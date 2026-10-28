Cogswells, Hornerys lead the way into squash finals

Week 10 was last week so to speak and decided two finalist teams for each night. Cogswells with 109 and Bayleys close behind on 107 are the two teams for the finals which began last night 28 October. Hornerys achieved an outstanding 256 total points and along with Doyles on 217 have become the two Thursday finalist teams. Matches of the week: Young Ollie Bayley and older sister Georgia played a zippy three-setter where Ollie dominated early and maintained the lead for the win; 15-9, 15-6 and 15-9. Austen Brown as sub for Dan Bayley and Will Markwort have already had memorable matches and last Thursday’s was another. Austen lost set one to Will’s volley skills and Will grasped set two also with court speed and tight shots but Austen regrouped and began his dominance in the third set with consistent front court boasts and depth shots to the back corners eventually securing the win with three 15’s to Will’s 13, 8 and 9. Wednesday night 21 October Court one: Schofields v Coombs 12 points to 2. Ellie v Graham no game, Lindy Cowhan v Lucy Robinson 6-1, Oliver Bayley v Georgia Bayley 6-1. Court two: Benticks v Doyles 1 point to 6. Michelle v Christine no game, Beth Cannon v Nikki no game, Zac Wheeldon v Danielle Hornery 1-6. Court three: McMillans v Bayleys 7 points to 6. Gabe v Alex no game, Kimberley Chudleigh v Robey foreit to Kimberley, Grace Chudleigh v Lucas Bentick 1-6. Schofields had 95, McMillans 82, Coombs 77 and Benticks 72 points. Other team points were: Dawes 211, Jones 208, Shaws 187 and Pipers 174. Thursday evening 22 October Court one; Hornerys v Shaws 23 points to 11. Sam v Jake 1-6, George Lane v Cooper Jones no game, Blair Thomas v Cam dale 5-2, Dave West v Lawry Brayne 5-2, Dennis Haynes v Brad Hardy no game, Hunter Bilsborough v Jacob Cannon foreit to Hunter, Bec Jones v Mitch Roylance no game and Noah Brown v Sebastion Markwort 6-1. Court two: Jones v Dawes 15 to 13. Sub Regan Acret v Oli 2-5, Austen Brown v sub Chris McQuie 6-1, Sandy Paterson v Lockie Jones 1-6, Scott Webb v Tim Welsh no game, Tim Coombs v sub Hunter Bilsborough 6-1, Lyn Cooper v Lucas Jones no game, Kris Markwort v Nate Markwort no game and Nixon Scott v Ian Perin no game. Court three: Doyles v Pipers 13 points to 15. Darryn Piper v Alex 1-6, sub Austen Brown v Will Markwort 4-3, Claire Bayley v Mark Webb no game, Max Ridley v Pete Cowhan and Sam Mackay v Adam Chudleigh as above. Tony Trotter v Greg Ridge 2-5, Jacob Davis v Henry Willis no game and Noah Brown v sub Sebastion Markwort 6-1. This week’s draw Wednesday: Finals teams Cogswell v Bayleys. Thursday: Finals teams Horneys v Doyles.