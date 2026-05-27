Forbes’ women have made their entry into the Peter McDonald Premiership women’s competition with a solid home contest against Mudgee Dragons on Sunday.

While the visitors eventually ran out 36-10 winners, the scoreboard doesn't tell the story particularly of the first half and the Magpies showed plenty of fight in front of a strong home crowd.

Mudgee struck first with an early break from their fullback, but the hosts quickly settled into the 13-a-side battle as the match developed into a real contest.

For much of the opening half, the teams battled it out before Forbes captain April Townsend crossed the line to give the Magpies their first points in the competition.

The successful conversion edged the home side ahead 6-4, a lead they held until the final minute of the half when Mudgee responded with a late try.

Forbes wasted no time after the break, with Zoe McRae diving over in the opening minute of the second half to level the scores at 10-10 and keep the momentum with the home side.

From there, however, Mudgee’s pace and fitness began to take control, with the visitors pulling away in the second half.

Coach Amy Townsend was encouraged by the contest and her side’s effort.

“The contact was really good from both teams, I think it was a really good display of women’s footy,” Townsend said.

She acknowledged errors cost the team against a fast and fit Mudgee outfit, but is confident of the Magpies' potential, particularly as they make the shift into "rugby league mode".

“You’ve got to wrestle, you’ve got to slow them down,” Townsend said.

“That’s where you take speed out of the game, we did it well in the first half, we didn’t do it in the second half and it showed.”

The Magpies squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, with players bringing strong backgrounds in both rugby league and rugby union.

Captain April Townsend and Maggie Townsend bring valuable experience from the Goannas and representative football, while key inclusions Lil Mason-Spice and fullback Ocean Hampton add further class to the side.

Emma Evans and Zoe McRae contribute solid rugby union experience, while juniors Ruby Jones and Addie Langham have shown they can step up to senior level.

With nearly a month until their next fixture on June 21, the Magpies will now focus on building combinations and consistency as they continue their transition into the competition.

Townsend said establishing a clear pathway for junior players into senior women’s rugby league was a major positive for the club.

“I’m super thankful that Matty Jack and the committee have backed us to get a team,” she said.

“For the committee to be one of only four clubs to put it out there is a credit to them.”

Forbes' next game is on Sunday 21 June when they take on Orange CYMS at Wade Park; they'll then be on the road to Apex Park to meet Dubbo CYMS on Sunday 28 June.

They've got home games scheduled for Sunday 26 July, when they'll face Dubbo CYMS; and again against the Dragons, on Sunday 2 August alongside our men's teams in Round 9.