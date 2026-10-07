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Callaghan and Murphy lead the field on mixed Saturday of golf

<p>Anthony Alley lets rip on his 13th hole tee shot.</p>\\n
<p>Anthony Alley lets rip on his 13th hole tee shot.</p>\\n

Anthony Alley lets rip on his 13th hole tee shot.

News and results from Forbes golf club.
October 7, 2026 • 06:00

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