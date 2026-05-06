We are holding a CanAssist Bowls day on Saturday 23rd May at 10am.

Names in by 9.30 for a 10am start. 3 bowl triples, 2 games of 10ends.

Cost is $20 per person, which includes lunch.

You can nominate a team or just your name and you will be put in a team.

There will be raffles, 100clubs and small auction held on the day, and all proceeds will go to our local CanAssist network to continue their great work throughout our community. Everyone is welcome.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Minor pairs

Mick Merritt and Shayne Staines only just scraping home with their win 21-15 against Billy Cowell and Scott McKellar.

Mick and Shayne led from the start hoping to keep their lead throughout the game. 12-6 on 10, 15-6 on 12.

Billy and Scott added a 4 to their score and started the comeback. Gaining another 4 on the second last just wasn’t quite enough to take the victory.

Nathan Suttie and Geoff Brown weren’t so lucky in their 9-26 game against Tim Everest and Dale Scott.

Big numbers on the first few ends including a 5 on the first, Tim and Dale were setting their pace for the game.

Another 5 on the 7 increased their lead to 15-2. Nathan and Geoff had to dig deep and find their groove and quickly. Although Nathan and Geoff won the last 5 ends, they couldn’t close the gap.

Mixed pairs

Kicking off our mixed pairs for 2026 was a family affair on Sunday. Mother and son, Sue White and Robert (Pooch) Dukes came up against our other mother and son team Kelly Stringer and Jax Murphy.

This was a close game all the way down to the wire. 6 all 6, 9 all on 10.

Both teams played outstanding bowls.

Kelly and Jax just skipped ahead with only 1 point the difference on 13. Picking up a 4, Kelly and Jax led 16-11 but could not afford to lose their momentum. 2 ends won each on the last 4 but it was Kelly and Jax who came away with the win 19-13.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday

The perfect weather was what you ordered for in sport, the green and surrounds superbly presented but it was surprising to see only 16 arrive for pairs last week.

Winners were Bill Scott and Paul Doust only just 18-15 in 20 ends over Darryl Burley and Dale Scott. Bill and Paul looked to be running away with an easy morning leading 13-3 after 11 but fell asleep before the last end only leading by one, 16-15. A two then had them smiling, only slightly.

Eddie Gould and Lyn Simmonds looked good on paper and they were, on the green winning 27-11 in 18 over Anne Nixon back from the ‘spelling paddock’ leading for Geoff West. It was 15-0 after nine before slightly even from there on.

Also cruising were Ann Mackay and Sandra Priest sharing lead duties for John Kennedy winning 23-8 in 20 over Barry White and Colleen Liebich who only scored five times on the card.

In the last, Therese Davis and ‘ladies man’ Peter Mackay had a battle winning 15-12 over Lesley Dunstan and Cheryl Hodges in 18. They were always in front, but only slightly and happy to see the end losing the last two 3-0.

In-club winner, Colleen Liebich.

Wednesday morning bowls for everyone, noms from 9.30am for a 10am start.

Thursday

Phil Hocking and Laurie Crouch had a great battle against Tara Shaw and Posso Jones over 20 ends. 7 all on 8, 10 all on 12, things were nice and friendly.

Phil and Laurie scored a 4 and moved to the front of the line until Tara and Posso levelled again on the 16th. 16 all going into the last end, Phil and Laurie were lucky to gain the winning bowl to win the game 17-16.

The biggest margin game was played between Billy Cowell and Scott McKellar verse Dick Sharkey and Cherie Vincent. 8 all on 8, it was friendly up until that point.

Billy and Scott went up a few gears and floored it keeping their opponents scoreless for the next 5 ends adding an extra 9 points to their side of the board.

Dick and Cherie won another 3 ends but it was no competition against the multiples being scored by Billy and Scott who came away with the win 30-12.

Wayne Burton and Dale Scott were victors in their 23-14 win over Tim Everest and Lawrence (Jacko) Jackson. 5 a piece on 8, Tim and Dale scored a 3 and a 4 to high jump to the front then picked up a 6 to increase their lead 21-6 on 13. Tim and Jacko were able to take the next 4 out of 5 ends but couldn’t carry the win over the line.

Our triples game was played by Sue White, Bobby Grant and Al Phillips winning 17-10 over Richard Green, John Kennedy and Glen Kearney.

Al’s team won 8 of the first 9 ends and was holding a 13-1 lead. Glen’s team started to pull together and get more runs on the board and started their comeback, 8-13 on 13. Al’s team won 2 of the last 3 ends and won the game.

Winning rink: Billy Cowell and Scott McKellar. Losing rink: Richard Green, John Kennedy and Glen Kearney.

Resting touchers: Tara Shaw. Raspberries: Bobby Grant. Jackpot winner – Tara Shaw.

Sunday

20 players tested their skill level against the forceful wind on Sunday morning.

Joyce Gray and John Kennedy just scrapped home with a 19-13 win over Zara Baker and Jake Brown. Zara and Jake just trailing by 4 at oranges, they came out from the break and won the next four ends to trail by 1, 11-12. Joyce and John added 7 points over two ends to concrete their win.

Steve Turner and Jacko Jackson proved a force to be reckoned with when they won 22 to 9 against Trish Todd and Peter Tisdell. 10-4 on 8, Steve and Jacko were on cruise control and won the next 4 ends adding 9 valuable points to their scoreboard to lead 19-4. Trish and Peter were able to win the next two but couldn’t catch the leaders before the finish line.

A close game with only 4 points the difference was played by Ange Dwyer teaming with Billy Cowell who drew Dick Sharkey and Shayne (Shark) Staines. Ange and Billy went into the half time break leading 9-5 then Dick and Shark flew out of the boxes following the break. Taking the lead 10-9, Ange and Billy answered to level 10 a piece on 12. Ange and Billy won the last 5 ends and won the game 14-10.

Darryl Burley and Bobby Grant tried their best but couldn’t cross the line with the winning trophy when they played Terry Murphy and Mick Merritt. Terry and Mick led 13-3 on 8 and continued to rack up points to increase the lead to 18-6 on 13. Terry and Mick were smelling victory and sprinted across the finish line with the win 19-10.

Our last game of the day was played by Ash Kirwan and Al Phillips teaming up against Sue Milsom and Bert Bayley. Behind 4-10 on 8, Ash and Al had some work to do following the break.

Sue and Bert regrouped during the break and hit the ground running all the way to the finish line, coming away victors 15-7.

Winning rink: Steve Turner and Jacko Jackson. Losing rink: Zara Baker and Jake Brown.

No recorded resting touchers or raspberries for the morning.

Jackpot winner: Darryl Burley.

Chicken raffle winners: Sue Milsom, Steve Turner, Bozza Bolam, Terry Murphy, Michelle Hodge, Dick Sharkey, Shark Staines, Jax Murphy and Mason.