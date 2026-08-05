A reminder to all, we are holding our 2025 Club Championship presentation this Saturday 8 August.

Day will commence with a game of social bowls, commencing at 1pm so names in by 12.30pm, followed by lunch then the presentation. Everyone is welcome.

It was a jam-packed day on the greens at the bowlie on Saturday when the home of the Mighty Bushrangers hosted the Mid Western Region Rookie Singles Championships and the annual visit from the Bankstown crew.

We had four representatives entered into the Mid Western Rookies for the very first time and they gave it their all.

Jason Howell, Wayne Wright, Nathan Suttie and Tim Everest played in three sections against players from Grenfell, Cowra and Canowindra.

It was a battle of the locals, Jason and Wayne, when they had to play against each other in the first round. Jason was the victor in the first game 17-10 then both players had to play Geoff Payne from Cowra. It was Wayne's turn first against Geoff and the local bloke won the game 17-9. Jason’s turn was next against Geoff and he won the game 17-12.

Jason, with two victories under his belt had to play off against the winner of section 6 to determine who would be facing Tim Everest the nest day in Orange. It was a close game, 15 all in 19 ends with only two to go. Geoff was able to pick up singles on the last two to win the game 17-15.

Nathan Suttie played in section 6 and had to play against Graham Thompson first and was went down by 3 points, 17-14 and had to dig deep for his second game. Nathan’s round 2 opponent was Bruce Crowther from Grenfell and he started the game strong. Bruce hit back hard and fast and hit the lead 11-3 on the 11. Nathan hung in there, but it was Bruce that ran away with the win 17-9.

Tim Everest was selected to play in section 7 and play is exactly what he did. Tim started in the second round against Greg Chester from Canowindra and won the game with a 10 point margin. Tim then came up against James Khoury from Cowra in his second game and came away with two wins on his belt 17-11. Tim was fortunate to have a bye in the playoff that afternoon which meant he was heading straight to Orange the next day where he would play in the knockout rounds.

On Sunday morning, Tim drew Graham Thompson and the score reflected how close the game was up until the end. Tim was trailing by 1 point 15-16 going into the last end but it was Graham who won the last end by 1 point to seal his win 17-15.

It was a great effort by all of the players and our trusty volunteers behind the scenes that ensured the day ran smoothly and we thank each and every person that was involved throughout the Saturday both playing, cooking, doing cards and setting up the greens, these days do not happen without your time and help.

BANKSTOWN

Sixteen brave Bankstown crew paired up with the locals for a social morning of bowls with a lot of laughs, sledging and good times had by all.

Overall winners of the day were Joseph Ayoub from Bankstown who led for Pat O’Neill in the 16-11 win over Matt Ayoub and Scott McKellar.

Losing Rink was awarded to the triples game played by Joe Ayoub, Don Craft and Maynard who lost 6-17 again Rob Habib, Al Phillips and Paul Doust.

Resting Touchers: Paul Doust, M Copper, R Cettata, Jimi Kolenberg, Tony Phipps, Fred Ray Touby.

Wrong Bias or Rasberry went Jimi Kolenberg.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

A mid week battle for Sue White and Mick Merritt who played their Minor Pairs game on Thursday afternoon. Mick, the first point scorer who picked up a 3 then got stuck on 3 for the next 6 ends whilst Sue found her groove and started to rack up her side of the scoreboard.

Sue leading 10-3 on 8, Mick was back in the game on the next with another 3, doubling his points on the boards then again was stick on 6 for 5 ends whilst again, Sue picking up multiples to lead 20-6 on 14. Mick started his comeback winning the next 5 of 7 ends but it wasn’t enough to win the game. Sue the victor 26-17.

Paul Baker, John Cutler and Troy Clarke were a well-oiled machine in their 26-16 win over Paul Doust, Posso Jones and Cherie Vincent. The game was shaping up to be a great battle, 6 all on eight ends until Team Vicent dropped a 9 which was a game changer. Team Clarke picked up the 9 and ran with it. Leading 18-10, Team Clarke could not afford to slow down. Team Vicent picked up 3’s to close the gap, only trailing 16-19 on 16 with 5 to go. Team Clarke put their foot flat to the floor and sprinted over the finish line with the win, 26-16.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday: Prior to last week’s morning bowls players stood for a minutes silence in memory of one of the great gentlemen of our time, Bill O’Connell.

