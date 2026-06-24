CROQUET

On Saturday 20 June 2026 under gloomy overcast skies and colder day Aussie Croquet was played with only a small number in attendance.

On the day a total of 18 games were played with winners of all three games being won by John Browne, David West, Noel Jolliffe, Fay Picker & Kevin Wenning. Well done to those players.

Scores of 14/8 were recorded when Cheryl Toohey & Elvy Quirk were well overtaken by David West & Bill Scott (but all four had a lot of laughs during the game when David & Bill got well ahead but were hit away many times by their opponents - proving hit, hope and laugh is good for the soul) Robin Pols & Neil Riley had the same score when Cheryl Toohey & Rex Toole also took over the game, being winners.

Close scores of 14/13 were recorded when Frank Donohoe & Noel Jolliffe defeated May Jones & Harley Stewart: 14/12 scores recorded by Lyn Simmonds & Kevin Wenning when they defeated Darryl Burley & Elvy Quirk.

Further scores of 14/11 were recorded on the day by the following: Lyn Simmonds (solo) defeated by Fay Picker (solo), Kevin Rubie & Darryl Burley defeated by Peter West & Neil Riley, Robin Pols & Harley Stewart defeated by Kevin Wenning & Geoff Coles, Darryl Burley (solo) defeated by Neil Riley (solo), Irene Riley & Russell Anderson defeated by Kevin Rubie & Peter West, John Browne & Fay Picker defeated Bill Scott & Geoff Coles, Rex Toole & Robin Pols defeated by Kevin Wenning (solo), Tony Bernardi & Bill Scott defeated by Robin Pols & May Jones: On the day there were also 14/10 scores recorded: John Browne & Noel Jolliffe defeated Irene Riley & Rex Toole, Frank Donohoe & May Jones defeated Tony Bernardi & Russell Anderson, Elvy Quirk & David West defeated Cheryl Toohey & Lyn Simmonds, John Browne & Noel Jolliffe defeated Irene Riley & Geoff Coles, Fay Picker & David West defeated Russell Anderson & Frank Donohoe, Kevin Rubie (solo) defeated Harley Stewart (also solo).

On Tuesday 23 June Golf Croquet was played with 36 in attendance. A very foggy morning indeed, when setting up.

It was great to see Graham Falconer back playing with us after a break away with health issues.

There were a total of 26 games played in Golf Croquet and congratulations to the winners of three games on the day, they were Darryl Burley, Noel Jolliffe, Fay Picker & Elvy Quirk.

On the day there were many close scores of 7 games to six as follows: Tony Bernardi & Evelyn Mahlo defeated Sue Jolliffe & Wayne Wright, John Browne & Ray Martin were defeated by Allan Ridley & Sally Perry, Ray Burridge & Geoff Coles defeated by Graham Falconer & Sarah Black, Andrew Black & Kevin Wenning defeated by Margaret Dent & Neil Riley, Lyall Strudwick & Bill Scott defeated by John Browne & Evelyn Mahlo, Neil Riley & Geoff Coles defeated Graham Falconer & Allan Ridley, Ray Burridge & Wayne Denyer defeated Wayne Wright & Ray Martin, Sue Jolliffe & Frank Donohoe defeated Carolyn Neilsen & Margaret Dent, Bruce Toole & Peter West defeated May Jones & Kevin Wenning, Elvy Quirk & Darrell Burley defeated Mal Smith (solo), Rex Toole & May Jones defeated Neil Riley & Bruce Toole, Kevin Wenning & Peter Mackay defeated Sally Perry & Sue Jolliffe, Carolyn Neilsen & Geoff Coles defeated Ray Burridge & Ray Martin.

Also on the day there were 8/5 scores recorded as follows: Peter West & Bruce Toole fell short to Erica Campbell & Noel Jolliffe, Joy Hocking & Mal Smith also fell short to Darryl Burley & Fay Picker, Kevin Rubie & Frank Donohoe defeated Lyall Strudwick & Rex Toole, Darryl Burley & Noel Jolliffe defeated David Nock & Tony Bernardi.

Further there were scores of nine games to four games as follows: Russell Anderson & David Nock defeated May Jones & Bill Scott, Kevin Rubie & Elvy Quirk defeated Peter Mackay & Andrew Black, Rex Toole & Fay Picker defeated Sarah Black & Russell Anderson, Noel Jolliffe & Bill Scott defeated Tony Bernardi & Lyall Strudwick, Sarah Black & Fay Picker defeated Frank Donohoe & Andrew Black.

Runaway scores were recorded when Erica Campbell & Joy Hocking were convincingly beaten 10/3 by Sally Perry & Mal Smith, John Browne & Peter West likewise defeated Kevin Rubie & Erica Campbell 10/3, Wayne Wright & Noel Jolliffe also defeated Allan Ridley & Wayne Denyer.

A further runaway score was recorded by Wayne Denyer & Peter Mackay when they were defeated by Elvy Quirk & Carolyn Neilsen 11/2.

The game of Croquet has been played since the 1800 when it was played in Ancient Egypt but didn’t actually have a name (played with a stick and a wooden ball) until later when it was played across England and Europe. Today it is well known and played world wide and very popular with all different age groups.

If you think it is worth a try come on down to Halpins Flat to the beautiful Croquet lawns on a Tuesday.

Arrival 9.15am to get names in the draw to commence play at 9.30am (that is not a really early rise).

You will be placed with an experienced player to learn the ins and outs of the game. Age is no barrier, young and the more mature play with great results, a form of gentle exercise and it is good for hand and eye co-ordination.

Please don’t be afraid to try the game it has many rewards as well as a great social aspect. It costs only $5 for a game which includes morning tea and a $20 fee for membership.

Contributed by Elvy Quirk