Burton and Davies top field in testing format

MEN'S GOLF By SHORT PUTT The weather last Saturday helped those men golfers when it was sunny but affected those players who were caught in a rain cloud burst in the middle of the afternoon. Such is the beauty of golf that a player faces many challenges in every game. The men's event was a 4BBB Stableford Multuplier. This can be a challenging format as not only do you need to be good at mental arithmetic but both partners need to score on each hole to earn points. Consequently success comes more from a shared approach rather than an individually brilliant game. The field of 33 players was notably down on previous weeks but the talent was still there. The onset of harvest around the district may have taken a number of players from the field, but then again they may have been attending the ‘Teddy Bears Picnic’ held at Lions Park. The winners were the pairing of Alf Davies and Daniel Burton who managed to score 75 points. They kept the points ticking over by scoring well on each hole. There was one blemish when Alf Davies had problems on the 15th leading to ‘zero points’. Daniel meantime had managed to birdie that hole for ‘3 points’ but alas it was in vain. The runners-up were the pair of Frank Hanns and Darren Taylor. Their score of 73 points was compiled with almost equal contribution be each of them. They each had very few 1-pointers with the score card emblazoned by a plethora of 2’s for them both. But they were not perfect. Two holes left them ‘Pointless’ which was not good, unlike that British game show. They both had trouble on the 15th with neither scoring a point. Additionally Darren managed two points on the 6th hole but Frank had a spot of bother thus contributing a zero which did not help. Oh what could have been. The ball sweep was run on the individual scores where 36 points on count back was rewarded. Successful golfers were: 39 – C Alley; 38 – Peter Cowhan; 37 – D Mylecharane, D Taylor; 36 – G Newport. The NTPs went to: 9th Jade Page, 18th Dave Mylecharane. Neither of them managed to convert for 2’s. There were five 2’s overall scored on the 3rd and 9th holes and all those from outside the NTP range. The Super pin went to Daniel Burton, emphasising his form for the day. His shot finished at 378 cm from the hole and ungentlemanly knocked Lindy Pollock off the sheet after her fine, some would say miraculous, tee shot. But Daniel missed his putt and could only manage a par. The vagaries of the subtle green borrow were his undoing. The two visitors in the field came from opposite spectrums. Leonard Wilks (Grenfell) enjoyed the day with Stephen Uphill. But they had too many 1-pointers on their card to do well. The other visitor was Ben Wu, a junior from Trundle, who was teamed with Lachlan Hodge. Ben scored well having come from sand greens but Lachlan had a horror front-9 which sunk their chances despite both playing well on the back-9. Here is the news: The Summer Sixes comp is underway for the 2026-27 season. Initial scores are quite good and possibly helped by some generous handicaps. After a two week settling in period these handicaps should settle down and good scores become harder to earn. The Forbes Nissan Classic is scheduled for Sunday 15 November, with a 4BBB on Saturday 14 November where the men and ladies play in separate events. Nominations are open so get your names down quick. Carts are in demand so get in early for those. This is another call for nominations for the Mens Pennants for 2027. Those players interested in participating are requested to put your name on the division team sheets in the Pro Shop. The initial allocation into teams will be based on a player’s handicap as at 30 November 2026 but there may be the possibility of adjustments in mid-January. Players competing in competitions are reminded that it is optional to use either the scorecard or the phone scoring app. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday 7 November is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by the Jelbarts Tyrepower. Events coming up are the Forbes Nissan Classic on 15 November and the ‘Medal of Medallists’ on 21 November. SUMMER SIXERS By SMOOTH SWINGER The second round of the Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition saw a few teams struggle to get themselves organised resulting in some unexpected loses. But there was some individually brilliant scoring. Team numbers are down this year with the split into four groups resulting in byes being needed in two groups. Teams having a bye shall be required to submit a score to earn the points – no taking it easy with a week off. In round two Elders Insurance again performed well. They were the only team to break 100. The next best team score was shared by Forbes Auto and ‘Out and About’ who both scored 102.5 earning a bonus for their team score. It is early days yet to predict any scoring