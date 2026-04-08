BOWLS

By TARA SHAW

The annual Easter Carnival once again has wrapped up for another year.

Hosting more than 80 players throughout the weekend, the greens and grounds never looked better, the weather was kind and Forbes certainly left a lasting impression on our visitors so they will definitely be returning next year.

It is a pleasure to welcome visitors that have been attending this tournament for years and also welcome new visitors every year.

This year was a special year for three of our visitors that have been coming to our Easter Carnival for 40+ years, and they were recognised with a shirt and Bushrangers hat.

This honour went to Brian Stelling (Stello) from Dee Why, Peter Strong and Keith Smith from Toongabbie.

Not only did we showcase our grounds, our club, our people providing a great friendly atmosphere, but some of our local Bushrangers were also able to make the top eight and win prize money.

Congratulations to all of our players over the weekend but a special Congratulations to our local Mighty Bushrangers.

Our Carnival results are:

Pairs

Winners - Mel Wilson (previously from Forbes) and Ace Taylor representing Dubbo.

Runners up – Matt Crosalands and Shane Partridge from Toongabbie.

Semi-finalists – David Hall and Mick Harry from Merrylands; Kevin Kelly and Luke Taylor from Orange.

Quarter finalists – Pat O’Neill (Forbes) and Robbie Hill (Railway Parkes); Ed Williams and Peter Harry from Merrylands; Jared Andrews and Mitch Andrew (Forbes); Shane Furnell and Flurr Ballard from St Johns Park.

Keith Smith has been coming to Forbes for more than 40 years.

Fours

Winners – Our local heroes Brett Davenport, Viv Russell, Bert Bayley and Keith Smith from Toongabbie.

Runners up – Mick Harry, David Hall, Ed Williams and Peter Harry from Merrylands.

Semi-finalists: Another local team of Brian Asimus, Shane Bolam, Scott Andrews and Mitch Andrews; a team that are still local to us, Jason Dukes, Tony Dukes, Jason Rath and Robert (Pooch) Dukes.

Quarter finalists: Shane Furnell, Brad Gray, Flurr Ballard and Tony Thurtell from St Johns Park; Derek Woodstone, Graeme Kelly, David Hooley and Allan Nicholson from Deewhy.

Triples

Winners – Craig Binning and Tank French and Dale Scott (The Hills Club and Forbes).

Runners up – Pat O’Neill, Robbie Hill and Mick Merritt (Parkes Railway and Forbes).

A big thank you to all of the volunteers that worked tirelessly in the weeks leading up to the carnival and over the weekend.

This carnival does not happen without these volunteers to ensure we have everything perfect for our visitors.

Thank you to our sponsors this year and a special thank you to Bernardi’s Forbes for their generous donation this year that contributed towards our catering needs over the carnival duration.

Due to visitors arriving early for our Easter Carnival and some of these players have played bowls for many years with this gentleman, the ‘Bobby Asimus Memorial Day’ is held on the Thursday prior to easter.

32 players participated in the afternoon to honour Bobby and enjoy an afternoon full of yarns and laughs.

There were two winners drawn: 1st winners were Shane Partridge from Toongabbie and Glen Kearney from Forbes. 2nd winners were Time Everest and Scott McKellar from Forbes.

Although there were no recorded raspberries for a wrong bias, Peter Strong, who has played many of games with and against Bobby Asimus throughout their time, had an honorary raspberry.

Resting touchers were a plenty and awarded to: Sean Irvine, Keith Smith, Peter Birtles, Shane Partridge, Peter Strong all from Toongabbie, Steve Mackin from Dee Why then our locals, Pooch Dukes, Tim Everest and Dale Maynard.

Our lucky visitor Peter Birtles from Toongabbie also won the jackpot for the day.

SOCIAL BOWLS

WEDNESDAY BOWLS – The ‘heavies’ of lawn bowls were out to play in the Easter Carnival but did they have as much social fun as the social bowlers last Wednesday? Some would doubt it. Either way their rewards for all winners would have made it just as successful.

That success last Wednesday morning went to the likeable Bill O’Connell and a rare mid-week visitor Scott McKellar winning 26-22 in a cliff hanger over Cheryl Hodge and Lyall Strudwick in 22 ends.

A four and a two had Bill and Scott thinking a ‘walk in the park’. No way, Cheryl and Lyall had it 8-all after seven, 10-all at 10 and 14-all after 13. It continued to be close until the 20th end where Bill and Scott scored a four to lead 23-22 before a ‘dead’ end finishing with a three on the last.

Runners-up were Richard Green and Dale Scott slightly more comfortable winning 22-10 over visitor Bob McGinty and Paul Doust leading from the word ‘go’, 6-0 after three. That trend continued until the last of 18 ends.

The only other close game had three times state champ in carpet bowls Sue Smith leading for Peter Mackay winning 25-19 in 14 over Geoff West and Barry Shine. They lead 7-0 after four before 16-15 at the end of 17. Experience and some unbelievable ‘wicks’ by the past president got them home.

The remaining pairs game had Phil Bayley and Sue White well in command winning 17-9 in 18 over Deanne Williams and Tim Everest. They rallied late to win after it was 8-7 at the end of 11. Four on the last two ends pushed the score out.

Not much can be said re the triples game where Wayne Wright, Eddie Gould and Geoff Williams won 33-7 in 14 over Bill Scott, Darryl Burley and Peter Barnes who dug deep after after it was 25-0 after seven. That included a seven on end three. In-club winner, Sue White (again).

THURSDAY BOWLS: Bobby Asimus Memorial was run in lieu of Thursday bowls.

SUNDAY BOWLS: Results to be published next week.