MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

On Saturday the Forbes golfers enjoyed pleasant winter conditions that occasionally shone some sunlight on the play.

The greens presented very well with a fast pace and true line. The fairways were still soft so hitting clean shots and putting truly were required to score well.

The competition on Saturday was an individual Stroke, sponsored by B&M Tooth. The field comprised 55 players with all but a handful returning scores ‘above the line’ rather than ‘below the line’. Generally, good scores were well earnt.

Div-1 saw a powerful hitting Peter Cowhan win with a score a 69 nett and record the best nett of the day. A mix of bogeys and birdies on his card gave him a 39-39 split. There were no outstanding moments unless you consider his second shot to the 15th that set up a welcome birdie.

The Div-1 runner-up was Ted Morgan with 73 nett. He had played earlier in the day and was keen to repeat his ‘H-in-O’ performance but this time in regular comp.

While he parred all the par 3’s there was no magical moment for him. His end result was a balanced game similar to Peter C but this time with a 43-43 split.

He was fortunate to have won out on a count-back over four other players and only one shot ahead of Leon Wilks in his group.

Div-2 saw the march of the in-form Allan Rees to yet another victory.

His 70 nett was compiled with a clinical and careful desire to win the ‘KENO’ among his group. A good handful of pars on his card balanced out the handicap bogeys and helped to a low score.

The Div-2 runner-up was Les Little with his 71 nett. He showed glimpses of his style from the glory days and but for two 7’s on his card he would have grabbed the spoils. He also had no flashlight moments but was content to produce steady play all the way home.

The best scratch score of the day went to Harry Callaghan with 77 and once again put him into the ‘bridesmaid’s circle’.

That elusive win is not too far away. Ecky Dawson was looking good to produce a low Scratch score turning at 1-over. But his rhythm and concentration eluded him on the back-9 where he slide out to well over 40 strokes.

The visitors in the field included Leon Wilks (Grenfell), Brett Thomas (Links Shell Harbour) and a familiar face in Brendan Turner who plays out of Parkes. Brendan was very rusty but the other two did well to stay under a nett 80.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – Stephen Uphill: 18th – Adam Andrews. Adam converted for a ‘2’, of which there were only four.

These were recorded across all par-3’s and shared between the divisions.

Kim Herbert managed a ‘2’ on the 1st hole to set the scene with a tussle against Peter Cowhan. Stephen Uphill’s ‘2’ was a pleasing affair as Ev Uphill managed a ‘2’ on the 9th hole in the Ladies comp.

The Super pin on the 3rd hole was won by Laurie O’Connor. He only gave those following him a slim chance to better him with his shot finishing at 135 cm.

His conversion for a ‘2’ was easy but unfortunately was the only limelight of his round until a par on the 18th.

The players were all pleased with the condition of the greens, although many found it difficult to tame them.

They ran true to the line and with a good pace.

This unsettled a few players who saw their putt edge past the hole then drift to a knee-knocking 3-4 feet for the return. But none of the players would have it any other way.

It was still soft down the fairways and often quite difficult to get a clean shot. On the 13th Cam McMillan and Stevie G were waiting ahead of Isaac Page to make his approach shot to the green.

Either by misfortune or a deliberate act Isaac’s shot skewed dramatically off the face of the club in a wild “S…k”.

It travelled barely above six feet high and almost took out Cam and Stevie, skimmed over Cam’s cart and ran towards the water penalty area aside the Ladies 14th tee. Luckily no CPR was needed.

The heavy conditions tested the performance of some of the carts.

Cody Banks had a cart that gradually reduced pace and then hop, skip and jumped down the 5th fairway. It ultimately died near the workshop shed and was left to be retrieved later.

Cam McMillan’s cart was travelling well until the battery quickly lost power going down the 12th. This did not faze Stevie G who managed a par on that hole, but it provided some tension as the cart limped down the 13th, 14th and 15th fairways.

Eventually the two players finished their round having travelled the rest of the way as a front bumper adornment on Jade Page’s cart.

Another impact of the soft conditions was the difficulty of finding balls.

Scott Kirkman hammered his drive down the 13th and skipped off the tee. But he could not find his ball down the fairway. No trees were involved, no long grass was interacted, it merely disappeared and may have been embedded deeply somewhere.

Isaac Page had a similar experience on the 17th where his tee shot drifted right and ‘splodged’ into the tractor tyre tracks.

Despite his extensive reach it was a difficult task to reach his ball and extract it without being embroiled in deep muddy water.

The par-3 exponents included Ted Morgan, Paul Pymont, Brad Ashton but excluding Kim Herbert who had a ‘2’ with his other par 3’s. I wonder if there is something in the long putter approach used by some of these players.

There was no play in the Sunday Stableford Medley.

Here is the news: A further reminder for players to redeem their credit on the Pro Shop accounts. We are unable to carry any credit over to the new system so use it or lose it before August 2.