trends. Many teams have evened up the win-loss record. The early leaders with two wins each so far are: Group 1 – Elders Insurance, Forbes Auto; Group 2 – Six Appeal, Shankaholics; Group 3 – Flip Floppers; Group 4 – Sandbaggers, EHAG. We shall see how they perform over the next few weeks. Best team scores for Week 1 were: Group 1: Elders Insurance (96.5), Group 2: Bump and Rums (107), Group 3: Duffers (108), Group 4: Out and About (102.5). The voucher winners for week 2 are: Member – J LeBrocque (30); Non-Member – A Feringa (30). The good individual scores may have been helped by the early handicaps. These should settle down now and the ability of the individual player be more easily recognised. It is important that players enter their ID number and team name on the card but do it legibly. If you miss any details or your score cannot be read then the score will not count. And remember to brush up on the rules, a copy of which can be obtained when you are next in the Pro Shop. The expectation of sunny days and longer daylight should encourage us all out there. VETS GOLF Officials from both clubs in twin towns veterans golf were delighted with response to last Thursday’s competition held in Forbes with 36 starters who found conditions excellent for a hit, or two. Better still, the appearance of lady golfers, and now veteran members, Wendy and Ann Simmons added to the renewed interest in the Thursday competition. Like Wendy said, “The best part is you (vets) play preferred lies. I will be back”. It is hoped more ladies from both Parkes and Forbes join for the weekly competition. Home town players dominated with Ken Walton who handled presentations was the recipient of the winnings with 37 points while runner-up was Andrew Norton-Knight beaten on a count-back with Andrew Moon also scored 37 points but having to settle for a ball in the sweep. All was not lost for the visiting Parkes players with Ken Keith taking the encouragement award from a nervous few as the ex-mayor was one of the last to submit a score. Ball sweep – 36 Jeff Moon, 35 Scott Kirkman, Andrew Grierson (F), 34 Steve Grace (G’fell), Steve Edwards, Niel Duncan (F), 33 Max Haley, Ken Sanderson, Alex Mackinnon (F), 32 Ian Phipps (P), Les Little, Trevor Williams (F). As indicated from above Forbes were comfortable winners of the twin towns shield with 217 points from the best six individual scores to Parkes’ 183. As usual plenty of tales after play with one Parkes wag asking Les Little did he patch up the hole in the garbage tip fence and close the gate at the end of the day as there were more then to the usual supply of flies. Another from Parkes and previously New Zealand (no snakes there) commenting what the eel was doing resting on the 16th green and not in the lake. A four foot brownie soon headed for cover once disturbed. Parkes host Thursday’s twin towns with noms from 8.45am for the usual 9.30am shot gun start. Players should note that the next Lachlan Valley 18 hole comp will be in Forbes on Thursday November 19 after an earlier challenge scheduled was a wash-out. Twin town players are again reminded that subs at both clubs are now due. Andrew Norton-Knight had a 100 per cent collect in the Tuesday competition collecting the Top Dog award for October and last Tuesday’s day play with 29 points from Dennis McGroder 28 with Bob Scott and Alex Mackinnon next best on 26 points. Mr Norton-Knight scored 84 points for the TD cash from Barry Shine 73 points and Ken Sanderson 72. Tuesday players are advised that plans are in hand for the Christmas party to be held on December 1 where the Golfie Hotel barbecue area has been booked. Along with a few drinks and food the day will incorporate Ken Sanderson’s mystery competition. That mystery comp is being scheduled for the first play of each month meaning Tuesday’s comp will be ‘who knows what’ as Ken has a few mysteries up his sleeve. Be part of it, ball toss at 9am every Tuesday for playing partners. LADIES GOLF Stableford was the game that begins the ladies weekly golf results, sponsored by Angie-West with play in two divisions, played Wednesday 28 October. Anne Simmons was the Division 1 winner scoring 35 points, Ev Uphill was next best with 33 points. Div 2 was won by Sally Perry also scoring 35 points with Lindy Pollock next best with 33. Ball sweep winners were Lindy Pollock, Ev Uphill and Debbie Tilley carding 32 points. Pin winner on the 9th hole was Ann Simmons and Colleen Bratton on the 18th. Saturday 31 October was also Stableford sponsored by Jessica’s Beauty and Wellness with play in one division. Jenny Hubbard took the win with 36 points with next best Ann Simmons with 34. Ball wweep winners were Brianna Duncan and Ann Simmons. Pin winners were Ev uphill on the 9th and Brianna on the 18th hole. Matches set down for play this coming week are Stableford on both Saturday November 7 and Wednesday 11 November. See you on course.