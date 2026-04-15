The Bushrangers played hosts again this week for the Mid Western Grade 2-3 combined Womens Pennants and Grade 3-4 Women's Pennants for their round robin weekend.

We had 32 players Saturday and Sunday from Wallerawang, West Dubbo, Condbolin, Parkes Bowling and Sports Club and Grenfell/Parkes Railway.

It was great to see our greens full of players again following our very successful Easter Carnival.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

The semi-final of the women's minor pairs was played by Sue Smith teaming up with Cherie Vincent to take on Ange Dwyer and Sue White.

Ange and Sue jumped from the start and had a 7-0 lead until the 5th end when Sue and Cherie start to gel together for the comeback.

They hit the lead on the 9th and floored it. Ange and Sue gained multiple 4’s to level the scoreboard 17 a piece on 15. 3 ends to go, the game could go either way.

21 apiece again going into the last, Sue and Cherie scored 4 and won the game 25-21.

The men's major pairs semi-final was also played over the weekend to determine who will be taking on Viv Russell and Robert (Pooch) Dukes in the finals.

Tim Everest and Dale Scott drew Ian (Hodgey) Hodges and Bert Bayley in the second semi-final of the comp. This game was going to be a battle from the start and they did not disappoint.

It was 7-all on 6 when Tim and Dale just nudged in front for the next 3. Hodgey and Bert started to find their groove again and hit the lead on the 11th. With 7 ends to go, Tim and Dale were stuck on the dreaded number 10 for last 9 ends whilst Hodgey and Bert continued to add to their side of the scoreboard. Tim and Dale won the last end but couldn’t quite close the gap, Hodgey and Bert victors, 23-11.

Men's major pairs final for Viv Russell and Pooch Dukes against Ian Hodges and Bert Bayley will be played on Sunday 19 April at 1pm. This will be a game not to be missed.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday: Wayne Wright and Billy Cowell took some of their Easter carnival form last week to morning bowls winning with a 23-14 win in 18 ends over Bill Scott and Paul Doust.

While they were winners they were kept on their toes for most of the game only leading 14-12 after 12 before dominating the last six ends, 9-2.

A triples game was drawn as runners-up with Cheryl Hodges, Eddie Gould and Laurie Crouch winning 17-7 in 16 ends over Phil Bayley, Sue Smith and ‘welcome back’ Kerry Dunstan who led 5-3 after six but the wheels fell off only able to win one more end in the run home.

Very pleasing to see 30 players were out on the green last week with a mix of results in other games. It was tie between Richard Green and Peter Barnes playing Darryl Burley and John Gorton 16-all over 18 ends. After 8-9 at the end of 13 Darryl and John added seven on the next two ends only to see Richard and Peter reply with eight on the last three of the tie.

Therese Davis and Geoff Williams were tipped for an easy morning but they were given a huge shock scraping home 14-13 in 16 over Angela Dent and ‘wicky’ Peter Mackay coming from 7-1 down after five before it was 7-all after eight and 12-all after 14 for their hard fought win.

The ladies, Lesley Dunstan and Sue White, showed the boys Geoff West and Alf Davies how it was done winning 22-17 in 20 gradually creeping ahead late after being behind 10-11 after 10.

In the last, Irene Reilly and Dale Scott cruised home 24-10 in 18 over Gail Mckay and Lyall Strudwick leading 12-3 at the halfway mark. In-club winners Paul Doust and Alf Davies.

Thursday: Winning rink duo, Jamie Dukes and Glen, came up against Maynard and Scotty McKellar in their 19-12 victory game.

Jamie and Glen led from the start until Maynard and Scotty finally got some runs on the board on the 6th. The card remained one sided for the next 7 ends for Jamie and Glen to increase their lead 14-5. Maynard and Scotty started their comeback but Jamie and Glen just proved to good on the day.

Judy Egan, our visitor from Wallerawang that has participated in the Easter carnival, was getting in her practice before she played in the women's pennants on the weekend. Judy teamed with Al Phillips who drew Tara Shaw and Pat O’Neill.

The game was friendly for most of it until Tara and Pat hit 14 and in the lead but that’s where they stayed. Judy and Al sprinted across the finish line with a 25-14 victory.

Robbie Hill, who is becoming a regular at our club of late, played lead for Viv Russell against Tim Everest and Posso Jones.

Robbie and Viv flew off the starting blocks and hit the ground running. Tim and Posso picked up value points in the hope to catch the opposition in double figures. Tim and Posso didn’t quite get there, Robbie and Viv finished nine in front, 19-10.

Eddie Gould and Dale Scott were too good when they played Wayne Wright and Bobby Grant.

Eddie and Dale were first point scorers and led all the way. They picked up a 6 on the 15th to catapult over the line with a 21-14 victory.

The triples was played by Dick Sharkey, Jax Murphy and Cherie Vincent against Kelly Stringer, Wayne Burton and Laurie Crouch.

9 all on 8, both teams were strapping in for a marathon. 13 all on 12 with two to go, Laurie's team won two of the last three ends and the game 17-15.

Winning rink: Jamie Dukes and Glen Kearney. Losing Rink: Dick Sharkey, Jax Murphy and Cherie Vincent.

Jackpot Winner: Maynard.

Resting touchers: Wayne Burton and Kelly Stringer. Raspberry: Glen Kearney, Scotty McKellar and Glen Kearney.

Sunday: 24 players with two triples games who braced the cool change on Sunday morning.

It was a family affair on rink 8 with Pat O’Neill and his daughter Chloe, who came down for a roll with Molly Besgrove and Logan.

Pat teamed with Molly to try and claim bragging rights against Chloe and Logan. Chloe and Logan were going to make Pat work for every point, and the scoreboard shows exactly that. Molly and Pat only just won 14-12.

Hudson, Terry Murphy and Peter Tisdell drew Jax Murphy, Ange Dwyer and Mitch Andrews.

Mates on and off the field, Jax and Hudson usually play on a different field, but they tried something different this weekend. Jax, Ange and Mitch did not take it easy on them and won the game 22-5.

The trifecta of Juss Scifleet, Mick Merritt and Viv Russell were a well-oiled machine against John Cutler (JC), John Symmonds and Lyall Strudwick.

Lyall’s team were kept scoreless until the second half of the game with the half time scoreboard showing 14-0 to Viv’s team. Viv’s team came away with a 26-2 win.

Chris Symmonds and Bobby McGinty teamed up against Peter Mackay and Al Hilder. 10-point lead for Pete and Al at oranges, Chris and Bobby needed to dig deep and pull out all the tricks. They re-fueled but it wasn’t enough to close the gap, Peter and Al crossing the line as victors, 27-12.

Sue Milsom teamed with Shayne (Shark) Staines enjoyed their 5-point win over Colin Tucker and Al Phillips. Colin and Al trailed at half time, 4-9 but as we say, half time can make or break the game. It did not make much of a difference for Colin and Al as Sue and Shark continued to bring it home strong, 15-10.

Winning Rink: Pat O’Neill and Molly Besgrove. Losing Rink: Hudson, Terry and Peter Tisdell

Resting touchers: Ange Dwyer, Colin Tucker, Logan, Pat O’Neill. Raspberries: Hudson, John Symmonds, Sue Milsom and Logan.

Jackpot lucky winner: Viv Russell

Chicken raffle winners: Peter Mackay, Woodsy, Mick Merritt, Al Phillips, Pooch, Sue Milsom, Billy Cowell, JC, Jax.