through the game. Winning two of three rinks and the overall big board 54-46 meant the Bushrangers needed to return on Sunday to play West Dubbo.

Sunday morning the weather was a little different from the day before. The Mighty Bushrangers had to battle cold winds as well as tough competition.

Starting out better then the day before, the Bushrangers were leading up to half way.

West Dubbo had a hell of a comeback and it all came down to the last end. The rinks were 1 a piece and there was a lot riding on the third rinks score.

Going into the last end on the third rink, everyone was watching and all eyes were on Robert (Pooch) Dukes who had the last bowl.

Big board score was 56-55 to Forbes and we were hanging on for dear life. West Dubbo held 1 shot with Pooch’s bowl to come. Pooch gave it his all, touched the shot bowl but it didn’t roll over enough with West Dubbo winning the end and the game.

Final score on the bell was 56 all however West Dubbo had won two of the three rinks therefore they progress through to State.

It was a great effort and fantastic achievement for our Mighty Bushrangers. All players should be proud of themselves and how far they have come as a team. Congratulations Bushrangers, better luck next year.

REPRESENTATIVE

The count down is on for Viv Russell and Robert (Pooch) Dukes who will be travelling to St Johns Park on Sunday 24 May to participate in the States Champion of Champions tournament representing our great club. They have some tough competition ahead but we breed tougher players out here.

Good Luck Viv and Pooch, play hard and give it your best.

BENTICK TROPHY

Our last quarter final has been played by Tim Everest defeating Billy Cowell 25-17.

Both players starting on a handicap of 8, there was no advantage for either player.

Tim trailing by 3 on 8, started to pull out all the stops. Tim hit the lead on 10 until the “paint brushes” answered to take the lead again. Tim gained a 4 on the next end and put his foot down.

17-12 on 18, Billy showed no signs of giving up yet. 17-18 on 23, this was a close game. Tim won the last three ends to win the game 25-17.

Tim will now face Brian “Spro” Asimus in the first semi-final with Phil Hocking taking of Viv Russell in the second semi-final.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday: John Gorton made it a double last week skipping for Lesley Dunstan to win the bowls then at presentations he collected the meat voucher from Flint St Butchery.

They had to work hard late for their win in 20 ends, 19-15 over Sue Smith and the colourful Tim Everest. They led 11-3 after eight but lost the next six ends for 11-all. A four on end 15 proved the difference finishing with a two on the last but it was 4-all on the last five ends.

Cheryl Hodges and Barry Shine lost the last six ends to scrape home runners-up 19-17 in 20 over Angela Dent and Dale Scott. They appeared to have it won early, 10-1 after six but slumped to 11-9 after 12 before a six on the next jumped them to 17-9 followed by a two on the next to end their scoring.

Therese Davis and Bill Cowell had a very even game in 18 ends playing Ron Thurlow and Peter Mackay winning 14-12. Behind 5-6 at quarter time, then 9-10 at three quarter time before winning the last quarter 5-2.

He’s back and winning, that John ‘Slippery’ Ward leading for John Kennedy accounting for Colleen Liebich and Sue White 30-14 in 20 leading 11-1 after five then 27-6 after 15. The ‘girls’ showed some fight winning the last five 8-3.

Also comfortable winners were Ann Mackay and Laurie Crouch 23-12 in 20 over ‘Cagey’ Cowell and Phil Bayley jumping like greyhounds to lead 6-0 after only three before 9-4 after eight to finish cruising home 14-8. ‘Cagey’ did have a win, the second meat voucher at Flint St Butchery.

In the last, Geoff West and Peter Barnes powered home late winning 21-14 in 22 over Eddie Gould and Lyall Strudwick. They led 10-3 after eight but sat on 10 for the next five ends to have it 10-all at 13. They regained some form to just lead 14-13 after 18 but 7-1 on the run home sealed the victory.

Wednesday bowlers may be offline at times on the green but there is no need for their cars to be so as a draw will be conducted on May 27 at presentations for a $100 Wheel Alignment at Jelbarts Tyrepower. Off the green all have a chance, just be in the raffle and you have a chance to be online. The club thank all at Jelbarts Tyrepower for their continued support.

Start the day with a roll any Wednesday morning, noms by 9.30am for a 10 start. All welcome.

Thursday: A glorious afternoon for 18 bowlers who took to the greens for Thursday afternoon bowls.

Wayne Burton and Glen Kearney proved to be a dynamic duo in their 19-10 win over Al Hilder and Cherie Vincent. Wayne and Glen came back from 4-9 down on 10 to put their foot flat to the floor for the comeback tour to win the game.

Tara Shaw and Posso Jones were lucky enough to get up by 4 points against Viv Russell and Al Phillips. Tara and Posso led from the start and couldn’t afford to take their foot off the pedal. Sprinting across the finish line, Tara and Posso won 19-15.

10 points the difference for Maynard and Greg Gunn’s victory 20-10 over Eddie Gould and Laurie Crouch. 6 a piece on 11, Maynard and Gunny had luck on their side. Forging ahead picking up 4’s and 3’s Maynard and Gunny were doing the victory dance at the end.

The last game of the day was played by Robbie Hill teaming with Dale Scott against Phil Hocking and Jeff Nicholson. Robbie and Dale flew out of the starting boxes and didn’t look back. 9-3 on 8, 13-7 on 13, with 7 ends to go, Phil and Nicho needed to dig deep into the bag of tricks. Scoring 10 points in the back 7 couldn’t quite catch Robbie and Dale with final score being 21-17.

Resting touchers: Posso Jones, Viv Russell, Laurie Crouch.

Winning rink: Robbie Hill and Dale Scott. Losing rink: Al Hilder and Cherie Vincent.

Jackpot winner: Greg Gunn.

Sunday: 16 players braved the chilly winds and colder morning than we have been having.

Chris Simmonds and Lyall Strudwick just got over the line in their win against John Simmonds and Al Hilder. Chris and Lyall led 7-5 on 8 and kept their opponents at bay in the back 8. Chris and Lyall won the game 17-11.

2 points the difference for Cagey Cowell and Mick Merritts victory 15-12 over Joe McLinden/ Ange Dwyer and Maynard.

Joe and Maynard had a comeback to make trailing by 5 at half time. Cagey and Mick came out from the break guns blazing and won the game.

Our biggest margin was on Rink 3, Joyce Gray and Peter Tisdell were unlucky against Juss Scifleet and Steve Turner. Juss and Steve led 9-2 on 8 and won 5 of the last ends to win the big board 18-5.

It was nice and friendly on Rink 4 with a 17 all draw on the buzzer.

Trish Todd paired with Al Phillips against Darryl Burley and Billy Cowell. 1 point separating them at oranges, then 12 all on 10, 16 all on 14. Two ends to go, both teams scored a single each to finish the game level pegged.

Resting touchers: Steve Turner and Maynard. Raspberries: Ange Dwyer and Cagey Cowell.

Winning rink: Juss Scifleet and Steve Turner. Losing rink: John Simmons and Al Hilder.

Jackpot winner: Al Phillips.

Chicken raffle winner: Steve Turner, Chris Simmonds, Trish Todd, Karly Noakes, Dale Scott x 2, Al Phillips, Mick Merritt, Brian Clarke.