Promising Junior player Archie Quirk had competed in the NSW Aged Championships during the week prior.

He was pleased with his middle of the field finish in his age group but also commented on the high calibre of play demonstrated by players in the same age or younger classifications. This has given him incentive to work on his game and get better. He now heads to a JNJG event.

Players are advised of some changes in the scheduled competitions. On Saturday 25 July the 4BBB Stableford Medley has been replaced by a new event – the Forbes Short Course Championship.

The new sponsor has suggested a change to mix the golfing experience up. This event will require all players, men and ladies, to play off the Red Tees.

A change by Golf NSW in the management and format of the KENO 2-Person Ambrose has now made this a 9-Hole event, with no regional finals.

The Forbes event will be held on Sunday 27 September in place of the 18-Hole format. The top teams across the State will then be invited to play prior to the Golf NSW Open to be held at the Vintage GC.

All members should be aware that their Membership Renewal for 2026-27 is due. If you have not received your renewal notice then contact the Pro Shop.

It is crystal ball time: This Saturday, 18 July, is a 2-P Ambrose Medley sponsored by Hassall Trading P/L. Sunday has a Stableford Medley.

VETS GOLF

He’s back ... that’s Nym Dziuba the globe hopping golfer from Parkes who was all smiles last Thursday afternoon winning the twin town vets competition played in Forbes.

It came down to a three way count-back with 35 points best on the day where damp fairways making the course longer then usual complemented by lightning fast greens.

However, ‘soft hands’ Nym had the greens covered adding a new putter recently to this collection which is equal to any in most pro shops.

Beaten on a count-back were last time winner John Milton (runner-up) and fellow Forbes member and cart day partner Adam Andrews.

It looked like the ‘punters pal’ John was going to make it back to back vets wins before the last of the cards were submitted with Nym becoming a popular winner.

This is due to the fact he is one of the more keen weekly players hardly missing the chance to take up the challenge of playing in Forbes or Parkes.

Ball sweep to 30 points on a count-back. 35 Adam Andrews (F), 34 Greg Diener (P), 33 Barry Whitaker (P), Allan Rees, Barry Parker (F), 32 Scott Kirkman, Peter Barnes, Bede Tooth (F), 31 Ken Walton (F), Leonard Wilks, Steve Grace (G’fell), 30 Peter Boschman (P).

Nearest the pins, Bede Tooth (F) on the 9th and 18th in A grade. 9th B grade John Milton, 18th nil. With his best score for some time Nym had Parkes down as a winner of the twin towns shield. Afraid not Nym, Forbes again by 10 plus.

Lachlan Valley Association gala vets golf day set down for Condobolin on Thursday (July 16) has been postponed due to a scheduled power outage in Condobolin that day.

Thursday’s play will now be in Forbes, noms from 9am for a 10am shot gun start. Forbes members are urged to arrive a with plate of goodies for morning tea.

With the swap Condobolin will have the LVA play on Thursday 20 August (was to be in Forbes).

Tuesday social 12 hole players welcome No 1 man Steve Edwards (and his lovely wife and chief scorer/accountant Ros) back to the fold last week after a medical issue and while not yet on the course all enjoyed coffee and chat after.

In winning last Tuesday it was revealed that Ken Sanderson has opened up a one shot lead with 27 points in the July Top Dog challenge.

With three weeks to go all are in the picture for the ‘dog’ award headed by Phil Wells 26 points, Ted Morgan 25, Bede Tooth 24 with most others within a shot or two from the 13 starters last week.

Ball toss on Tuesday at 9am for playing partners, all welcome.

LADIES GOLF

We begin this week's ladies catch up with results from last Wednesday 8 July.

This match included 18 holes of stroke, Monthly Medal, fifth round of G-NSW Medal and putting.

Division 1 winner was Wendy Simmons 79 net on c/b from Eve Uphill 79.

Division 2 was Ann Simmons with 68 net from next best Sarah Black 74 net.

Div 1 Medal winner Eve Uphill Div 2 Kate Steel-Park and Ann Simmons Div 3.

Ball-sweep winners were Sarah Black and Kate Steel-Park.

Heather Davidson won both nearest to the pins on the 9th and 18th holes.

Kate Steel-Park won the putting competition needing only 28 putts to complete her round.

Saturday 11 July was the Fran Smith Memorial Ladies Par Preliminary competition.

Div 1 winner was Jennifer Fletcher scoring 5.

Div 2 winner Colleen Venables scoring 3.

Kate Steel-Park and Jill Cripps were the ball winners and nearest the pins were Ev Uphill on the 9th and Ann Simmons on the 18th.

Matches set down for next week are on Wednesday 15th the Judy Hodge and Sarah Black sponsored Split 6’s.

Saturday 18 2 person Ambrose sponsored by Hassan Trading P/L.

Good golfing everyone.