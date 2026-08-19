BOWLS

They came, they saw, they conquered at the annual 2026 Ben Hall Pairs Tournament over the weekend.

Three greens full, 40 teams, 80 players and what a sea of colour our greens looked. Even the weather turned on its best for the weekend and we could not have hoped for more.

16 local players were amongst the 80 players who not only played against top tier bowlers but also played the bowls of their life.

Sunday was finals day which comprised of a cutthroat playoff of eight ends to determine positions for the finals then finals game of 10 ends.

The Mighty Bushrangers were represented across both Gold Section (top four teams) and the Silver Section (next four teams). Our top eight teams were the only teams that had four wins overall going into the playoffs.

Mick and Peter Harry, two players that have been attending Forbes bowls tournaments for many many years, were the ones to beat and were going to be hard to beat.

At the end of Day 1 of competition, Mick and Peter were leading the scoreboard 3 wins + margin of 58. The next top team was one of our own, Scott Andrews and Baldy Frame from Parkes, 3 wins + margin of 37.

Gold Section finalists were:

Mick and Peter Harry verse Scott Andrews and Baldy Frame competing for 1st and 2nd place.

Tony Dukes and Pooch Dukes verse Johno Watson and Blake Bradtke from Young battling for 3rd and 4th place.

Silver Section finalists were:

Pat O’Neill and Viv Russell drawing Wade Death and Matt Pollock from Caragabal, Brett Davenport teaming with Jason Dukes from Yass (previously Forbes) verse Geoff Smith and Mark Glasheen from Parkes.

Results:

Winners Mick and Peter Harry; runners up Scott Andrews and Baldy Frame

Third Tony and Pooch Dukes; fourth Johno and Blake.

Our silver section were a little more friendly and both games ended in a draw, showing their gratitude of the bowls that were played by all four teams, they decided to split the prize money rather then play another end to determine a position. What great sportsmanship by all players involved.

It was a great effort by all players across the weekend and the grounds and surrounds were looking fantastic. The carnival ran as smoothly as possible and it was a proud moment for our club and all of our players, volunteers and everyone involved across the weekend.

Our next major tournament on the calendar is our “The Legends Bowls Day” being held on Saturday 17 October.

This is the third year this tournament will be held and initially started as a day for Clive Herbert, Lindsay Willding and Greg Parslow Bowls Day and has only grown from there. Teams are already starting to come through so watch this space.

We are holding a local Super Saturday Bowls Tournament, sponsored by Johny Woods Painting, in September.

This will be held over three consecutive Saturday afternoons, individual margins and ends won collectively over the three weeks will be calculated to determine the winner of the tournament.

This tournament is open to all of our bowlers and you do not have to play all three weeks for your scores to count. Information and nomination sheets are on the board at the club. You can also contact the club each to week by 12.30 to put your name down to play.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Due to the unavailability of the greens for Ben Hall Pairs Tournament, we had one competition game played this week, Minor Pairs on Friday night.

Jason Howell and Pat O’Neill battled it out against Tim Everest and Dale Scott.

This game was always going to be a great battle between friends and the game card showed the same story. Jason and Pat just in front by 1 point, 6-5 on 7 ends.

Tim and Dale took over the leaders spot on the 10th ends leading by 2, 9-7 and hung into the lead winning the next four ends in a row to put more distance between them and Jason and Pat leading 14-8.

Jason and Pat were able to add another 2 points to their scoreboard but it was too late, Tim and Dale winning the game 16-10.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday – The ‘man of the moment’ Tim Everest is in demand as a partner as he is ‘on fire’ displaying A grade form on the greens and not much changed last week skipping for Irene Reilly winning 23-8 winners over Cheryl Hodges and Wayne Wright who found it had to get anything right on a lovely morning for bowls.

With a 12-0 start after five ends it proved a walk in the park but to their credit Cheryl and Wayne did even the score slightly on the run home over 20 ends.

Runners-up had Don Craft and Jeff Nicholson finding it slightly harder winning 21-17 in 23(?) ends over Sue Smith and Peter Barnes. Close for most of the game, after Don and Jeff led 9-3 after seven before they secured the win with 7-1 over the last four ends.

Another game to finish with a late dominance had Geoff West and John Gorton winning 18-15 in 20 over Darryl Burley and Barry Shine. The winners trailed all game up to the 18th end before picking up a four to end with a single in a tightly contested game.

Lyn Simmonds and Scott McKellar showed their experience to win 24-11 in 22 over Dean Jeffery and Lyall Strudwick jumping to a 5-0 lead after three. The trend continued leading 7-3 after eight and 19-5 at the end of 15.

In the last Neil Reilly and Noel Jolliffe had their work cut out winning 21-17 in 20 over Gail McKay and Phil Bayley as they trailed 11-2 after nine. Once they got the feel of the green they trounced to win the run home 19-6 only dropping three more ends. In-club winners, Phil Bayley and Darryl Burley.

Thursday – After a few light showers earlier in the day, the sun came out at lunch just in time to have an afternoon on the greens.

Dick Sharkey and Laurie Crouch were on fire during their 25-7 win over Wayne Wright and Dale Maynard. Dick and Laurie lead from the start and were 5 in front on the 10th, 10-5. Dick and Laurie showed no mercy for the remainder of the game and continued to rack up points to contribute to their scoreboard.

Sue Smith and Viv Russell were a well oiled machine against Tara Shaw and Sue White. 3 all 5, Sue and Viv won the next four to lead 9-3. Tara and Sue dug deep but the manly bowls just kept coming. Picking up a 5 on the 14th, Sue and Viv put their foot down flat to the floor and crossed the finish line as victors, 26-11.

The closest game of the day was played between Phil Bayley teaming up with Wayne Burton verse Eddie Gould and Bobby Grant. Eddie and Bobby were first point scorers until Phil and Wayne answered on the 3rd end and made a run for it. Six ends in a row gaining more points on the board leading 10-3 on 8. Eddie and Bobby started their comeback but could not quite catch Phil and Wayne, final score 22-15.

Dave Bayley, passing through town teamed with Tim Everest to take on Juss Scifleet and Al Phillips. Juss and Al leading 11-1 on 7, 15-5 on 13, Dave and Tim had to dig deep and start their comeback on the back 7. Juss and Al took no prisoners and floored to the finish line winning the game 21-11.

Winning Rink: Dick and Laurie. Losing Rink: Tara and Sue. Resting touchers: Tara, raspberry for wrong bias for Sue.

Jackpot winner of the day, Dick Sharkey.

Sunday – Due to bowls tournament, there were no Sunday morning bowls but will resume as normal this week. Names in by 9.30am.