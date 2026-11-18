BOWLS Another two Club Championship finals were wrapped up over the weekend, but Mother Nature certainly wasn't going to make it easy on Saturday for the minor pairs. The minor pairs final saw Tim Everest and Dale Scott take on Clint Hurford and Brett Davenport in a showdown that had almost as much action from the skies as there was on the green. Just when the players thought they were in the clear, the heavens opened, bringing not one, but two interruptions of hammering rain. Despite the stop-start conditions, the boys weren't about to let a little wild weather spoil their championship decider. Through the rain, interruptions and challenging conditions, Tim Everest and Dale Scott kept their cool and powered their way to a convincing 21–12 victory over Clint Hurford and Brett Davenport. Congratulations to Tim and Dale, our 2026 Minor Pairs Champions! A fantastic effort in conditions that certainly tested everyone's patience. Major fours final goes down to wire What a nail-biter! The second of our Club Championship finals was played on Sunday, and thankfully Mother Nature decided to behave herself, delivering much better bowling conditions than Saturday's rain-soaked showdown. The major fours final saw Ian Hodges, Shayne Staines, Jeff Nicholson (subbing for Greg Gunn) and Bert Bayley go head-to-head with Jax Murphy, Scott Andrews, Glen Kearney (subbing for Brian Asimus) and Mitch Andrews in what turned out to be an absolute thriller. Team Bayley came out firing, taking control of the game early and building a commanding 13–5 lead after 10 ends. With the scoreboard looking comfortable, it appeared they were well on their way to claiming the championship. But Team Andrews had other ideas. Refusing to throw in the towel, Team Andrews started clawing their way back into contention. A brilliant four-shot haul on the 13th end saw them hit double figures, narrowing the gap to 10-15 and putting the pressure right back on Team Bayley. And the drama didn't stop there. Team Andrews dug deep, finding another gear in the closing stages and winning the final five ends, including another massive four-shot end. The comeback was well and truly on, and Team Bayley were left hanging on as their opponents came charging home. Despite the late onslaught, Team Bayley had done just enough in the earlier stages to hold off the challenge, claiming a heart-stopping 21–19 victory. What a finish, and what a fantastic display of determination from both sides. BENTICK TROPHY The Bentick Trophy is underway at Forbes Bowling Club, with John Gorton (handicap 6) and Scott McKellar (handicap 10) going head-to-head in the opening match of the competition. It was anyone's game in the early stages, with neither bowler giving much away. After nine ends, the scoreboard was locked at 7-all, setting the scene for what looked to be a tight battle. McKellar found another gear, stringing together an impressive five consecutive winning ends to race away to a commanding 16–7 lead after 14 ends. From there, Scott kept the pressure on, refusing to give John an opportunity to claw his way back into contention. After 22 ends of competition, Scott McKellar sealed a convincing 29–11 victory, booking himself a well-earned spot in the next round of the Bentick Trophy. A great start to the competition for Scott, while John put up a determined fight in the opening stages. One game down, plenty more battles to come! Who will be the next bowler to make their mark on the Bentick Trophy? There's a little change of pace this year as the Bentick Trophy Competition gets underway, with a fresh approach to keeping the games rolling and the competition on track. With Christmas fast approaching and plenty of bowls still to be played, we're mixing things up a little! Rather than sticking to the usual playing days, Bentick Trophy matches can now be played on weekday afternoons or Sunday mornings, giving bowlers more flexibility to get their games completed before the Christmas festivities kick in. And we're certainly not wasting any time. This Wednesday evening will see four games hit the greens from 6pm, with eight bowlers ready to battle it out for a place in the next round. The race for the Bentick Trophy is on - and the countdown to Christmas has begun. SOCIAL BOWLS Wednesday - With our number one journo still enjoying a well-earned holiday, Kerry Dunstan stepped up to the plate as this week's bowls co-ordinator, making sure everything ran smoothly and the bowls kept rolling! Noel Jolliffe and Peter Barnes teamed up to claim a solid 20–16 victory over Peter Mackay and our fill-in co-ordinator Kerry Dunstan. Kerry might have had everything organised off the green, but Noel and Peter weren't about to hand over the points that easily. In the triples showdown, Bill Scott, Irene Reilly and Leslie Dunstan proved to be a winning combination, joining forces to defeat Dean Jeffrey, Jeff West and Cheryle Hodges 14–8. Meanwhile, Tim Everest and Alf Davies were the ones to beat, putting together an impressive performance to take down Phil Bayley and Lyall Strudwick 24–13. With an 11-shot winning margin, Tim and Alf certainly made their presence felt. Winning rink: Noel Jolliffe and Peter Barnes. Peter Barnes was also the raffle winner. Thursday - Tara Shaw and Al Phillips certainly got their money's worth, scraping home by the skin of their teeth with an 18–17 victory over Bobby Grant and the Cherie/Max Vincent combination. With just one shot separating the teams at the finish line, Tara and Al did just enough to sneak away with the bragging rights. Tim Everest and Posso Jones were in no mood for a close contest, turning on the style with a whopping 27–5 victory over Ange Dwyer and Scott McKellar. With a massive 22-shot winning margin, Tim and Posso certainly had their bowls doing the talking! Proving that bowling talent runs in the family, father-and-son duo Moose and Wayne Burton teamed up for another edge-of-your-seat encounter against Al Hilder and Dale Scott. In a battle that could have gone either way, the Burton boys held their nerve to claim an 18–17 victory. Just one shot in it, but that's all you need. Resting touchers: Bobby Grant, Tara Shaw, Max Vincent, Scott McKellar and Tim Everest. Winning rink: Tim Everest and Posso Jones. Losing Rink: Cherie/Max Vincent and Bobby Grant. Jackpot winner: Dale Scott.