BOWLS

FORBES SPORTS AND REC CLUB

This weekend we will be hosting our annual Easter Carnival over three days kicking off on Good Friday.

We will be welcoming back friendly faces from Yass, Dee Why, St Johns Park, Wallerawang, Cowra, Orange and surrounding areas.

The greens will be full, the banter will be plentiful, and some outstanding bowls will be played over the weekend.

It will be a great weekend not only for players but for spectators as well.

All welcome to cheer on the local players and meet some new people over the three days.

We also have a raffle displayed at the bar that will be drawn at Easter so ensure you get your tickets.

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women's minor singles: Kelly Stringer entered the Minor Women's Singles for the first time and played her best to make it to the finals where she drew Sue White who is no stranger to finals and championships.

The game started nice and even until Sue won four ends in a row to take the lead.

Played over 22 ends, Sue was able to hold her lead to win the game 25-10.

Sue is the 2025 Minor Women's Champion, congratulations.

Major pairs: The stage was set on Friday afternoon when Brian (Spro) Asimus and Mitch Andrews battled it out in the elements against Tim Everest and Dale Scott.

Spro and Mitch flew out of the starting boxes and led 11-5 on 9, Tim and Dale scored a four on the next to close the gap.

Spro and Mitch were just staying ahead until the 15th end where it became 16-all. 17-all going into the last end, Tim and Dale picked up 1 point to win the game 18-17.

Viv Russell and Robert (Pooch) Dukes were again in fine form when they played Laurie Crouch and Glen Kearney in the first semi-final of the championship. Viv and Pooch led from the get-go and had a 17-5 lead on 12 after gaining a 6 on the 10th.

Neither side could afford to relax and needed to remain vigilant. Viv and Pooch put their foot down and sprinted over the finish line winning the game 23-9 over 18ends.

Viv and Pooch will now await the results between Tim Everest and Dale Scott verse Ian Hodges and Bert Bayley semi-final game to see who they will be facing in the finals.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday bowls: He’s back, and as a winner. Last week chief organiser Don Craft returned to lead for Phil Bayley and skip Paul Doust winning with a comprehensive 19-11 win in 16 ends over Eddie Gould, Richard Green and Tim Everest, another showing the benefits of regular play.

The winners led 10-1 after seven before ‘The Don’ knocked up for Barry Shine to finish the game which was lost 9-10. Does that tell you something?

The two Sue’s, Smith and Bayley combined well as expected to win comfortably for runners-up with a 32-13 scoreline in 22 ends over Bill O’Connell and Peter Barnes.

They led 9-0 after four and continued on their merry way for 18-6 at half time.

It can’t get any closer, 17-16 to ‘Goodnite’ Irene Riley and Lyall Strudwick in 18 over Angela Dent and Noel Jolliffe. Just like the Dragons, in a winning position but cannot finish off. Like the final results, only a shot or two between the pairs for the whole game.

One pairing came to play, the other didn’t appear to come at all with Wayne Wright leading for Peter Mackay winning in a canter 31-6 in 20 over Ron Thurlow and Ross Williams. They did however however win the last end with one of their six scores. In-club winner, Barry Shine.

Thursday: The rain decided to interrupt play on Thursday afternoon but we did manage to get 11 ends before we had to pull up stumps.

Our winning rink was won by Phil Hocking and Al Hilder when they won 16-6 over Bobby Grant and Al Phillips. The card was one sided with Phil and Al winning 8 out of the 10 ends played before they had to stop.

Our largest margin game was on rink 3 and was played by Tara Shaw and Viv Russell against Richard Green and Wayne Burton. Tara and Viv had luck on their side in their 20-3 win on 11.

It was not the day for Wayne Wright and Laurie Crouch when they were defeated 4-19 by Billy Cowell and Glen Kearney. Billy and Glen kept their opponents scoreless until the 9th before the rain came.

Jackpot winner: Laurie Crouch.

Sunday: A great turn out and the most numbers we have seen in a little while for Sunday bowls when 36 players took to the greens to enjoy a glorious morning.

Eddie Gould teamed with Lyall Strudwick to take on Juss Scifleet and Dale Maynard. 1 point the difference at oranges, Juss and Maynard picked up a 5 on return from the break and hit the lead. Eddie and Lyall hit back and won the second half and the game 16-14.

A friendly face that is always welcomed, Bobby McGinnty led for Viv Russell when they drew Dick Sharkey and Nathan Suttie. Bobby and Viv were on fire right from the start with the card showing 11-2 lead on 8. In the second half, Nathan and Dick put down some brilliant bowls but couldn’t close the win. Bobby and Viv victors, 19-8.

One of our visitors, formally of Forbes many many years ago, Michael Rankmore was paired with Steve Turner to take on Tara Shaw and Al Phillips. The game was even up to the break with 1 point the difference. The second half Tara and Al closed the gap but didn’t take home the win, 13-14.

Blouse (visitor) and Pat O’Neill drew Tim Everest and Peter Tisdell. Blouse and Pat kept the opponents scoreless until the second half. It just wasn’t the day for Tim and Peter who were able to get 4 points on the board but couldn’t catch the winners on 24.

Ange Dwyer and John Cutler paired well together when they came up against Laurie Hocking and Phil Hocking. 5 all on 8, Ange and John refuelled and came out guns blazing. Picking up a 4 on the 9th, skipped all the way to the finish line and won 18-9.

Another one-sided card, Peter Mackay and Robbie Hill held all the cards when they played Joyce Gray and Alan Hilder and led 11-2 at half time. Multiple 3’s were scored in the back 8 and winning 7 of those 8 contributed to their 25-3 win.

Trish Todd and Dale Scott put 10 points between them and their opposition Richard Green when the bell rang. Leading 9-2 at the break, then gaining a 4 and 3’s, Trish and Dale took the win 18-8.

Sue Milsom tried her hand at bowls this week and paired with Brett Davenport to play against Matt Maynard and Shayne (Shark) Staines. Sue and Brett were only trailing by 2 points on 8 and needed to keep their momentum going. Matt and Shark continued to gel together and won the game 24-14.

Farmer (visitor) and Mick Merritt were just pipped at the post in their 13-17 game against Peter Greenhalgh and Bobby Grant. Peter and Bobby led by 8 on 8 with Farmer and Mick having to do some catch up. They were able to win 5 on the last 8 but did not seal the deal.

Winning rink winners: Matt Maynard and Shark Staines. Losing Rink: Juss Scifleet and Dale Maynard.

Resting touchers: Mick Rankmore, Al Phillips, Mick Merritt, Matt Maynard, Blouse, Peter Tisdell and Nathan Suttie.

Jackpot winner: Mick Rankmore.

Chicken raffle winners: Peter Mackay, Ron Thurlow, Viv Russell, Mick Merritt, Peter Greenhalgh, Clint Hurford, Pooch, Wayne Wright and Lyall Strudwick.