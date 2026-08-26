MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

Last Saturday the Forbes golfers were delighted with the weather but found the greens conditions a challenge after recent renovations. But for some this was a challenge that they were pleased to accept and ultimately overcome.

The competition on Saturday was an Individual Stableford, sponsored by head pro Leesha.

The field comprised 46 players which included a handful of visitors.

There were some players travelling but presumably others were put off by the sandy conditions. There were good scores at the top of the leader board and some very poor scores at the bottom.

Div-1 was won by Cam McMillan with 41 points but only on count back. He was in good humour having started his day with four pars and two birdies. A dropped shot on the 9th was acceptable off his handicap and he turned with delight in his eyes.

Two birdies in the first three holes brought a grin to his face which he held all the way to the end even after a bogey on the 16th.

The Div-1 runner-up was Terry Griffiths also with 41 points. A ‘2’ on the 1st hole bode well for his game but he came back to earth with a bogey on the next hole. Thereafter it was pars all the way except for a hiccup on the 8th.

His back-9 had a mix of great holes and struggle holes but fortunately he still managed to score well on his handicap holes.

Div-2 saw Alister Carlisle get some payback for the many hours he spends on the course.

His 40 points was very pleasing having been compiled on an average front-9 and very good back-9. He reflected on what might have been if he had no bogeyed each of the last four holes.

The Div-2 runner-up was Fons Melisi with his 38 points. His greatest talking point was his back-9 where his 40 strokes earned him 23 points. His front-9 was marred by a few double-bogeys with some balance by a few pars. But we won’t talk about that.

Those players at the other end of the scale can be pleased that they supported everybody else on the field.

Both Brian Clarke and Clayton Alley were pleased to score double-digit points on their respective back-9’s with each almost doubling their front-9 scores. Both managed a 3-pointer on the 17th hole but otherwise some days are just like that.

The ball sweep went to 35 points on count back, going to: 38 – S Uphill; 36 – N Duncan, P Murphy, B Ashton, L Alley, A Lodge, J Cutler; 35 – Alf Davies, J Page, T Callaghan, A Rees.

The visitors in the field included Chris Lamont (Shelly Beach) visiting good friends, Brett Thomas (The Links Shell Cove), Alan Lodge (Gardens Park) and Frank Giannuzzi (Concord). Not so good timing for them with the recently renovated greens that did affect their scores.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – Glen Hooper: 18th – Andrew Cogswell. Glen managed a ‘2’but Andy was still a bit rusty. Two’s were hard to get with only six scored across the field. The best of those were the two scored on the 1st hole and two also on the 3rd hole.

The Super pin on the third hole was won by Trevor Williams. His shot finishing at 230 cm was satisfying after many weeks of determined social play to get his swing right. He felt even better when he converted for his ‘2’ although the rest of the day was not so good.

Despite the sandy greens there were no ‘Bo Derek’s’ on the cards, although there were a few ‘misses’ which probably hide a few blow-outs. Laurie O’Connor did well to pair the 7th and 15th holes with a ‘9’ and an ‘8’ respectively.

Someone delighted with his score was Brad Ashton after weeks of trials and tribulations. He managed 36 points with a ‘miss’ on the 3rd hole.

What pleases him is that he struck the ball well, recovered from mistakes by scoring birdies and came storming home. What may not please him is what it may do to his handicap.

Most low points scores were as a result of putting dilemmas rather than wild shots. It was very difficult for the players to ‘just hit it to get to the hole’. But things will be better as the greens recover. However, it was good practice for those who may look to play in the G-NSW Sand Green Champs to be held at the end of September.

There was no play in the Sunday Stableford Medley.

Here is the news:

A reminder about the KENO 2-Person Ambrose 9-Hole event, to be held on Sunday 27 September. This takes the place of the original 18-Hole format. The top teams across the State will then be invited to play prior to the Golf NSW Open to be held at the Vintage GC.

The Wallace Cup has had some good matches in it while there are some matches which are dragging the chain. Please make an effort to get your matches played so that this event can be finalised before the Club Championships.

We have had notification of the Dubbo Men's Open to be played in conjunction with the Ladies Rose Bowl. Both set for Sunday 27 September.

The Men's Open will be 18-holes played in three grades.

Saturday 26 has a 4-person Ambrose. Nominations through Dubbo Club.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 29 August, is a 4BBB Stableford Medley sponsored by Cahills Footwear. Sunday has a Stableford Medley.

VETS GOLF

Lachlan Valley veteran golfers gathered at Condobolin last Thursday where it was a case of a winner also being a runner-up and a runner-up also being a winner.

Sixty-three starters took to the course where the feature of the day was the NSW Veteran Golfers district medal for Lachlan Valley contested by players who qualified for the event over the past 12 months.

On a day where no A grade players broke par to their handicaps, West Wyalong's Trevor Tulloch was the medal winner on a count-back from Forbes' Alf Davies, both recording 35 points.

Lachlan Valley president, Peter Barnes of Forbes, presented the medal to the winner and congratulated all finalists on their efforts on reaching the play-off.

He also made mention - and plenty of players as well - on the outstanding condition of the Condo circuit and praised the efforts staff and volunteers put in the ensure the day's success.

The monthly Lachlan Valley competition was also held in conjunction where the placings were reversed in A grade with Alf winning from Trevor.

In B grade former Condo player and now South West Rocks resident David Adams still showed his liking for the course and gave the field little chance with a great round of 39 points, three better than local David Hall.

The Lachlan Valley point score - best three scores - for the Miller/Coles shield was hotly contested with Condo's 105 points two better than equal runners-up West Wyalong and Forbes. Grenfell was next best with 102, followed by Parkes on 100 and Cowra 44 points.

Nearest-to-pin winners included Forbes players Alf Davies and John Milton.

Ball winners included Steve Uphill, Don McKeowen, Ted Morgan and Bede Tooth (F) and Tony Hendry (P).

This week twin-towns vets resumes at Parkes - nomination from 8.45 for a 9.30am shot-gun start.

With the course closed for renovations last Tuesday and no social 12 holes ‘The Editor’ Ted Morgan sent out a message on Monday for anyone thinking of having a hit in Parkes, eight replied.

Playing off weekend handicaps Peter Barnes found touch to be best with 25 points while hot on his heels were Dennis McGroder and David Earl each on 22 points.

It’s back to Forbes on Tuesday with ball toss at 9am for partners, coffee if interested after.

LADIES GOLF

Welcome to this week's ladies results. Slim pickings with ladies' mid-week comp cancelled due to work on course.

Saturday 22 August was an individual Stableford in two divisions.

Robin Lyell was the Division 1 winner scoring 39 points.

Div 2 winner was Lindy Pollock - being away on holiday was all she needed to charge away with a solid 44 points to take the overall win.

Lindy may be playing with a new handicap in future matches. Congratulations Lindy.

There were some impressive all around high scores .

Ball sweep winners were Debbie Dingwall with 39, and two 37s completed the ball winners, Eve Uphill and Ann-Maree Gaffney.

Matches set down for play next week include Stableford round for cake day, shotgun start, play in two divisions.

Saturday 29 August is 4BBB Medley sponsored by Cahills Footwear.

Sunday 30 August is a trip day for those who hit the road.

Trangie is the destination for their annual ladies tournament.

Wednesday 2 September is Stroke, Monthly Medal and putting comp plus dropout Stableford sponsored by Di Barnes and Bess Shields with play in two divisions.

Until next week, good golfing.