SQUASH

By DROP SHOT!

Results for Thursday evening, May 14

Court One

H Krosses v Pipers 28 points to 24.

Henry v Darryn 6-1, Will Markwort v Wayne Bilsborough in a four set beauty where Will hit 21 points to Waynes 19 first up then 15-10 to finish on a 5-2 total, Cam Dale v Max Ridley 3-4, sub Lawry Brayne v Hunter Bilsborough 6-1, Dennis Haynes v sub Trent Tyne 6-1, sub Nate Markwort v Greg Ridge 1-6, Jack Coleman v Charlie Newton forfeit to Jack and Zac Wheeldon won set one against Danielle Hornery but lost the next two sets 11-15, 8-15 then fought back with 15-13, though losing the final set 3-15.

Court two: J Krosses v Shaws 25 to 31.

Jay and Jake entertained us with a seemingly endless exchange of power drives and boasts. Set one, 13-12 to Jay was repeated with the fifth 15-13 and a win for Jay.

Cooper Jones v sub Will Markwort 6-1, Shanna Nock v Austen Brown 1-6, Dave West v Scott Webb 1-6, Lawry Brayne v sub Hunter Bilsborough 6-1, Tony Trotter v Lindy Cowhan no game, Henry Willis v T-Jay Markwort 1-6, young Noah Brown after losing set one 13-15 to Robey McMillan fought back through four more grueling sets eventually winning the last 15-11 for a well earnt win but Ollie Bayley was a set up when his opponent Nixon Scott claimed three sets in a row to claim the match.

Court three: Jones v Dawes 32 to 17.

Max v Oli 6-1, Pete Cowhan v Marrk Webb 6-1, Blair Thomas v Sandy Paterson 1-6, Tim Welsh, Nate Markwort and Hudson Scott had three set wins over opponents Deb Bryant, sub Beth Cannon and Ian Perin but Lucas Jones lost to Bec Jones 1-6.

This week’s draw: Team 1 v 3, 5 v 2, 6 v 4.