Bill loved his bowls, and if the coffee machine was on a cuppa with a biscuit before he took to the green.

Pity there are not more like Bill about, one of the best. Condolences to Margaret and the family. We will miss you Bill.

Talking about ‘good’ people, there are few better then Ann Mackay and Cliff Nelson who combined to be morning winners with a 15-12 win in 14 ends over new club member Dean Jeffries and Peter Mackay.

The two legends starting like greyhounds leading 10-0 after five but lost the next six ends for 10-9. 3-2 on the run home.

In a game of triples runners-up resulted with Darryl Burley, Don Craft and Paul Doust drawing 13-all with Cheryl Hodges, Geoff West and John Kennedy. 5-0 to the Kennedy trio after three then 8-all after nine, The Doust ‘family’ then led 13-9 only to drop the last two ends 4-0.

A blistering finish resulted in Sue White and Laurie Crouch winning 17-16 in 20 ends over Phil Bayley and Alf Davies who, after an even start went on to lead 13-9 after 14. They only added another score, a three on end 17 while Sue and Laurie won the run home 8-3.

In the last, Bill Scott and Lyall Strudwick had the easiest win of the morning, 19-12 in 18 over Colleen Liebich and Geoff Brown. They shared honours up to end 13 with the score 10-all before 8-0 in the next four ends to get Bill and Lyall home. In-club winners Colleen Liebich and Dean Jeffries.

Thursday: Winning card of the day went to Wayne Burton and James Johansson in their 28-12 win over Mal Radburn and Scott McKellar.

Visiting bowler getting his practice in for the Rookies, Bruce Crowther led for Bobby Grant in their 21-14 victory over Anthony Wilson and Maynard.

It appeared that the West Tigers bowls had better luck on the greens then they did on the football field last week when Glen Kearney and Eddie Gould claimed bragging wrights as winners 22-15 against Phil Bayley and Laurie Crouch.

Jackpot winner of the day, Laurie Crouch.

Sunday: What a glorious morning to be on the greens for social bowls and that’s what 20 bowlers also thought.

Nothing worked for Ron Thurlow and John Kennedy when they went down 4-21 to Terry Murphy and Sue White. Terry and Sue led from the get go and the scoreboard showed 11-4 on eight. Ron and John couldn’t quite find their groove as Terry and Sue sprinted to the finish line.

10 points the difference for Alan Hilder and Bert Bayley’s victory 19-9 when they came up against Trish Todd and Scott McKellar. Trish and Scott started a little rusty and finally got on the board on the sixth end. Trailing 4-12 at half time, they needed to dig deep. Alan and Bert continued to rack up the points on their side of the board and didn’t look back.

Luck was on the side for Juss Scifleet and Peter Tisdell when they were doing the happy dance for their victory, winning by 8 points, 17-9 against Chris Simmonds and Tara Shaw.

Similar situation and score board next door for Ange Dwyer and Lyall Strudwick when they took on John Simmonds and Pat O’Neill. Ange and Lyall started strong then it went a little blurry in the middle. John and Pat won 6 of the last 8 ends to secure their 17-9 win.

Last game of the morning was played by Joyce Gray teaming up with Mick Merritt when they drew Aaron Evans and Al Phillips. Joyce and Mick trailed by 5 at oranges so they needed to refuel during the break and talk tactics. The started the second half strong picking up 4 points to only trail by 1 until Aaron and Al stepped it up a gear and headed for home. Aaron and Al winners on the board 19-11.

Resting touchers: Sue White, Ange Dwyer. Raspberry: John Simmonds

Winning rink: Alan Hilder and Bert Bayley. Losing Rink: Ange Dwyer and Lyall Strudwick.

Jackpot winner of the day: Aaron Evans.

Chicken raffle winners: Al Phillips, Tara Shaw, Terry Murphy, Alfie Andrews, Pat O’Neill x 2, Ange Dwyer, John Simmonds and Pooch Dukes.