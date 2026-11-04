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Burton and Davies top field in testing format

<p>Tony Cogswell putting on the championships weekend.</p>\\n
<p>Tony Cogswell putting on the championships weekend.</p>\\n

Tony Cogswell putting on the championships weekend.

News and results from Forbes Golf Club
November 4, 2026 • 06:00

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