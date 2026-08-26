On Saturday 22 August Aussie Croquet was played with 29 in attendance. On the day there were 22 games played in total. It was a much warmer winter morning.

All three games on the day were won by Fay Picker, David West, Cheryl Toohey and Barry White. Well done to those players.

Two games on the day were won by John Browne, Noel Jolliffe, Colleen Liebich, Ray Martin, Elvy Quirk, Neil Riley, Kevin Rubie, Kevin Wenning and Peter West. Well done to those players also.

A close score of 14/13 when Rex Toole & Kevin Wenning fell just short to Darryl Burley & Russell Anderson.

Further 14/12 scores were recorded as follows: Cheryl Toohey & Fay Picker defeated Kim Roberston & Noel Jolliffe, Barry White & Noel Jolliffe defeated Peter Mackay & Russell Anderson, Kim Robertson & Fay Picker defeated May Jones & Tony Bernardi. Kim was today playing her first game of Aussie Croquet.

There were some runaway scores of 14/8 as follows: Barry White & Kevin Wenning defeated Marie Spry & Irene Riley, Allan Ridley & Kim Robertson were defeated by Lyn Simmonds & May Jones, Maries Spry & Allan Ridley defeated by Kevin Rubie & Barry White.

Also on the day there were a number of 14 to 10 scores as follows: Peter West & Tony Bernardi fell short to Kevin Rubie & Neville Spry, Peter Mackay & Rusell Anderson also fell short to Carolyn Neilsen & David West, Darryl Burley & Harley Stewart defeated by Robin Pols & Neil Riley, Colleen Liebich playing solo defeated by Ray Martin & Fay Picker, Cheryl Toohey (playing solo) defeated Pam Thomson (also playing solo), Harley Stewart & David West defeated Pam Thomson & Neville Spry, Carolyn Neilsen & Tony Bernardi defeated by Elvy Quirk & Colleen Liebich, May Jones & Tony Bernardi fell well short to Kim Robertson & Fay Picker, Irene Riley & Kevin Rubie also defeated by Kevin Wenning & Ray Martin.

Further there were a number of Fourteen to Eleven games as follows: Elvy Quirk & John Browne were defeated by Rex Toole & Noel Jolliffe after a very tough battle for placings, Neil Riley & Lyn Simmonds defeated by John Browne & Peter Mackay ( Im told Peter played an amazing game) Marie & Neville Spry defeated by Colleen Liebich & John Browne, Cheryle Toohey & Elvy Quirk defeated Rex Toole & Pam Thomson, Neil Riley & Allan Ridley defeated Carolyn Neilsen & Harley Stewart and Peter & David West (father and son combination) defeated Darryl Burley & Lyn Simmonds.

Last Thursday evening a Welcome to Forbes function was held at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, a night enjoyed by all who attended. Well done to Forbes Shire Council for hosting an amazing event.

Our very own player Kim Robertson and her husband Dean were amongst the new people having moved to Forbes in recent months from the Northern Rivers area.

Kim has started playing croquet with us and is adapting to the game. Dean also comes down to join us for a cuppa and a chat.

On Tuesday 25 August there was no croquet as the rain came down earlier and it was decided that due to the conditions and the forecast for more bad weather that we would not play.

The annual general meeting is just around the corner and would be good to see some fresh hands up for some of the positions.

A special thank you must go to the few members who arrive that one hour early to set up each day of play.

Also a shout out to the Forbes Council who mark and mow our lawns, of course we pay but it is great to see the grounds kept in good order.

Stay warm, stay safe.

By ELVY QUIRK