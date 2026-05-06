Welcome to the happenings around the course with ladies golf.

Last Wednesday’s Stableford match as played in two divisions with Heather Davidson taking Division 1 with 37 points, Division 2’s winner was Janet Smith carding 35 points.

Ball winners were Kerry Stirling, Shirley Davies and Colleen Venables.

Nearest to the pins were Robin Lyell on the 9th and Verna Lane on the 18th.

Saturday May 2nd began the first day of our Ladies annual tournament.

The winners of the 4BBB better ball were Kath Jeffress and Kristine Smith from Parkes with 27 points on count back from runners up Carolyn and Brianna Duncan also carding 27 points.

Balloon winners were Robin Lyell and Evelyn Uphill, Heather Davidson and Kerry Stirling, Jenny Hubbard and Sally Crosby.

Nearest to the pins were Jenny Hubbard on the 9th and Robin Lyell on the 18th.

Sunday May 3rd was the singles Comp of the Tournament. Brianna Duncan was our winner in Division 1 Scratch with a solid score of 79 over Heather Davidson with 87.

Division 1 Handicap winner was Grenfell’s Jan Myers with Brianna Duncan runner up.

Division 1 Stableford winners were Jan Myers and runner up Brianna Duncan.

Division 1 front 9 winner was Brianna Duncan with 20 with Jan Myers the runner up with 19.

Ladies Division 1 Back 9 winner was Vicki Turner from Queanbeyan (also a returning Forbes girl

Scoring 21 from Jennifer Fletcher with 20.

Ladies Division 2 Scratch winner was Haylee Lemon from West Wyalong with 22 from Robin Lyell 23. Haylie Lemon was also the Handicap winner with 73 on count back from Robin Lyell also with 73.

Division 2 Stableford winners were Haylie Lemon from West Wyalong with Robin Lyell r/up.

Division 2 Front 9 winner was Jenny Hubbard with 18 from Robin Lyell 17.

Div 2 Back 9 winner

Haylie Lemon West Wyalong scoring 21 from Christine Dolbel from Cowra with 18.

Division 3 Stableford winner Sarah Black with 39 from Lyn Kennedy 36.

Nearest to the pins on the 9th, Div 3. Helen Moriarty Cowra. Div 1 on the 18th Kerry Stirling.

18th Hole- Div 2 Robyn Sharp O’Neill from Canowindra.

Div 2 Longest Drive Janine Gallagher Orange. Div 2 Wendy Simmons and Div 3 Helen Moriarty from Cowra.

Drive-and Chip in Div 1 Brianna Duncan Div 2 Ann-Maree Gaffney Div 3 Anne Noble West Wyalong.

Up and coming golf this week on Saturday 9th the Bakehouse Sponsored 18 hole Stroke -3rd round Golf NSW Medal then Tuesday 12-14 is WDLGA Tournament Hosted by Forbes.

Until next week good golfing everyone.