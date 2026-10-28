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Cogswells, Hornerys lead the way into squash finals

<p>Lawry Brayne and Dave West after their tough match. PHOTO: Drop Shot</p>\\n
<p>Lawry Brayne and Dave West after their tough match. PHOTO: Drop Shot</p>\\n

Lawry Brayne and Dave West after their tough match. PHOTO: Drop Shot

Squash news and results with Drop Shot
October 28, 2026 • 06:00

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